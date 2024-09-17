Podcast

Poured Over: Timothy Snyder on On Freedom

By Jenna Seery / September 17, 2024 at 6:00 am

In On Freedom, Timothy Snyder takes a long look at this concept we all hold dear (at least in theory). Snyder joins us to talk about defining an expansive topic, empathy in community, the importance of time and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.  

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

Featured Books (Episode): 
On Freedom by Timothy Snyder 
On Tyranny by Timothy Snyder  
Our Malady by Timothy Snyder 
The Rediscovery of America by Ned Blackhawk  
How the Word Is Passed by Clint Smith  
Night Flyer by Tiya Miles 