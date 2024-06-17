Discover Exceptional Audiobooks with these Earphones Award Winners

In the world of audio productions, the Earphones Award is equivalent to a starred review. Every month, AudioFile Magazine reviews scores of audiobooks and bestows this highly regarded honor on those that excel in narrative voice and style, vocal characterizations, the appropriateness of the content for the audio format, and any enhancement of the text, such as a soundscape or extra material that doesn’t appear in the print version.

Here are some of my Earphones recommendations across a wide range of subjects—some serious, some fun, some enlightening, and all offering moments of both pure enjoyment and new discovery. I’ve included a taste of AudioFile’s Earphones review in each description, and you can read the entire review when you click through to each title’s product detail page. If you don’t find just the right fit for you in this list, you can find the entire selection of Earphones Award winners available in our catalog HERE.

Fiction

Audiobook $4.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Woman in the Window: A Novel The Woman in the Window: A Novel By A. J. Finn

Narrated by Ann Marie Lee In Stock Online Audiobook $4.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This debut psychological novel received raves from Gillian Flynn and Louise Penny, was a New York Times bestseller, and became a Netflix film starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore. Filled with unexpected twists worthy of its homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the plot calls for a narrator who can express minute-to-minute tension. From AudioFile: “Narrator Ann Marie Lee delivers the tightly wound heroine with precision, increasing her pace and raising her pitch when she sees an act of violence in a neighbor’s house. Lee makes [the lead character’s] struggle to remain sane in an insane world moving and believable.” This debut psychological novel received raves from Gillian Flynn and Louise Penny, was a New York Times bestseller, and became a Netflix film starring Amy Adams, Gary Oldman, and Julianne Moore. Filled with unexpected twists worthy of its homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Rear Window, the plot calls for a narrator who can express minute-to-minute tension. From AudioFile: “Narrator Ann Marie Lee delivers the tightly wound heroine with precision, increasing her pace and raising her pitch when she sees an act of violence in a neighbor’s house. Lee makes [the lead character’s] struggle to remain sane in an insane world moving and believable.”

Audiobook $3.99 $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Girls with Bad Reputations Girls with Bad Reputations By Xio Axelrod

Narrated by Benjamin Charles , Tyla Collier In Stock Online Audiobook $3.99 $34.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who doesn’t love a rock-n-roll romance? Rebecca Yarros, author of the Empyrean series, does! She said, “Hot chemistry, fantastic writing, realistic character flaws, triumphs, and family drama—Xio Axelrod never misses a beat!” The girl band The Lillys is on the road again in this follow-up to Axelrod’s The Girl with Stars in her Eyes. This time, the focus is on the band’s drummer, Kayla, who falls for the tour bus driver, Ty, and the crackling conversational chemistry between readers Tyla Collier and Benjamin Charles makes me want more sequels featuring this well-matched duo. From AudioFile: “[The narrators] offer different approaches… creating a robust listening experience. Collier sprinkles her performance with pep and fire, while Charles gives a lively performance at a smooth pace.” Who doesn’t love a rock-n-roll romance? Rebecca Yarros, author of the Empyrean series, does! She said, “Hot chemistry, fantastic writing, realistic character flaws, triumphs, and family drama—Xio Axelrod never misses a beat!” The girl band The Lillys is on the road again in this follow-up to Axelrod’s The Girl with Stars in her Eyes. This time, the focus is on the band’s drummer, Kayla, who falls for the tour bus driver, Ty, and the crackling conversational chemistry between readers Tyla Collier and Benjamin Charles makes me want more sequels featuring this well-matched duo. From AudioFile: “[The narrators] offer different approaches… creating a robust listening experience. Collier sprinkles her performance with pep and fire, while Charles gives a lively performance at a smooth pace.”

Audiobook $3.99 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Once Upon a Wardrobe Once Upon a Wardrobe By Patti Callahan

Narrated by Fiona Hardingham In Stock Online Audiobook $3.99 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. C.S. Lewis’s Narnia tales continue to enthrall almost 75 years after their debut, and this entrancing work of historical fiction uses this classic series as an opportunity to delve into the impact that favorite books can have on us throughout our lives. Using a touching brother-sister relationship as its core, the book imaginatively introduces C.S. Lewis as a main character, and narrator Fiona Hardingham showcases great range as she portrays his Irish accent, as well as several other characters’ nuanced British speech patterns. From AudioFile: “A must-listen for every Narnia or C.S. Lewis fan.” C.S. Lewis’s Narnia tales continue to enthrall almost 75 years after their debut, and this entrancing work of historical fiction uses this classic series as an opportunity to delve into the impact that favorite books can have on us throughout our lives. Using a touching brother-sister relationship as its core, the book imaginatively introduces C.S. Lewis as a main character, and narrator Fiona Hardingham showcases great range as she portrays his Irish accent, as well as several other characters’ nuanced British speech patterns. From AudioFile: “A must-listen for every Narnia or C.S. Lewis fan.”

