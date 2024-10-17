Best Audiobooks of 2024
As audiobook listening continues to grow by leaps and bounds, so does the variety and quality of titles available in the format. Audio storytelling has always been an art form, and with more immersive sound design and carefully curated casting, it reached new heights this year. From thousands of audiobooks across every genre, subject, and age range, we have selected those that truly “speak” to us as superlative examples of the spoken word. We hope you enjoy exploring our list of some of the best audiobooks of 2024.
Audiobook
$20.25
$22.50
James: A Novel
James: A Novel
By
Percival Everett
Narrated by Dominic Hoffman
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$20.25
$22.50
This book has garnered rave reviews from everywhere since its release, including being shortlisted for the 2024 National Book Award and Booker Prize. The audiobook edition amps up the accolades because it is an extraordinary listening experience. In this reimagining of the American classic, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, actor Dominic Hoffman sounds exactly like you think Huck’s companion, James (not Jim) should sound, even though you probably never thought about that before now. Hoffman doesn’t just read or even perform Percival Everett’s words—he becomes them. As this novel becomes a “classic” itself, which it surely will, so, too, should Hoffman’s narration.
This book has garnered rave reviews from everywhere since its release, including being shortlisted for the 2024 National Book Award and Booker Prize. The audiobook edition amps up the accolades because it is an extraordinary listening experience. In this reimagining of the American classic, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, actor Dominic Hoffman sounds exactly like you think Huck’s companion, James (not Jim) should sound, even though you probably never thought about that before now. Hoffman doesn’t just read or even perform Percival Everett’s words—he becomes them. As this novel becomes a “classic” itself, which it surely will, so, too, should Hoffman’s narration.
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
Sonny Boy: A Memoir
Sonny Boy: A Memoir
By
Al Pacino
Narrated by Al Pacino
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope—from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Narrated by the man himself, Pacino takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now. Before he gets into it, Pacino remarks, “I have written a memoir I thought I never would.” And kindly proclaims, “I hope you have a good time, and I thank you for your interest.” Oh yes, we had a good time, Mr. Pacino.
Al Pacino’s life is massive in scope—from Michael Corleone to Tony Montana. Narrated by the man himself, Pacino takes on the task of telling it all, from the origin of his inspiration to the man he is now. Before he gets into it, Pacino remarks, “I have written a memoir I thought I never would.” And kindly proclaims, “I hope you have a good time, and I thank you for your interest.” Oh yes, we had a good time, Mr. Pacino.
Audiobook $14.99
The Queen of Fourteenth Street
The Queen of Fourteenth Street
By
Barrie Kreinik
Narrated by Barrie Kreinik , Orlagh Cassidy , Imani Jade Powers , Elisabeth Rodgers , James Fouhey
In Stock Online
Audiobook $14.99
This Earphones Award winner is audio theater at its mesmerizing best. Playwright and narrator Barrie Kreinik adapted this audiobook original from her stage play about the life of Eva Le Gallienne (1899-1991), a 20th-century director, writer, producer, theater founder, and star of the stage, who fiercely embraced her identity as a lesbian. Recorded in a single live session, this sounds like a radio play, with five actors convincingly playing multiple roles and a 360-degree sound design that re-creates 1930s New York City.
This Earphones Award winner is audio theater at its mesmerizing best. Playwright and narrator Barrie Kreinik adapted this audiobook original from her stage play about the life of Eva Le Gallienne (1899-1991), a 20th-century director, writer, producer, theater founder, and star of the stage, who fiercely embraced her identity as a lesbian. Recorded in a single live session, this sounds like a radio play, with five actors convincingly playing multiple roles and a 360-degree sound design that re-creates 1930s New York City.
Audiobook $29.99
Tress of the Emerald Sea: A Cosmere Novel [Dramatized Adaptation]: Secret Projects 1
Tress of the Emerald Sea: A Cosmere Novel [Dramatized Adaptation]: Secret Projects 1
By
Brandon Sanderson
Narrated by Torian Brackett , Gabriel Michael , Full Cast , Chris Davenport , Wyn Delano , Bradley Foster Smith , Crystal Lee , Natalie Van Sistine , Eva Wilhelm , Shanta Parasuraman , David Cui Cui , Christopher Walker
In Stock Online
Audiobook $29.99
From Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe, Tress of the Emerald Sea is a cozy standalone, now adapted with a full cast of 20 and cinematic music to create a truly immersive listening experience. With a great sense of humor and lovable characters, a comparison to The Princess Bride is well-placed.
From Brandon Sanderson’s Cosmere universe, Tress of the Emerald Sea is a cozy standalone, now adapted with a full cast of 20 and cinematic music to create a truly immersive listening experience. With a great sense of humor and lovable characters, a comparison to The Princess Bride is well-placed.
