Narrator Spotlight: Julia Whelan

By V. E. Schwab

Narrated by Julia Whelan

In Stock Online

Audiobook $29.03 $32.99

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

In The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, prepare to be mesmerized by Addie — our unflappable heroine, cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets after agreeing to a Faustian bargain, and left to answer the question: “What is a person, if not the marks they leave behind?” This may be Julia Whelan at her best. Addie starts her immortal life with a strong French accent but as the centuries go by, that accent slowly recedes into the background, leaving Addie with a whisper of her former life.