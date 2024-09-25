Best Kids’ Books of October 2024

In between stocking up on candy for this year’s trick-or-treaters and helping little ones pick the perfect Halloween costume (or two, or three!), this is a friendly reminder to keep their hands full of October’s best books. From historical fantasy to middle school musings to ghost stories and stunning picture books, we’ve got it all.

The Bellwoods Game The Bellwoods Game By Celia Krampien

Illustrator Celia Krampien Not every game should be played — journey through the dark forest with this story of friendship and bullying, frights and delights.

Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition) Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition) By A.F. Steadman Skandar and friends return for another high-flying, action-packed quest at the Eyrie. With the Island itself at stake, can our heroes do what heroes do and save everything?

Knight Owl and Early Bird Knight Owl and Early Bird By Christopher Denise Bravery comes in all forms — and sleep schedules! Can Early Bird and Knight Owl team up to save the kingdom, or are they just too different?

All the Books All the Books By Hayley Rocco

Illustrator John Rocco Library cards are for everyone — even chipmunks! Join Piper in this adorably bookish tale and learn about the power of friendship, stories and the importance of sharing.

Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos Keeper Chance and the Conundrum of Chaos By Alex Evanovich Good vs. evil, right vs. wrong, and friendships vs. betrayals. Keeper Chance is in for the conundrum of his life — one bigger than he ever could have anticipated.

Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel) Stand Up! (A Graphic Novel) By Tori Sharp You're never too young (or old) to find your place in the world. Turn up the volume on this hilarious story of podcasts, improv and musicals aplenty.

Santa's First Christmas Santa's First Christmas By Mac Barnett

Illustrator Sydney Smith Santa gives gifts to all the good kids for Christmas, but who makes his dreams come true? Get in the holiday spirit and help these elves give Santa a Christmas he'll never forget.

The Last Dragon on Mars The Last Dragon on Mars By Scott Reintgen Here be dragons, as they say, and by here, we mean in space. This high-octane blend of science fiction and fantasy is perfect for kids looking for a little Wings of Fire in their Star Wars.

Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek Freedom Fire: Jax Freeman and the Phantom Shriek By Kwame Mbalia With ghosts and ghouls galore, this is a supernatural ride through the new-school-scaries from bestselling author Kwame Mbalia.

Swing Swing By Audrey Meeker

Contribution by Sarah Davidson Release your inhibitions and learn to swing dance with Izzy and Marcus in this hilarious and heartfelt story of individuality, bullying and middle school.

Sidekicks Sidekicks By Dan Santat

Illustrator Dan Santat The acclaimed author and illustrator is back with a brand-new story — this time with butt-kicking, super-power-having, short-tempered house pets.

The Bletchley Riddle The Bletchley Riddle By Ruta Sepetys , Steve Sheinkin Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.

The Hotel Balzaar The Hotel Balzaar By Kate DiCamillo

Illustrator Júlia Sardà This is an enchanting novel of storytelling, make-believe and imagination. Kate DiCamillo (Because of Winn Dixie) gives readers an escape into a wide world of wonder.

Boy 2.0 Boy 2.0 By Tracey Baptiste A gripping origin story about a young boy's experiences in foster homes, his terrifying encounter with police and the superpowers that save him.

Slouch Slouch By Christina Wyman Middle school is hard enough without being six feet tall. Between basketball, debate and living in the (gigantic) shadow of her big brother, Stevie just wants to make it through seventh grade.

The Girls of Skylark Lane The Girls of Skylark Lane By Robin Benway Jac and Aggie have always had each other, but growing up is difficult — especially when life starts pulling them in two different directions.

Jasmine Is Haunted Jasmine Is Haunted By Mark Oshiro A story of family secrets and the things that haunt us (inside and out) these middle schoolers are going head-to-head with the ghosts Jasmine can't outrun.

House of Elephants (Witchlings 3) House of Elephants (Witchlings 3) By Claribel A. Ortega Seven and Thorne's coven is under attack, but no one else seems to care. The Witchling series presses on with more mystery, magic and intrigue!

We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord We Do Not Welcome Our Ten-Year-Old Overlord By Garth Nix Kim's prodigy little sister isn't who everyone thinks she is, and now he finally has the chance to prove it to everyone. A story of sibling rivalries, spooks and scares, this is Garth Nix at his best.