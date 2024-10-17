Best Audiobooks of 2024

By Lisa Marie Presley , Riley Keough

Narrated by Riley Keough , Julia Roberts

This is a celebrity memoir but also so much more. After Lisa Marie Presley died unexpectedly in 2023 at the age of 54, her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, listened to recorded tapes her mother had made in preparation for an autobiography. Desperately wanting the public to understand Elvis’s only child as a “three-dimensional character,” Keough merged those recordings and her own memories of her mom into one manuscript, which is part Lisa Marie’s candid account of her fascinating life and part poignant mother-daughter duet. Keough’s reading is heartbreakingly beautiful in its raw sadness. Actress Julia Roberts takes on the parts Keough couldn’t—Lisa Marie’s own words, always grounding them in Presley’s intentions, and there are also several clips of Lisa Marie herself. This is a painful but enriching listen built on a mother and daughter’s grief and love.