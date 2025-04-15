Poured Over: Kevin Nguyen on My Documents

Mỹ Documents by Kevin Nguyen follows four cousins navigating a tumultuous political landscape, internment camps, exploitation and isolation. Kevin joins us to talk about Japanese incarceration, media misinformation, writing family stories, war movies and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Mỹ Documents by Kevin Nguyen

New Waves by Kevin Nguyen

Farewell to Manzanar by Jeanne Wakatsuki Houston and James D. Houston

The Sympathizer by Viet Thanh Nguyen

O Sinners! by Nicole Cuffy

Giant Robot by Eric Nakamura

The Martian Chronicles by Ray Bradbury

Leave the World Behind by Rumaan Alam

No-No Boy by John Okada