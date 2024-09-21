Podcast

Poured Over: Sarah Smarsh on Bone of the Bone

By Jenna Seery / September 21, 2024 at 6:00 am

Bone of the Bone by Sarah Smarsh is a collection of essays reflecting on class, politics, the media and related socioeconomic and cultural topics. Smarsh joins us to talk about how she came to this project, her approach to telling a story, her inspirations and more with Miwa Messer, host of Poured Over.  We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Mary.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.                     

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app 

Featured Books (Episode): 
Bone of the Bone by Sarah Smarsh 
Heartland by Sarah Smarsh 
She Come By It Natural by Sarah Smarsh 
Educated by Tara Westover 
Poverty, by America by Matthew Desmond 
Working by Studs Terkel 
Angela’s Ashes by Frank McCourt 

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
American Salvage by Bonnie Jo Campbell
The Forgotten Girls by Monica Potts