Audiobook $34.99
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
By
Garrett M. Graff
Narrated by Edoardo Ballerini , Garrett M. Graff , A Full Cast
In Stock Online
Audiobook $34.99
This oral history of June 6, 1944, was made to be heard. The author and 20+ additional narrators give voice to over 700 D-Day participants, from those who planned the logistics or waded onto the Normandy beaches, to those who descended in parachutes or took care of the walking wounded, and many, many more. It notably includes good representation of long-overlooked women and Black soldiers, as well as actual recordings of Winston Churchill and Presidents Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Reagan. In an ocean of other academic, literary, and cinematic studies of D-Day, this audiobook stands out for its focus on the words and memories of a broad scope of those who were there.
This oral history of June 6, 1944, was made to be heard. The author and 20+ additional narrators give voice to over 700 D-Day participants, from those who planned the logistics or waded onto the Normandy beaches, to those who descended in parachutes or took care of the walking wounded, and many, many more. It notably includes good representation of long-overlooked women and Black soldiers, as well as actual recordings of Winston Churchill and Presidents Roosevelt, Eisenhower, and Reagan. In an ocean of other academic, literary, and cinematic studies of D-Day, this audiobook stands out for its focus on the words and memories of a broad scope of those who were there.
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
Impossible Creatures
Impossible Creatures
By
Katherine Rundell
Narrated by Samuel West
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
English actor Samuel West (winner of multiple Earphones Awards, including for this audiobook) perfectly brings Rundell’s new classic to life. Impossible Creatures weaves all your favorite mythical creatures into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It’s an unparalleled adventure through a magical world, where even a couple of kids can save the world and everyone they hold dear. Extra special: this audiobook edition includes a downloadable Bestiary PDF, as well as drawings for each beast.
English actor Samuel West (winner of multiple Earphones Awards, including for this audiobook) perfectly brings Rundell’s new classic to life. Impossible Creatures weaves all your favorite mythical creatures into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It’s an unparalleled adventure through a magical world, where even a couple of kids can save the world and everyone they hold dear. Extra special: this audiobook edition includes a downloadable Bestiary PDF, as well as drawings for each beast.
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
Cher: The Memoir, Part One
Cher: The Memoir, Part One
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, traces Cherilyn Sarkasian from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic, and incredible. This is just part one—we anticipate part two will earn a spot on one of our future “best” lists.
The truly one-of-a-kind life story of Cher, told by the superstar herself, traces Cherilyn Sarkasian from her humble origins to the remarkable heights she’s reached and everything in between. It’s honest, authentic, and incredible. This is just part one—we anticipate part two will earn a spot on one of our future “best” lists.
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
Wandering Stars
Wandering Stars
By
Tommy Orange
Narrated by Shaun Taylor-Corbett , MacLeod Andrews , Alma Cuervo , Curtis Michael Holland , Calvin Joyal , Phil Ava , Emmanuel Chumaceiro , Christian Young , Charley Flyte
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
This gripping family saga follows seven generations of a Native American family from the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 to the present day. It is part prequel and part sequel to Tommy Orange’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist There There, and both novels force a painful reckoning with America’s efforts to strip Native Americans of their land, culture, and identity. The richly layered committed performances of the large cast reinforce the sweeping nature of Orange’s powerful storytelling.
This gripping family saga follows seven generations of a Native American family from the Sand Creek Massacre of 1864 to the present day. It is part prequel and part sequel to Tommy Orange’s 2019 Pulitzer Prize finalist There There, and both novels force a painful reckoning with America’s efforts to strip Native Americans of their land, culture, and identity. The richly layered committed performances of the large cast reinforce the sweeping nature of Orange’s powerful storytelling.
Audiobook $15.00
Water, Water: Poems
Water, Water: Poems
By
Billy Collins
Narrated by Billy Collins
In Stock Online
Audiobook $15.00
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins gifts us a new collection of poems focused on the joys and mysteries of daily life. In a year and era when there seems to be nonstop “breaking” news every day, Collins slows down the pace and turns down the volume to focus on the common, the familiar, and even the mundane. He elevates the ordinary, showing delight, amusement, and discovery in everyday objects and happenings. The real reward of the audiobook version is Collins’s conversational and melodic narration, capable of being silly, profound, quizzical, and more in the space of a single poem.
Former U.S. Poet Laureate Billy Collins gifts us a new collection of poems focused on the joys and mysteries of daily life. In a year and era when there seems to be nonstop “breaking” news every day, Collins slows down the pace and turns down the volume to focus on the common, the familiar, and even the mundane. He elevates the ordinary, showing delight, amusement, and discovery in everyday objects and happenings. The real reward of the audiobook version is Collins’s conversational and melodic narration, capable of being silly, profound, quizzical, and more in the space of a single poem.
