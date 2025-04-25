The Best Paperbacks of May 2025

Even though you might still be working your way through our stellar April releases, why not stock up on great reading for May? As you book your Memorial Day weekend getaways and grab grilling essentials for barbecue weekends ahead, stop into your local B&N and get to know May’s latest and greatest paperbacks. With stories that take us from sandy shores to adventures on dragon back, a personal growth title you might remember seeing in AJ Brown’s hands on national television this past January, red-hot romance and bone-chilling thrillers, these are the best paperbacks of May.

Remarkably Bright Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Shelby Van Pelt. Sometimes a short synopsis is all you need: A detective octopus helps a grieving aquarium employee solve the mystery of her missing son. It's certainly unique in vessel, but the themes of coping, recovering and moving forward resonate whether you have two arms or eight.

Inner Excellence: Train Your Mind for Extraordinary Performance and the Best Possible Life By Jim Murphy. From being an athlete himself, to training athletes for the highest level of competition, Jim Murphy has invaluable insights into how to get the most out of life. This book is the accessible, digestible account of exactly that.

One Golden Summer (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Carley Fortune. The author of Every Summer After returns with a beach-read love story set on sandy shores. With sizzling romantic chemistry, this is disarmingly charming.

Swift River: A Novel By Essie Chambers. A story of personal and generational grief, family relationships and resilience. Hilarious and heartbreaking, this is a warm, uplifting novel about a young woman's journey to discover who she truly is.

A Little History of the World By E. H. Gombrich

Illustrator Clifford Harper. The entirety of our existence on this planet baked into a digestible dose of what history is all about — humanity. Perfect for readers of any age, this is a timeless, engaging account of pure fascination.

All We Lost Was Everything (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Sloan Harlow. Tension, romance and mystery boiled into a tumultuous read that sees one teenager up against a whirlwind of emotions and life changes. All she wanted to do was move forward, but is that even an option anymore?

The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea By Axie Oh. This atmospheric reimagining of a Korean folktale follows Mina on a heroic journey through the Spirit Realm to appease the Sea God and bring her village peace once and for all. Great for fans of Elizabeth Lim and Amélie Wen Zhao.

Bono: Stories of Surrender By Bono. The complete story of Bono, from his roots to his international impact. Great for fans of U2 and anyone curious about the person behind the voice.

When Women Ran Fifth Avenue: Glamour and Power at the Dawn of American Fashion By Julie Satow. The kind of book that captures a sense of place and time and portrays it with exacting detail on the page. The place: the heart of consumerism in NYC. The time: mid-20th century. It's an ode to the women who powered fashion and how their impact continues to resonate today.

Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism By Rachel Maddow. Fans of Rachel Maddow will be delighted with her new dive into American history, this time digging into WWII and the handful of inspiring individuals who kept America on the right side. Surprising, and at times dark, this is a great read for fans of compelling and specific takes on history.

Raw Dog: The Naked Truth About Hot Dogs By Jamie Loftus. Of all the unconventional ways to critique capitalism, using the hot dog as a vessel might be the most unique. And we're so grateful for it. Evocative and incisive, insightful and irreverent, Raw Dog is wholly its own thing.

Someone You Can Build a Nest In (B&N Exclusive Edition) By John Wiswell. With strong representation, this romantasy with a monster-of-legend hook is the perfect blend of eerie and whimsical. It's a modern monster story with a tender heart that is emotionally intelligent and engages in reality and the humanity of its characters.

The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body's Fear Response By Ellen Vora. Anxiety is unpredictable, difficult to understand and, in many cases, mentally and physically crippling. Here at last is a comprehensive and nuanced look at how anxiety really works, as well as actionable takeaways to truly defeating it.

The Deepest Lake By Andromeda Romano-Lax. Crime fiction by and about women, this mother-daughter narrative is satirical, emotional and chilling. It's packed with layers of meaning and complexities.

888 Love and the Divine Burden of Numbers: A Novel By Abraham Chang. An entertaining-as-hell debut about the coming-of-age search for love and meaning via family, friendships, education and, especially, pop culture. The result feels universal and entirely relatable to anyone who navigated heartbreak, obsessions, insecurities and inner demons while growing up.

Long Island Compromise: A Novel By Taffy Brodesser-Akner. A story about the benefits and consequences of wealth and the lengths we'll go to run from our personal mythologies — this cast of characters will hold you for ransom until the very end.

The Safekeep By Yael van der Wouden. Obsession, desire and pain are at war in this literary still-life that takes place at an isolated house in the 1960s, where memories still shape and haunt emotional boundaries. Beautifully written with exacting, atmospheric prose, this is a dynamic debut.

Iron Flame By Rebecca Yarros. Violet may have survived her first year at Basgiath War College for dragon riders, but this epic adventure is just heating up. An electrifying follow-up to a brutally addictive fantasy.

Evenings and Weekends: A Novel By Oisín McKenna. City lights and an unrelenting heatwave set the scene for this swirl of characters — all on the verge — in this vivid novel perfect for fans of Naoise Dolan and Caroline O'Donoghue.

All Fours: A Novel By Miranda July. All Fours is a reminder of everything we love about Miranda July, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. It's a bold and clever story of triumph and transformation.

You Are Here: A Novel By David Nicholls. While an unexpected ten-day hike might not sound like the start of a life-changing romance, you'll be packing your bags as soon as you start reading You Are Here. This is a laugh-out-loud charmer.

The Tenant (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Freida McFadden. With unexpected twists, unsettling turns and the kinds of characters McFadden has built her thriller kingdom with, this is a suspenseful page-turner with plenty of hooks.

Assassins Anonymous By Rob Hart. Thriving in the unlikely space shared by high-octane assassinations and hilarious hijinks, Assassins Anonymous lives up to its unconventional concept and pulls no punches.

It's a Love Story By Annabel Monaghan. A former child star sets out to reclaim her present and future in the face of a past that left a big shadow. This more-than-a-love-story has the joyful tone of a rom-com but the heart of a meaningful journey to self-discovery.