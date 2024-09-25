B&N Reads, Children's Books, Most Anticipated, New Releases, We Recommend

Best Kids’ Books of October 2024

By Isabelle McConville / September 25, 2024 at 1:57 am

In between stocking up on candy for this year’s trick-or-treaters and helping little ones pick the perfect Halloween costume (or two, or three!), this is a friendly reminder to keep their hands full of October’s best books. From historical fantasy to middle school musings to ghost stories and stunning picture books, we’ve got it all.

The Bellwoods Game

The Bellwoods Game

By Celia Krampien
Illustrator Celia Krampien

Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.

Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By A.F. Steadman

Skandar and friends return for another high-flying, action-packed quest at the Eyrie. With the Island itself at stake, can our heroes do what heroes do and save everything?

Knight Owl and Early Bird

Knight Owl and Early Bird

By Christopher Denise

Bravery comes in all forms — and sleep schedules! Can Early Bird and Knight Owl team up to save the kingdom, or are they just too different?

Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19)

Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19)

By Jeff Kinney

No one wants to get caught in the middle of family feud — especially a Heffley-sized one…

All the Books

All the Books

By Hayley Rocco
Illustrator John Rocco

Library cards are for everyone — even chipmunks! Join Piper in this adorably bookish tale and learn about the power of friendship, stories and the importance of sharing.

Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos

Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos

By Alex Evanovich

Good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, and friendships vs. betrayals. Keeper Chance is in for the conundrum of his life — one bigger than he ever could have anticipated.

Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)

Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel)

By Tori Sharp

You’re never too young (or old) to find your place in the world. Turn up the volume on this hilarious story of podcasts, improv and musicals aplenty.

Santa's First Christmas

Santa's First Christmas

By Mac Barnett
Illustrator Sydney Smith

Santa gives gifts to all the good kids for Christmas, but who makes his dreams come true? Get in the holiday spirit and help these elves give Santa a Christmas he’ll never forget.

The Last Dragon on Mars

The Last Dragon on Mars

By Scott Reintgen

Here be dragons, as they say, and by here, we mean in space. This high-octane blend of science fiction and fantasy is perfect for kids looking for a little Wings of Fire in their Star Wars.

Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek

Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek

By Kwame Mbalia

With ghosts and ghouls galore, this is a supernatural ride through the new-school-scaries from bestselling author Kwame Mbalia.

Swing

Swing

By Audrey Meeker
Contribution by Sarah Davidson

Release your inhibitions and learn to swing dance with Izzy and Marcus in this hilarious and heartfelt story of individuality, bullying and middle school.

Sidekicks

Sidekicks

By Dan Santat
Illustrator Dan Santat

The acclaimed author and illustrator is back with a brand-new story — this time with butt-kicking, super-power-having, short-tempered house pets.

The Bletchley Riddle

The Bletchley Riddle

By Ruta Sepetys , Steve Sheinkin

Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.

The Hotel Balzaar

The Hotel Balzaar

By Kate DiCamillo
Illustrator Júlia Sardà

This is an enchanting novel of storytelling, make-believe and imagination. Kate DiCamillo (Because of Winn Dixie) gives readers an escape into a wide world of wonder.

Boy 2.0

Boy 2.0

By Tracey Baptiste

A gripping origin story about a young boy’s experiences in foster homes, his terrifying encounter with police and the superpowers that save him.

Slouch

Slouch

By Christina Wyman

Middle school is hard enough without being six feet tall. Between basketball, debate and living in the (gigantic) shadow of her big brother, Stevie just wants to make it through seventh grade.

The Girls of Skylark Lane

The Girls of Skylark Lane

By Robin Benway

Jac and Aggie have always had each other, but growing up is difficult — especially when life starts pulling them in two different directions.

Jasmine Is Haunted

Jasmine Is Haunted

By Mark Oshiro

A story of family secrets and the things that haunt us (inside and out) these middle schoolers are going head-to-head with the ghosts Jasmine can’t outrun.

House of Elephants (Witchlings 3)

House of Elephants (Witchlings 3)

By Claribel A. Ortega

Seven and Thorne’s coven is under attack, but no one else seems to care. The Witchling series presses on with more mystery, magic and intrigue!

We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord

We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord

By Garth Nix

Kim’s prodigy little sister isn’t who everyone thinks she is, and now he finally has the chance to prove it to everyone. A story of sibling rivalries, spooks and scares, this is Garth Nix at his best.

She Speaks: The Women of Greek Myths in Their Own Words (B&N Exclusive Edition)

She Speaks: The Women of Greek Myths in Their Own Words (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Honor Cargill-Martin

You’ve heard of the Minotaur, but have you heard Ariadne’s side of things? From Pandora to Circe and more, She Speaks is a fresh take on classic myths.

Christmas at Hogwarts

Christmas at Hogwarts

By J. K. Rowling
Illustrator Ziyi Gao

One of the best and warmest moments from the Harry Potter series, now brought to new life with full illustrations.