Audiobook $32.99
The Pairing
The Pairing
By
Casey McQuiston
Narrated by Emma Galvin , Max Meyers
In Stock Online
Audiobook $32.99
A playful and poignant rom-com centered on a breakup and the forced proximity that follows, The Pairing is fun and full of heart. Emma Galvin and Max Meyers narrate Theo and Kit with such compassion and earnestness that it’s easy to root for these flawed individuals to find their HEA. Bonus points to Casey McQuiston for making a vocal appearance at the start of each chapter.
A playful and poignant rom-com centered on a breakup and the forced proximity that follows, The Pairing is fun and full of heart. Emma Galvin and Max Meyers narrate Theo and Kit with such compassion and earnestness that it’s easy to root for these flawed individuals to find their HEA. Bonus points to Casey McQuiston for making a vocal appearance at the start of each chapter.
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
Horror Movie: A Novel
Horror Movie: A Novel
By
Paul Tremblay
Narrated by Ari Fliakos , Dani Martineck , Micky Shiloah , Michael Crouch , Frankie Corzo , Stacy Gonzalez , Tyla Collier , Ariel Blake , Johnathan McClain , Dan Bittner , Eva Kaminsky , Gisela Chipe
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$25.19
$27.99
From horror maestro Paul Tremblay, Horror Movie is another shimmering story built on the precariousness of not knowing. Akin to “theater of the mind,” and narrated by a full cast with additional background sound effects that enhance the “cursed film” genre, it’s an unsettling spiral into true terror.
From horror maestro Paul Tremblay, Horror Movie is another shimmering story built on the precariousness of not knowing. Akin to “theater of the mind,” and narrated by a full cast with additional background sound effects that enhance the “cursed film” genre, it’s an unsettling spiral into true terror.
Audiobook $19.99
Not Nothing
Not Nothing
By
Gayle Forman
Narrated by Dion Graham , Gayle Forman
In Stock Online
Audiobook $19.99
Just when we thought we’d heard the extent of Dion Graham’s skills, he performs a middle grade novel as if it’s a one-man stage drama. The shifting points of view between 107-year-old Jesey Kravitz and 12-year-old Alex are masterfully handled. Graham seamlessly blends this cast of characters from a wide range of ages and ethnicities with ease and authenticity—creating an ensemble experience all on his own. It’s a heartwarming tale, perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.
Just when we thought we’d heard the extent of Dion Graham’s skills, he performs a middle grade novel as if it’s a one-man stage drama. The shifting points of view between 107-year-old Jesey Kravitz and 12-year-old Alex are masterfully handled. Graham seamlessly blends this cast of characters from a wide range of ages and ethnicities with ease and authenticity—creating an ensemble experience all on his own. It’s a heartwarming tale, perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)
From Here to the Great Unknown (Oprah's Book Club)
By
Lisa Marie Presley
,
Riley Keough
Narrated by Riley Keough , Julia Roberts
In Stock Online
Audiobook
$22.50
$25.00
This is a celebrity memoir but also so much more. After Lisa Marie Presley died unexpectedly in 2023 at the age of 54, her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, listened to recorded tapes her mother had made in preparation for an autobiography. Desperately wanting the public to understand Elvis’s only child as a “three-dimensional character,” Keough merged those recordings and her own memories of her mom into one manuscript, which is part Lisa Marie’s candid account of her fascinating life and part poignant mother-daughter duet. Keough’s reading is heartbreakingly beautiful in its raw sadness. Actress Julia Roberts takes on the parts Keough couldn’t—Lisa Marie’s own words, always grounding them in Presley’s intentions, and there are also several clips of Lisa Marie herself. This is a painful but enriching listen built on a mother and daughter’s grief and love.
This is a celebrity memoir but also so much more. After Lisa Marie Presley died unexpectedly in 2023 at the age of 54, her eldest daughter, actress Riley Keough, listened to recorded tapes her mother had made in preparation for an autobiography. Desperately wanting the public to understand Elvis’s only child as a “three-dimensional character,” Keough merged those recordings and her own memories of her mom into one manuscript, which is part Lisa Marie’s candid account of her fascinating life and part poignant mother-daughter duet. Keough’s reading is heartbreakingly beautiful in its raw sadness. Actress Julia Roberts takes on the parts Keough couldn’t—Lisa Marie’s own words, always grounding them in Presley’s intentions, and there are also several clips of Lisa Marie herself. This is a painful but enriching listen built on a mother and daughter’s grief and love.