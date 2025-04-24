Poured Over: Andrew Porter on The Imagined Life

The Imagined Life by Andrew Porter is a novel about fathers and sons, complex family mythologies and buried secrets. Andrew joins us to talk about finding the right tone for his novel, writing about the 1980s, Proust, the evolution of language and more with host Miwa Messer.

