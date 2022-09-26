We’ve Got Stars in Our Eyes: Best Stargazing Books to Help You Enjoy the Orionids Meteor Shower

I can’t say I’m well-versed in starry skies, and yet, I’m certain there’s nothing more whimsical than laying out underneath a starry sky and talking with dear friends. Some of my fondest memories involve a summer camp, a concrete basketball court, and hours underneath the stars, pointing out shooting stars (now, I do know those aren’t really stars), and talking about life and what few constellations I did know. If you’re anything like me and want to learn more about the universe surrounding us, or you already know a lot and just want to delve deeper, then check out these brilliant titles of people who know the sky way better than I do, and what better timing to read these than at the start of the Orionids Meteor Shower which peaks in mid-October!

The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy Hardcover $23.99 $27.00 Moiya McTier A bit Bill Bryson, a dash Mary Roach, the canvas of Neil deGrasse Tyson, and all the excitement of a Ms. Frizzle Magic School Bus field trip. With an expertise in astrophysics and folklore, Moiya McTier is the perfect tour guide for all of us to have gazed transfixed at the heavens, full of wonder and questions. The Milky Way is a delightful and constantly surprising treat! Thrilling, eye-opening, and just plain fun.

Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour Hardcover $21.99 $29.95 Neil deGrasse Tyson , Michael A. Strauss , J. Richard Gott , Robert J. Vanderbei If you look up, you'll see celestial wonders, and if you look down, you'll see the same celestial wonders in breathtaking 3D! With a special viewer that folds in and out of the cover of the book, the images in this book are stunning and will help readers find a new way to discover the cosmos. Journey throughout the solar system and find the night sky totally reimagined…and then go outside and look at it with a whole new appreciation for it!

100 Things to See in the Night Sky: From Planets and Satellites to Meteors and Constellations, Your Guide to Stargazing Paperback $15.99 Dean Regas The field guide every stargazer needs, 100 Things to See in the Night Sky is perfect to take along with you to your back yard, camping, or even while travelling. With tips on where to get the best view as well as descriptions of what you're seeing, this book will give you the facts behind what you're seeing and easy-to-follow instructions on how to find it if you're seeking it out. It definitely has me seeing stars!

Cosmos: Possible Worlds Hardcover $30.00 Ann Druyan Travel through space and time with this book based on National Geographic's television series. Groundbreaking and visually stunning, this book is more of an overview of both the part of the universe we live in and the rest of it. Prepare to blow your own mind in this book about both Earth and the rest of the cosmos!

National Geographic Pocket Guide to the Night Sky of North America Paperback $12.99 Catherine H. Howell , Jared Travnicek Nobody's more trusted in the science and nature field than National Geographic, and a pocket guide to bring along with you for your star-gazing endeavors seems like the perfect book to me! Not only is it a basic guide of the entire solar system/universe, but it also provides lots of sky and constellation charts for people wanting to know what they're looking at.