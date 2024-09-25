Best Kids’ Books of October 2024
In between stocking up on candy for this year’s trick-or-treaters and helping little ones pick the perfect Halloween costume (or two, or three!), this is a friendly reminder to keep their hands full of October’s best books. From historical fantasy to middle school musings to ghost stories and stunning picture books, we’ve got it all.
Paperback $8.99
The Bellwoods Game
The Bellwoods Game
By
Celia Krampien
Illustrator Celia Krampien
In Stock Online
Paperback $8.99
Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.
Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$15.99
$18.99
Skandar and friends return for another high-flying, action-packed quest at the Eyrie. With the Island itself at stake, can our heroes do what heroes do and save everything?
Skandar and friends return for another high-flying, action-packed quest at the Eyrie. With the Island itself at stake, can our heroes do what heroes do and save everything?
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Knight Owl and Early Bird
Knight Owl and Early Bird
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Bravery comes in all forms — and sleep schedules! Can Early Bird and Knight Owl team up to save the kingdom, or are they just too different?
Bravery comes in all forms — and sleep schedules! Can Early Bird and Knight Owl team up to save the kingdom, or are they just too different?
Hardcover
$10.49
$14.99
Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19)
Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19)
By Jeff Kinney
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$10.49
$14.99
No one wants to get caught in the middle of family feud — especially a Heffley-sized one…
No one wants to get caught in the middle of family feud — especially a Heffley-sized one…
Hardcover $18.99
All the Books
All the Books
By
Hayley Rocco
Illustrator John Rocco
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Library cards are for everyone — even chipmunks! Join Piper in this adorably bookish tale and learn about the power of friendship, stories and the importance of sharing.
Library cards are for everyone — even chipmunks! Join Piper in this adorably bookish tale and learn about the power of friendship, stories and the importance of sharing.
Hardcover $18.99
Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos
Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, and friendships vs. betrayals. Keeper Chance is in for the conundrum of his life — one bigger than he ever could have anticipated.
Good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, and friendships vs. betrayals. Keeper Chance is in for the conundrum of his life — one bigger than he ever could have anticipated.
Paperback $12.99
Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)
Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)
By Tori Sharp
In Stock Online
Paperback $12.99
You’re never too young (or old) to find your place in the world. Turn up the volume on this hilarious story of podcasts, improv and musicals aplenty.
You’re never too young (or old) to find your place in the world. Turn up the volume on this hilarious story of podcasts, improv and musicals aplenty.
Hardcover $18.99
Santa's First Christmas
Santa's First Christmas
By
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Sydney Smith
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Santa gives gifts to all the good kids for Christmas, but who makes his dreams come true? Get in the holiday spirit and help these elves give Santa a Christmas he’ll never forget.
Santa gives gifts to all the good kids for Christmas, but who makes his dreams come true? Get in the holiday spirit and help these elves give Santa a Christmas he’ll never forget.
Hardcover $18.99
The Last Dragon on Mars
The Last Dragon on Mars
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Here be dragons, as they say, and by here, we mean in space. This high-octane blend of science fiction and fantasy is perfect for kids looking for a little Wings of Fire in their Star Wars.
Here be dragons, as they say, and by here, we mean in space. This high-octane blend of science fiction and fantasy is perfect for kids looking for a little Wings of Fire in their Star Wars.
Hardcover $17.99
Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek
Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek
By Kwame Mbalia
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
With ghosts and ghouls galore, this is a supernatural ride through the new-school-scaries from bestselling author Kwame Mbalia.
With ghosts and ghouls galore, this is a supernatural ride through the new-school-scaries from bestselling author Kwame Mbalia.
Paperback $14.99
Swing
Swing
By
Audrey Meeker
Contribution by Sarah Davidson
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
Release your inhibitions and learn to swing dance with Izzy and Marcus in this hilarious and heartfelt story of individuality, bullying and middle school.
Release your inhibitions and learn to swing dance with Izzy and Marcus in this hilarious and heartfelt story of individuality, bullying and middle school.