Audiobook $7.99 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Private Life of Spies and The Exquisite Art of Getting Even: Stories of Espionage and Revenge The Private Life of Spies and The Exquisite Art of Getting Even: Stories of Espionage and Revenge By Alexander McCall Smith

Narrated by David Rintoul In Stock Online Audiobook $7.99 $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a highly entertaining short story collection from the beloved author of the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. David Rintoul takes Smith’s wit and humor to a whole new level in a narrative approach that is crisp, relatable, and inspiring in its agility across a large swath of diverse characters. From AudioFile: “Rintoul’s characterizations enhance the story even more. A sneaky priest, a conniving Australian actress, a not-so-dutiful Turkish son, a middle-class suburban woman and the working-class gal next door who are engaged in a battle of wits–the personalities are rendered in aural technicolor and with real-world timing.” This is a highly entertaining short story collection from the beloved author of the No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency series. David Rintoul takes Smith’s wit and humor to a whole new level in a narrative approach that is crisp, relatable, and inspiring in its agility across a large swath of diverse characters. From AudioFile: “Rintoul’s characterizations enhance the story even more. A sneaky priest, a conniving Australian actress, a not-so-dutiful Turkish son, a middle-class suburban woman and the working-class gal next door who are engaged in a battle of wits–the personalities are rendered in aural technicolor and with real-world timing.”

Audiobook $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Murder of Roger Ackroyd The Murder of Roger Ackroyd By Agatha Christie

Narrated by Simon Jones In Stock Online Audiobook $24.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I started and finished reading most of Agatha Christie before I was twelve, and now I’m re-engrossed all over again, thanks to the audio versions. As Hercule Poirot would say, “there is no such thing as Death, really, you know, only Change,” and hearing Christie’s intricate plots and wonderfully eccentric casts emerge in a completely new way is an exciting change. This classic locked-room mystery is voiced sumptuously by multi-Audie Award-winner Simon Jones. From AudioFile: “Jones’s interpretation of Poirot is impeccable. The elaborate setup and mis-directions of Christie’s 1926 novel offer a master class in mystery writing, and Jones’s performance leaves listeners fully satisfied.” I started and finished reading most of Agatha Christie before I was twelve, and now I’m re-engrossed all over again, thanks to the audio versions. As Hercule Poirot would say, “there is no such thing as Death, really, you know, only Change,” and hearing Christie’s intricate plots and wonderfully eccentric casts emerge in a completely new way is an exciting change. This classic locked-room mystery is voiced sumptuously by multi-Audie Award-winner Simon Jones. From AudioFile: “Jones’s interpretation of Poirot is impeccable. The elaborate setup and mis-directions of Christie’s 1926 novel offer a master class in mystery writing, and Jones’s performance leaves listeners fully satisfied.”

Audiobook $5.99 $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Rose/House Rose/House By Arkady Martine

Narrated by Raquel Beattie In Stock Online Audiobook $5.99 $10.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This spine-tingling short story offers a twist on the traditional haunted house tale by introducing a house that speaks for itself. Rose House doesn’t only contain tools imbued with artificial intelligence, like those many of us use unthinkingly every day, but it is a thinking piece of AI. Rose House is uninhabited, and yet it contacts authorities to report a dead body within its walls. Terrifying, right? With artificial intelligence infiltrating our lives in so many ways that we don’t yet fully understand, the only way to describe this story is as part fiction and part philosophical musings on what it means to be human. From AudioFile: “Raquel Beattie narrates a dystopian horror novella with subtle elements of mystery. Beattie creates a wholly unsettling persona for Rose House, giving just enough menace to the flat AI tone so that the unnatural state of its existence is forcefully driven home . . . a performance that will linger.” This spine-tingling short story offers a twist on the traditional haunted house tale by introducing a house that speaks for itself. Rose House doesn’t only contain tools imbued with artificial intelligence, like those many of us use unthinkingly every day, but it is a thinking piece of AI. Rose House is uninhabited, and yet it contacts authorities to report a dead body within its walls. Terrifying, right? With artificial intelligence infiltrating our lives in so many ways that we don’t yet fully understand, the only way to describe this story is as part fiction and part philosophical musings on what it means to be human. From AudioFile: “Raquel Beattie narrates a dystopian horror novella with subtle elements of mystery. Beattie creates a wholly unsettling persona for Rose House, giving just enough menace to the flat AI tone so that the unnatural state of its existence is forcefully driven home . . . a performance that will linger.”

