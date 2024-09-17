Poured Over: Timothy Snyder on On Freedom

In On Freedom, Timothy Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory). Snyder joins us to talk about defining an expansive topic, empathy in community, the importance of time and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

On Freedom by Timothy Snyder

On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder

Our Malady by Timothy Snyder

The Rediscovery of America by Ned Blackhawk

How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith

Night Flyer by Tiya Miles