Paperback $14.99
Sidekicks
Sidekicks
By
Dan Santat
Illustrator Dan Santat
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
The acclaimed author and illustrator is back with a brand-new story — this time with butt-kicking, super-power-having, short-tempered house pets.
The acclaimed author and illustrator is back with a brand-new story — this time with butt-kicking, super-power-having, short-tempered house pets.
Hardcover $18.99
The Bletchley Riddle
The Bletchley Riddle
By Ruta Sepetys , Steve Sheinkin
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.
Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.
Hardcover $17.99
The Hotel Balzaar
The Hotel Balzaar
By
Kate DiCamillo
Illustrator Júlia Sardà
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
This is an enchanting novel of storytelling, make-believe and imagination. Kate DiCamillo (Because of Winn Dixie) gives readers an escape into a wide world of wonder.
This is an enchanting novel of storytelling, make-believe and imagination. Kate DiCamillo (Because of Winn Dixie) gives readers an escape into a wide world of wonder.
Hardcover $16.99
Boy 2.0
Boy 2.0
In Stock Online
Hardcover $16.99
A gripping origin story about a young boy’s experiences in foster homes, his terrifying encounter with police and the superpowers that save him.
A gripping origin story about a young boy’s experiences in foster homes, his terrifying encounter with police and the superpowers that save him.
Paperback $9.99
Slouch
Slouch
In Stock Online
Paperback $9.99
Middle school is hard enough without being six feet tall. Between basketball, debate and living in the (gigantic) shadow of her big brother, Stevie just wants to make it through seventh grade.
Middle school is hard enough without being six feet tall. Between basketball, debate and living in the (gigantic) shadow of her big brother, Stevie just wants to make it through seventh grade.
Hardcover $19.99
The Girls of Skylark Lane
The Girls of Skylark Lane
By Robin Benway
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Jac and Aggie have always had each other, but growing up is difficult — especially when life starts pulling them in two different directions.
Jac and Aggie have always had each other, but growing up is difficult — especially when life starts pulling them in two different directions.
Hardcover $18.99
Jasmine Is Haunted
Jasmine Is Haunted
By Mark Oshiro
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
A story of family secrets and the things that haunt us (inside and out) these middle schoolers are going head-to-head with the ghosts Jasmine can’t outrun.
A story of family secrets and the things that haunt us (inside and out) these middle schoolers are going head-to-head with the ghosts Jasmine can’t outrun.
Hardcover $17.99
House of Elephants (Witchlings 3)
House of Elephants (Witchlings 3)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $17.99
Seven and Thorne’s coven is under attack, but no one else seems to care. The Witchling series presses on with more mystery, magic and intrigue!
Seven and Thorne’s coven is under attack, but no one else seems to care. The Witchling series presses on with more mystery, magic and intrigue!
Hardcover $18.99
We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord
We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord
By Garth Nix
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Kim’s prodigy little sister isn’t who everyone thinks she is, and now he finally has the chance to prove it to everyone. A story of sibling rivalries, spooks and scares, this is Garth Nix at his best.
Kim’s prodigy little sister isn’t who everyone thinks she is, and now he finally has the chance to prove it to everyone. A story of sibling rivalries, spooks and scares, this is Garth Nix at his best.
Hardcover $19.99
She Speaks: The Women of Greek Myths in Their Own Words (B&N Exclusive Edition)
She Speaks: The Women of Greek Myths in Their Own Words (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
You’ve heard of the Minotaur, but have you heard Ariadne’s side of things? From Pandora to Circe and more, She Speaks is a fresh take on classic myths.
You’ve heard of the Minotaur, but have you heard Ariadne’s side of things? From Pandora to Circe and more, She Speaks is a fresh take on classic myths.
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Christmas at Hogwarts
Christmas at Hogwarts
By
J. K. Rowling
Illustrator Ziyi Gao
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
One of the best and warmest moments from the Harry Potter series, now brought to new life with full illustrations.
One of the best and warmest moments from the Harry Potter series, now brought to new life with full illustrations.