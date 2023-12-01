B&N’s Advent Book Countdown
It’s the holiday season, so it’s probably cold out wherever you are, and that means you’re ready to hunker down with just the right book and read your way to tomorrow. We’re here to help. We’re featuring one title a day between now and December 24, ensuring that you stay stocked on good reads, never at risk of running out of pages during this crucial period. These books run the gamut from literary fiction to romantasy and include many of our favorites from 2023. This is the holiday TBR that will sustain you through any snowstorm or whiteout, and don’t worry, we’re not grading you on these. In fact, think of them more as a Holiday gift from us to you.
Paperback
$18.00
$20.00
Fairy Tale
By Stephen King
In Stock Online
Paperback
$18.00
$20.00
Good v. Evil! Monsters! Saving the world! & a dog named Radar. We’re starting the countdown right with Stephen King’s Fairy Tale.
Paperback $20.00
American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America's Jack the Ripper
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
The hunt for the Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run is afoot! With delicious narrative suspense couched in a breakneck pace, American Demon is a barn burner.
Hardcover
$35.99
$39.99
Emperor of Rome: Ruling the Ancient Roman World
By Mary Beard
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$35.99
$39.99
A new way to think about the Roman Empire, from the riveting perspective of the office of Emperor itself. Emperor of Rome is the new gold standard, at least until Mary Beard writes another.
Paperback $19.99
Assistant to the Villain
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Horror, fantasy and humor in a finely tuned harmony that sees menial office work paired with world domination. Assistant to the Villain is pure joy.
Hardcover
$22.40
$28.00
Absolution (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.40
$28.00
The story of the women caught in the orbit of the Vietnam War; Absolution is a character study that reminds the world why Alice McDermott is so darn special.
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
The Underworld: Journeys to the Depths of the Ocean
By Susan Casey
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$28.80
$32.00
This trip to the Underworld doesn’t require duping Hades to return from, and it’s at least a tad bit more gorgeous than fiery depths. Peek beneath the surface of the Earth. It’s okay, it’s safe.
Paperback $17.99
The Locked Door
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Danger! Danger! Don’t trust the narrator. This thriller is the very definition of destabilizing the reader and you will be oh-so-grateful for the unsteady ride.
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
The Mysteries
By
Bill Watterson
Illustrator Bill Watterson , John Kascht
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$19.99
Haunting and creepy, but in a good way, The Mysteries is an adult fable that will stretch your brain and have you questioning reality. But, again, in a good way.
Hardcover
$22.95
$27.00
The Berry Pickers (B&N Discover Prize Winner)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$22.95
$27.00
Our Discover Pick of the Year, Berry Pickers is a heartwarming story of family lost and found with a drizzle of mystery on top to keep the pages turning.
Paperback $16.95
No Strangers Here
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.95
A police investigation! Witty banter! & a town called Dingle! With these powers combined, No Strangers Here is fun in the Irish countryside with a side dish of murder.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Necessary Trouble: Growing Up at Midcentury
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
A true life escape from the confines of Southern tradition, Necessary Trouble is Drew Gilpin Faust’s coming-of-age set against the backdrop of a familiar America.
Hardcover
$26.39
$32.99
The Woman in Me
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$26.39
$32.99
Oh baby, baby, this is the Britney tell-all the world needed. From childhood stardom to the tribulations of the modern day, this is her story, unfiltered.
Hardcover $28.00
North Woods
By Daniel Mason
In Stock Online
Hardcover $28.00
It’s a cabin in the woods, without as much death and haunting, but still a little. North Woods is a literary marvel that tells the story of a single plot of land and how the world turns around it.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Cryptocurrency laid bare, revealing that the emperor had no clothes. It’s ripped from the headlines without any murder. This refreshingly accessible and refreshingly clever exploration of a dry subject is a treasure.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Hurricane Wars (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Thea Guanzon
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Magic! Mythology! Enemies-to-lovers romance! Hurricane Wars is that and so much more, a dazzling debut that sizzles and steams its way into your heart.
Paperback $20.00
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
By Ed Yong
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
In case you’ve forgotten, the world around us is pretty magical. An Immense World is here to remind us, one wild animal and their equally wild senses at a time.
Paperback $19.00
House of Earth and Blood (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crescent City Series #1)
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Fallen angels, fae and a fiery romance, House of Earth & Blood is fantasy with layers of goodies packed on top of each other. It. Is. So. Good.
Hardcover $32.99
Astor: The Rise and Fall of an American Fortune
By Anderson Cooper , Katherine Howe
In Stock Online
Hardcover $32.99
If you’ve ever wondered where massive wealth comes from, use the Astor family as a case study. This family history is about as American as it gets.
Paperback $18.99
Flight
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
For those who enjoy being completely wrecked by a work of fiction, only to be built up again by that same book, Flight is for you. Three siblings grappling with loss find a needed lift in their shared love.
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
Godkiller: A Novel
By Hannah Kaner
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.09
$18.99
The gods are dead! Or at least they’re supposed to be. A gorgeous fantasy featuring reluctant companions on a journey to save the world, you’ve never experienced stakes like those Godkiller has to offer.
Paperback $21.99
The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Dave Grohl
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.99
Even though there is only one Dave Grohl, he’s in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, so it’s safe to say he knows a thing or two about music and storytelling. This is his reminiscence of that doubly legendary life.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder (2023 B&N Author of the Year)
By David Grann
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Don’t plan your mutiny without knowing what an actual mutiny looks like. The Wager is brilliant nonfiction about a shipwreck that is impossible not to be captivated by. David Grann’s writing makes history come alive and is why we’ve named him our Author of the Year.
Hardcover $18.99
Divine Rivals: A Novel
By Rebecca Ross
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Well, the gods are fighting again. And it’s up to two journalists caught in the crossfire to save the world and also fall in love. Divine Rivals is a unique and epic fantasy with the power to nestle into your heart and make you feel whole.
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store (2023 B&N Book of the Year)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$25.20
$28.00
Our 2023 Book of the Year starts with a skeleton in a well and turns into an inspired story of community and perseverance. This story still has faith in humanity, even if you don’t.
