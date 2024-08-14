Back to School Books

Whether you and your young’uns are excited that school is back in session or not, school is, in fact, back in session. That means it’s time to start new grades, new classes, perhaps even new schools, and meet some new teachers and friends in the process. What better way to prepare for the mayhem ahead than with some good stories set in the hallowed halls of one school or another? Here are some titles to remind kids that school can be tough, but the experience is worth it.

A Royal Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #1)
By Lisa Yee

Illustrator Dan Santat
With the sequel, A Copycat Conundrum, coming in 2025, the time is now to check out our Children's Book Awards overall winner, The Misfits: A Royal Conundrum. For any kids out there that feel outcasted or othered at school, The Misfits is a fantastic (and fantastically fun) reminder that it's okay to be weird. With mysteries afoot, this oddball group of friends makes it easy for readers to see themselves on the page.

Swim Team: A Graphic Novel
By Johnnie Christmas

Illustrator Johnnie Christmas
Vibrant, colorful artwork brings this heartfelt graphic novel to life. It's the story of a young girl overcoming her fear of the water on the school swim team. Johnnie Christmas blends historical fact with fiction, delivering a fun, informative and powerful read of courage and resilience. This is the kind of book that gives young readers the perspective needed to be the best version of themselves.

Duel
By Jessixa Bagley

Illustrator Aaron Bagley
For any readers out there with sibling rivalries, look no further. This is the story of two sisters who never got along, navigating a school of cliques and factions, drama and politics. But there is one thing these sisters share: a love of fencing. Could that be what holds them together, or will it only drive them further apart? Duel is hilarious, heartfelt and immensely relatable.

New Kid (Newbery Medal Winner)
By Jerry Craft

Illustrator Jerry Craft
It's not easy being the new kid, especially when you don't look like everyone else. This instant classic (which also won the Newbery) is about existing in two worlds and not belonging in either. It's the story of finding yourself so that others can find you too. Any readers struggling to fit in at school or in general will find characters on the page that reflect their struggle. And they'll also find the kind of humor that makes reading kids' books so much fun.

A for Effort
By Jarad Greene

Illustrator Jarad Greene
Jay begins his freshman year of high school with a flurry of emotions, and thus begins the journey to sort through them all, figure out who he is, what he enjoys, who is a friend and who isn't. It's all the things young minds face when stepping into high school for the first time, making A For Effort a tremendous resource for adolescents hoping to make the most of their burgeoning new feelings.