Poured Over: Sarah Smarsh on Bone of the Bone

Bone of the Bone by Sarah Smarsh is a collection of essays reflecting on class, politics, the media and related socioeconomic and cultural topics. Smarsh joins us to talk about how she came to this project, her approach to telling a story, her inspirations and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Mary.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

