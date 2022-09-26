We’ve Got Stars in Our Eyes: Best Stargazing Books to Help You Enjoy the Orionids Meteor Shower
I can’t say I’m well-versed in starry skies, and yet, I’m certain there’s nothing more whimsical than laying out underneath a starry sky and talking with dear friends. Some of my fondest memories involve a summer camp, a concrete basketball court, and hours underneath the stars, pointing out shooting stars (now, I do know those aren’t really stars), and talking about life and what few constellations I did know. If you’re anything like me and want to learn more about the universe surrounding us, or you already know a lot and just want to delve deeper, then check out these brilliant titles of people who know the sky way better than I do, and what better timing to read these than at the start of the Orionids Meteor Shower which peaks in mid-October!
The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy
The Milky Way: An Autobiography of Our Galaxy
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$23.99
$27.00
A bit Bill Bryson, a dash Mary Roach, the canvas of Neil deGrasse Tyson, and all the excitement of a Ms. Frizzle Magic School Bus field trip. With an expertise in astrophysics and folklore, Moiya McTier is the perfect tour guide for all of us to have gazed transfixed at the heavens, full of wonder and questions. The Milky Way is a delightful and constantly surprising treat! Thrilling, eye-opening, and just plain fun.
Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour
Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour
Neil deGrasse Tyson , Michael A. Strauss , J. Richard Gott , Robert J. Vanderbei
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$21.99
$29.95
If you look up, you’ll see celestial wonders, and if you look down, you’ll see the same celestial wonders in breathtaking 3D! With a special viewer that folds in and out of the cover of the book, the images in this book are stunning and will help readers find a new way to discover the cosmos. Journey throughout the solar system and find the night sky totally reimagined…and then go outside and look at it with a whole new appreciation for it!
50 Things to See in the Sky: (illustrated beginner's guide to stargazing with step by step instructions and diagrams, glow in the dark cover)
50 Things to See in the Sky: (illustrated beginner's guide to stargazing with step by step instructions and diagrams, glow in the dark cover)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.95
Umm, this cover glows in the dark, so I’m already sold! Perfect for beginners, it helps you not only learn the science behind our celestial wonders, but it also comes with tips and illustrations to help stargazers discover stunning interstellar sights! Take this along with you any time you want to learn more about the night sky!
100 Things to See in the Night Sky: From Planets and Satellites to Meteors and Constellations, Your Guide to Stargazing
100 Things to See in the Night Sky: From Planets and Satellites to Meteors and Constellations, Your Guide to Stargazing
In Stock Online
Paperback $15.99
The field guide every stargazer needs, 100 Things to See in the Night Sky is perfect to take along with you to your back yard, camping, or even while travelling. With tips on where to get the best view as well as descriptions of what you’re seeing, this book will give you the facts behind what you’re seeing and easy-to-follow instructions on how to find it if you’re seeking it out. It definitely has me seeing stars!
Guide to the Stars: Northern Hemisphere, Latitudes 30' to 60' North
Guide to the Stars: Northern Hemisphere, Latitudes 30' to 60' North
David H. Levy , Dean Koenig , Ken Graun , Wendee Wallach-Levy
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.95
This is what I desperately needed on those late nights under the stars. Designed with beginners and novices in mind, this Guide to the Stars is 16 inches in diameter and is a breeze to use. Rotate the circle to the time and date, hold it up to the night sky, and match the brightest stars in the sky with the ones that show up on the chart. Before you know it, you’ll be an expert!
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
Travel through space and time with this book based on National Geographic’s television series. Groundbreaking and visually stunning, this book is more of an overview of both the part of the universe we live in and the rest of it. Prepare to blow your own mind in this book about both Earth and the rest of the cosmos!
National Geographic Pocket Guide to the Night Sky of North America
National Geographic Pocket Guide to the Night Sky of North America
Catherine H. Howell , Jared Travnicek
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
Nobody’s more trusted in the science and nature field than National Geographic, and a pocket guide to bring along with you for your star-gazing endeavors seems like the perfect book to me! Not only is it a basic guide of the entire solar system/universe, but it also provides lots of sky and constellation charts for people wanting to know what they’re looking at.
Astronomy For Dummies
Astronomy For Dummies
In Stock Online
Paperback
$20.49
$22.99
Have you ever wanted to take a grand tour of the universe? Well, I have great news for you! Astronomy For Dummies gives you an introduction to the night sky that anyone could follow. Engaging the science in a way both enthusiasts and newbies can appreciate, pick up this book for a reminder of the wonders of the sky!
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated): The Story of the Stars, Planets, and Constellations–and How You Can Find Them in the Sky
A Child's Introduction to the Night Sky (Revised and Updated): The Story of the Stars, Planets, and Constellations–and How You Can Find Them in the Sky
Michael Driscoll , Meredith Hamilton
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Even the youngest of us wants to gaze up at the night sky, and what better way than this wonderful introduction to astrology! With whimsical illustrations, helpful definitions, and engaging sidebars (plus a nifty star finder tool), this book is perfect to help kids expand their knowledge of the subject while keeping their excitement.