Nonfiction

Audiobook $9.99 $35.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law By Mary Roach

Narrated by Mary Roach In Stock Online Audiobook $9.99 $35.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Popular science writer Mary Roach has been described as the science teacher we all wish we had in high school because she asks the basic questions we are thinking, as well as cool questions we never thought to ponder. She makes the answers accessible using humor, simplicity, and a not-infrequent use of delightful disgustingness. In this bestselling and highly praised title (including Best Nonfiction Book of 2021 by The Washington Post), Roach applies her inveterate skills of investigation to all types of interactions or conflicts between humans and nature—curious bears, hungry elephants, jaywalking moose, vandal gulls, danger trees, and much more. From AudioFile: “[Roach] is a remarkably skilled narrator with a pleasant mid-range voice. She reads with verve, and her phrasing and pacing keep the text moving while enabling our laughter or stunned amazement. Roach also re-creates accents, conversations, and speech patterns like the best mimic.” Popular science writer Mary Roach has been described as the science teacher we all wish we had in high school because she asks the basic questions we are thinking, as well as cool questions we never thought to ponder. She makes the answers accessible using humor, simplicity, and a not-infrequent use of delightful disgustingness. In this bestselling and highly praised title (including Best Nonfiction Book of 2021 by The Washington Post), Roach applies her inveterate skills of investigation to all types of interactions or conflicts between humans and nature—curious bears, hungry elephants, jaywalking moose, vandal gulls, danger trees, and much more. From AudioFile: “[Roach] is a remarkably skilled narrator with a pleasant mid-range voice. She reads with verve, and her phrasing and pacing keep the text moving while enabling our laughter or stunned amazement. Roach also re-creates accents, conversations, and speech patterns like the best mimic.”

Audiobook $23.48 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving By Mo Rocca

Narrated by Mo Rocca In Stock Online Audiobook $23.48 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you are already a fan of commentator and storyteller Mo Rocca, then you know his trademark style is to offer insightful commentary filtered through wit, humor, and (usually) a sense of admiration. And, of course, you know his unmistakable voice, which is a character all its own in this audiobook version of Rocca’s same-named podcast. Here, his intriguing and well-researched topic is dead people and “dead” things that fascinate him—from founding fathers and long-ago celebrities to dragons and discos. From AudioFile: “Colorful and full of ironic humor, this work will make you smile and think. It’s a showcase for the author’s finely tuned insights about people, sensitivity to cultural context, and narrating talent.” If you are already a fan of commentator and storyteller Mo Rocca, then you know his trademark style is to offer insightful commentary filtered through wit, humor, and (usually) a sense of admiration. And, of course, you know his unmistakable voice, which is a character all its own in this audiobook version of Rocca’s same-named podcast. Here, his intriguing and well-researched topic is dead people and “dead” things that fascinate him—from founding fathers and long-ago celebrities to dragons and discos. From AudioFile: “Colorful and full of ironic humor, this work will make you smile and think. It’s a showcase for the author’s finely tuned insights about people, sensitivity to cultural context, and narrating talent.”

Audiobook $24.29 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent By Judi Dench , Brendan O'Hea

Narrated by Barbara Flynn , Brendan O'Hea , Judi Dench In Stock Online Audiobook $24.29 $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Judi Dench on Shakespeare. Repeat: Judi Dench on Shakespeare! If you are a fan of either, or, more likely, both, this is all you need to know. From AudioFile: “Each chapter thoroughly explores a play and Dench’s role in it. Her wit and impish nature will have listeners in stitches. The final segment has Dench (in her own voice) and [co-narrator] O’Hea engaged in friendly, very funny, squabbling. Informative, educational and altogether brilliant listening!” Judi Dench on Shakespeare. Repeat: Judi Dench on Shakespeare! If you are a fan of either, or, more likely, both, this is all you need to know. From AudioFile: “Each chapter thoroughly explores a play and Dench’s role in it. Her wit and impish nature will have listeners in stitches. The final segment has Dench (in her own voice) and [co-narrator] O’Hea engaged in friendly, very funny, squabbling. Informative, educational and altogether brilliant listening!”