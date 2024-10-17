B&N Reads, Best Books Of The Year, Best Books of the Year 2024, History, History, Holiday Gift Guide, Holidays, We Recommend

Best History Books of 2024

By Isabelle McConville / October 17, 2024 at 2:28 am

Did you know time travel is real — and you can do it from your own house? From kings to scientists, presidents to real-life heroes and more, read your way through the past and make sense of the world today. History has its eyes on your bookshelf — get your hands on the best history books of 2024.

Henry V: The Astonishing Triumph of England's Greatest Warrior King

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

By Dan Jones

The celebrated author and podcaster takes us back in time to an age of grandeur, guts and glory. This is an astonishing account of a complicated king.

When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day

Hardcover $29.25 $32.50

By Garrett M. Graff

Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched, yet deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.

By the Fire We Carry: The Generations-Long Fight for Justice on Native Land

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00

By Rebecca Nagle

A murder leads to a landmark Supreme Court decision that reaffirms Native rights in America. This page-turner blends first-person reportage and historical sleuthing from journalist and podcaster Nagle, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation.

The 1619 Project: A Visual Experience

Hardcover $65.00

By Nikole Hannah-Jones , The New York Times Magazine

A new illustrated edition of the bestselling, conversation-driving anthology featuring some of our top journalists, historians, poets, essayists, and photographers examining the lasting impacts of slavery in America.

The Barn: The Secret History of a Murder in Mississippi

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00

By Wright Thompson

The story of Emmett Till is one of the most tragic in American history, and never before has it been examined like this. Bestselling author Wright Thompson returns to his roots in the Mississippi Delta and uncovers new details and participants in Till’s murder — and the ongoing conspiracy to conceal the truth, nearly seventy years later.

The Eastern Front: A History of the Great War, 1914-1918

Hardcover $42.00

By Nick Lloyd

The Eastern Front chronicles a brutal time in human history in a sweeping account of the struggle that turned the tide of a devastating war.

The Demon of Unrest: A Saga of Hubris, Heartbreak, and Heroism at the Dawn of the Civil War

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Erik Larson

Here’s a riveting combination: Erik Larson and the Civil War. Taking us behind the scenes of one of the most chaotic and painful moments in our country’s history, Larson asks us to look long and hard at where we’ve been — and where we might be going.

John Lewis: A Life

Hardcover $35.00

By David Greenberg

Freedom Rider. Congressman. Activist. Hero. This is the defining story of a great American.

Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here: The United States, Central America, and the Making of a Crisis

Hardcover $28.80 $32.00

By Jonathan Blitzer

Digging into the border crisis like never before and connecting it to hot-button issues of inequality, climate change and rightwing radicalism, Everyone Who Is Gone Is Here is an emotionally moving journalistic powerhouse.

The Elements of Marie Curie: How the Glow of Radium Lit a Path for Women in Science

Hardcover $30.00

By Dava Sobel

Few people have left as profound an impact on the world of science as Marie Curie, and she did it in two different fields. This history examines her life from top to bottom, both in terms of her contributions to modern science, and in terms of who she was as a person.

Reagan: His Life and Legend

Hardcover $40.00 $45.00

By Max Boot

The polarizing former president Ronald Reagan is brought to full light by Max Boot, who pulls no punches in his deep dive into just who Reagan was and what he stood for, as well as the impact he left.

Nuclear War: A Scenario

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Annie Jacobsen

If you’ve ever been curious about what would actually happen in the event of a nuclear war, look no further. This is a shockingly detailed, minute-by-minute dive into the immediate aftermath, from health emergencies to government response. It’s a harrowing look at an all-too-possible reality.

The Message

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00

By Ta-Nehisi Coates

National Book Award winner Ta-Nehisi Coates delivers a gripping account of some of our world’s hardest truths, from Senegal to the American South to Palestine.

Patriot: A Memoir

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Alexei Navalny

Bravery incarnate, this is the harrowing true story of one man’s unshakeable dedication to his country despite the deadly risks. It’s personal and political, offering a completely human portrait of an activist and a man.

Challenger: A True Story of Heroism and Disaster on the Edge of Space

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00

By Adam Higginbotham

Millions of people watched the Challenger disaster unfold and this is the first detailed account of exactly what happened that day. Tense and fast-paced, this is journalism at its best.

