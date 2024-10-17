Best History Books of 2024

Did you know time travel is real — and you can do it from your own house? From kings to scientists, presidents to real-life heroes and more, read your way through the past and make sense of the world today. History has its eyes on your bookshelf — get your hands on the best history books of 2024.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King By Dan Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king. The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king.

Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day By Garrett M. Graff In Stock Online Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world. Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land By Rebecca Nagle In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation. A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi By Wright Thompson In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The story of Emmett Till is one of the most tragic in American history, and never before has it been examined like this. Bestselling author Wright Thompson returns to his roots in the Mississippi Delta and uncovers new details and participants in Till’s murder — and the ongoing conspiracy to conceal the truth, nearly seventy years later. The story of Emmett Till is one of the most tragic in American history, and never before has it been examined like this. Bestselling author Wright Thompson returns to his roots in the Mississippi Delta and uncovers new details and participants in Till’s murder — and the ongoing conspiracy to conceal the truth, nearly seventy years later.

Hardcover $42.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Eastern Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918 The Eastern Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918 By Nick Lloyd In Stock Online Hardcover $42.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Eastern Front chronicles a brutal time in human history in a sweeping account of the struggle that turned the tide of a devastating war. The Eastern Front chronicles a brutal time in human history in a sweeping account of the struggle that turned the tide of a devastating war.

Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. John Lewis: A Life John Lewis: A Life By David Greenberg In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American. Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science By Dava Sobel In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Few people have left as profound an impact on the world of science as Marie Curie, and she did it in two different fields. This history examines her life from top to bottom, both in terms of her contributions to modern science, and in terms of who she was as a person. Few people have left as profound an impact on the world of science as Marie Curie, and she did it in two different fields. This history examines her life from top to bottom, both in terms of her contributions to modern science, and in terms of who she was as a person.

Hardcover $40.00 $45.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Reagan: His Life and Legend Reagan: His Life and Legend By Max Boot In Stock Online Hardcover $40.00 $45.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The polarizing former president Ronald Reagan is brought to full light by Max Boot, who pulls no punches in his deep dive into just who Reagan was and what he stood for, as well as the impact he left. The polarizing former president Ronald Reagan is brought to full light by Max Boot, who pulls no punches in his deep dive into just who Reagan was and what he stood for, as well as the impact he left.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Nuclear War: A Scenario Nuclear War: A Scenario By Annie Jacobsen In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’ve ever been curious about what would actually happen in the event of a nuclear war, look no further. This is a shockingly detailed, minute-by-minute dive into the immediate aftermath, from health emergencies to government response. It’s a harrowing look at an all-too-possible reality. If you’ve ever been curious about what would actually happen in the event of a nuclear war, look no further. This is a shockingly detailed, minute-by-minute dive into the immediate aftermath, from health emergencies to government response. It’s a harrowing look at an all-too-possible reality.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Message The Message By Ta-Nehisi Coates In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine. National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Patriot: A Memoir Patriot: A Memoir By Alexei Navalny In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man. Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man.