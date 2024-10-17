Best Cookbooks of 2024
Where did your kitchen take you this year? Go from the American South to India, from Martha Stewart’s kitchen to Matty Matheson’s, and sample cuisines from across the globe with our best cookbooks of 2024.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food [A Cookbook]
Good Lookin' Cookin': A Year of Meals – A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food [A Cookbook]
By Dolly Parton , Rachel Parton George
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Dolly Parton does rock n’ roll, and she also does good cookin’ with her sister. These are good ol’ American recipes with the addition of photography, family and a certified good time.
Dolly Parton does rock n’ roll, and she also does good cookin’ with her sister. These are good ol’ American recipes with the addition of photography, family and a certified good time.
Hardcover
$29.69
$32.99
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.69
$32.99
Tieghan Gerard is back with even more simple and satisfying recipes, making your meal goals attainable and leaving your kitchen smelling delicious.
Tieghan Gerard is back with even more simple and satisfying recipes, making your meal goals attainable and leaving your kitchen smelling delicious.
Hardcover
$37.00
$40.00
Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen
Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$37.00
$40.00
From a woman who needs no introduction, this is a one-stop shop for Martha enthusiasts everywhere.
From a woman who needs no introduction, this is a one-stop shop for Martha enthusiasts everywhere.
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For (A Baking Book)
Sweet Tooth: 100 Desserts to Save Room For (A Baking Book)
By Sarah Fennel
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Give the gift of great eats and be the star of every holiday party with these tasty treats.
Give the gift of great eats and be the star of every holiday party with these tasty treats.
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Zoë Bakes Cookies: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Cookies and Bars [A Baking Book]
Zoë Bakes Cookies: Everything You Need to Know to Make Your Favorite Cookies and Bars [A Baking Book]
By Zoë François
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$27.00
$30.00
Nothing hits like a great cookie, and no one bakes like Zoe. Put those two together and you’ve a recipe book destined to quench all cookie needs.
Nothing hits like a great cookie, and no one bakes like Zoe. Put those two together and you’ve a recipe book destined to quench all cookie needs.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook
Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches: A Cookbook
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics.
Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Easy Weeknight Dinners: 100 Fast, Flavor-Packed Meals for Busy People Who Still Want Something Good to Eat [A Cookbook]
Easy Weeknight Dinners: 100 Fast, Flavor-Packed Meals for Busy People Who Still Want Something Good to Eat [A Cookbook]
By Emily Weinstein , New York Times Cooking
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Never wonder what’s for dinner again — Emily Weinstein has gathered only the easiest, breeziest and tastiest recipes for any day of the week.
Never wonder what’s for dinner again — Emily Weinstein has gathered only the easiest, breeziest and tastiest recipes for any day of the week.
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Why I Cook
Why I Cook
By
Tom Colicchio
With Joshua David Stein
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career.
From the public to the private, acclaimed chef and television personality Tom Colicchio shares the story behind his love of cooking — and his successful career.
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves
Does This Taste Funny?: Recipes Our Family Loves
By Stephen Colbert , Evie McGee Colbert
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$30.00
$35.00
You love him on TV, now bring him and his wife into your kitchen to make cooking fun with recipes and jokes galore. Who wouldn’t want to cook with the Colberts?
You love him on TV, now bring him and his wife into your kitchen to make cooking fun with recipes and jokes galore. Who wouldn’t want to cook with the Colberts?
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking
By
Caroline Chambers
Photographer Eva Kolenko
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$32.00
$35.00
Complete meals made simple. This is a book for those of us too busy to think about what’s for dinner.
Complete meals made simple. This is a book for those of us too busy to think about what’s for dinner.
Hardcover $35.00
Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora
Amrikan: 125 Recipes from the Indian American Diaspora
By Khushbu Shah
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Written in a warm and funny voice, Amrikan is the perfect blend of American and Indian cuisine (pizza samosas, anyone?). Great for any connoisseurs of Indian food, as well as children of the disapora who want to enjoy the food of their childhood.
Written in a warm and funny voice, Amrikan is the perfect blend of American and Indian cuisine (pizza samosas, anyone?). Great for any connoisseurs of Indian food, as well as children of the disapora who want to enjoy the food of their childhood.
Hardcover $35.00
Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store
Bodega Bakes: Recipes for Sweets and Treats Inspired by My Corner Store
By
Paola Velez
Foreword by Christina Tosi
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
Dine on modern renditions of classic corner store treats from the mind of an acclaimed chef.
Dine on modern renditions of classic corner store treats from the mind of an acclaimed chef.
Hardcover $40.00
Our South: Black Food Through My Lens
Our South: Black Food Through My Lens
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
Acclaimed chef Ashleigh Shanti takes readers on a regional exploration of Black influence on Southern cooking in this mouthwatering read.
Acclaimed chef Ashleigh Shanti takes readers on a regional exploration of Black influence on Southern cooking in this mouthwatering read.
Hardcover $35.00
Chinese Enough: Homestyle Recipes for Noodles, Dumplings, Stir-Fries, and More
Chinese Enough: Homestyle Recipes for Noodles, Dumplings, Stir-Fries, and More
By Kristina Cho
In Stock Online
Hardcover $35.00
A fusion of Cantonese cuisine and American traditions (Miso Pork Meatballs, anyone?) Chinese Enough is a fresh take on classic recipes.
A fusion of Cantonese cuisine and American traditions (Miso Pork Meatballs, anyone?) Chinese Enough is a fresh take on classic recipes.
Hardcover $40.00
Pan y Dulce: The Latin American Baking Book (Pastries, Desserts, Rustic Breads, Savory Baking, and More)
Pan y Dulce: The Latin American Baking Book (Pastries, Desserts, Rustic Breads, Savory Baking, and More)
By Bryan Ford
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
From medialunas to golfeados to empanadas and more, Pan y Dulce is full of the sweetest treats.
From medialunas to golfeados to empanadas and more, Pan y Dulce is full of the sweetest treats.
Hardcover $40.00
Zahav Home: Cooking for Friends & Family
Zahav Home: Cooking for Friends & Family
By Michael Solomonov , Steven Cook
In Stock Online
Hardcover $40.00
This is the only resource you need to bring Zahav’s Israeli cuisine home with you. Covering the spectrum of meals, this book is guaranteed delicious.
This is the only resource you need to bring Zahav’s Israeli cuisine home with you. Covering the spectrum of meals, this book is guaranteed delicious.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Koreaworld: A Cookbook
Koreaworld: A Cookbook
By Deuki Hong , Matt Rodbard
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The next logical step after Koreatown, Koreaworld is a beautiful hardcover featuring over 100 bold and vivid full-color photographs that capture the spirit of Korean cuisine. Weaving together techniques, history, recipes and stories, this tells the intricate tale of Korean culture in an accessible way.
The next logical step after Koreatown, Koreaworld is a beautiful hardcover featuring over 100 bold and vivid full-color photographs that capture the spirit of Korean cuisine. Weaving together techniques, history, recipes and stories, this tells the intricate tale of Korean culture in an accessible way.
Hardcover $49.95
Persian Feasts: Recipes & Stories from a Family Table
Persian Feasts: Recipes & Stories from a Family Table
By Leila Taghinia-Milani Heller , Lila Charif , Laya Khadjavi , Bahar Tavakolian
In Stock Online
Hardcover $49.95
What if your family’s recipes got made into a cookbook? That’s exactly what Leila Heller did — travel through time (and taste) in Persian Feasts.
What if your family’s recipes got made into a cookbook? That’s exactly what Leila Heller did — travel through time (and taste) in Persian Feasts.