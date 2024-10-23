My Inner Child: A Guest Post by Alex Evanovich

Just two pals facing down the age-old good vs evil conundrum — Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos is a fun-filled adventure with swirling tension that never lets up. Read on for an exclusive essay from Alex Evanovich on her favorite memories with her son and why she wanted to write a children’s book.

One of my favorite mom memories is nighttime reading with my son. I revisited forgotten adventures I’d had as a child. I discovered new ones that fed and inspired my inner child. I spent hours in my local Barnes & Noble watching my son lose himself over the feel of a book in his hands. The excitement on his face as he moved from board books to chapter books to middle grade.

When my son moved into his tweens, I could see things changing. Required reading was taking over. Books were becoming sad and riddled with life’s dramas. I didn’t want my son to think those magical days and nights were gone forever. I didn’t want him to lose hopes, dreams, and excitement for what the future holds. All the better if those dreams are getting into Hogwarts, finding out he’s a demigod, or that dinosaurs do still exist. I remembered Jim Henson saying, “[Kids] don’t remember what you try to teach them. They remember what you are.” So, I did something I was terrified to do. I wrote a book. A book for my son. A book to help him find the inner child who was becoming lost. A book to remind him that entertainment and laughter are valuable no matter what age we are.

Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos is filled with all the things my son loved when he was small, but in a more grownup setting since growing up should be fun even when things aren’t going right. There are hints at favorite shows, movies, and books. Winks at inside jokes and adventures we’ve had over the years. Reminders of dreams and hopes of which he should never let go. A story he can read at night that will leave him feeling better about himself, his friends, and his family. A story that guarantees he’ll fall asleep with a smile, instead of worrying about what tomorrow possibly holds.

It’s an honor to have Keeper Chance sit on the shelves alongside my all-time favorites, The Hobbit, Harry Potter, Percy Jackson, and The Wimpy Kid. In the words, once again, of the amazing Jim Henson, “The most sophisticated people I know – inside they are all children.”