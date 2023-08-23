Our Most Anticipated Kids’ Books of September 2023
September officially marks summer’s end, but a new season brings brand new books to get excited about. From new books in beloved series like Percy Jackson and Dork Diaries to picture books you’ll want to share with all your little ones, our most anticipated books this month are ones you won’t want to miss.
The Chalice of the Gods (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
By Rick Riordan
Everyone’s favorite demigod returns in the newest Percy Jackson adventure from Rick Riordan. Percy was hoping for a normal senior year, but the gods have other plans: he must complete three quests to get his letters of recommendation from them. Add our exclusive edition of The Chalice of the Gods to your shelves to read their (not so helpful) recommendation letters for Percy.
The Spirit Glass
The newest novel from Roshani Chokshi, author of the bestselling Aru Shah series, Spirit Glass is an electrifying standalone adventure infused with Filipino mythology. With vengeful ghosts, a bloodthirsty gecko companion and a journey through the spirit realms, get ready to embark on an unforgettable quest alongside Corazon.
The Beast, the Queen, and the Lost Knight
The sequel to The Witch, the Sword, and the Cursed Knights, one of our previous Young Reader Monthly Picks, this newest book from Alexandria Rogers takes readers even deeper into the legend of Camelot. A tale of friendship, betrayal and duty, two knights in training face a battle of centuries old secrets and ancient evil in The Beast, the Queen, and the Lost Knight.
The Otherwoods
A nightmarish adventure to read during Spooky Season, The Otherwoods is a horrifying tale of monsters and a shiver-inducing spirit world only people like River are able to experience. So when River’s friend (and crush) is dragged into this realm, they must face their fears with a teen spirit as their guide. Fans of Claribel A. Ortega’s Ghost Squad will be delighted by this creepy tale.
Hooky Volume 3
Míriam Bonastre Tur
Illustrator Míriam Bonastre Tur
The finale to the beloved Webtoon comic, Hooky Volume 3 is the epic adventure fans have hoped for. Twin witches Dani and Dorian have been disconnected from the rest of the gang, and as the group comes together for a mission to save their friends and kingdom, they must decide who they want to be and how they’ll use their power and influence.
All Tide Up (B&N Exclusive Edition) (InvestiGators Series #7)
The InvestiGators are back with their seventh mystery, and this time they must embark on a nautical adventure to discover what happened to a ship and its passengers after a cruise captain shows up delirious and adrift. Order our exclusive edition to get a double-sided poster for All Tide Up.
Tales from a Not-So-Posh Paris Adventure (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dork Diaries Series #15)
Rachel Renée Russell
Illustrator Rachel Renée Russell
We have been waiting for this fifteenth installment of the Dork Diaries series, and it’s finally here! As Nikki and her friends travel to Paris, nothing goes as planned… and her French isn’t as reliable as she hoped. Our exclusive edition of Nikki’s Parisian adventures (and blunders) includes a pull-out poster and sticker sheet.
The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand
A heartwarming story from bestselling author and illustrator Matthew Gray Gubler (Rumple Buttercup), The Little Kid with the Big Green Hand is the dreamlike adventure of two unlikely friends. Uncover the magic of connection and empathy in this re-readable story saturated with Gubler’s signature quirkiness.
The Wild Robot Protects (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Wild Robot Series #3)
By Peter Brown
Peter Brown returns with the third book in his Wild Robot series, and our exclusive edition includes sketches and notes about his design process. In The Wild Robot Protects, Roz the robot must go on an under-the-ocean journey to the frigid northern waters to try to save her island and the animals that live on it in this action-packed new adventure.
Something, Someday (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Amanda Gorman
Illustrator Christian Robinson
Combining Caldecott Honor-winning illustrator Christian Robinson’s iconic art with presidential inaugural poet Amanda Gorman’s lyrical prose, Something, Someday is an inspiring book of hope. Pick up our exclusive edition of this book for a collectible art print and remind your child that even the smallest gestures can have a large impact.
Just Because (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Matthew McConaughey
Illustrator Renée Kurilla
Alright, alright, alright, we have the perfect picture book for you. Why? Just Because. This debut picture book from Matthew McConaughey is an empowering book filled with humor and wisdom. Our exclusive edition of this soulful collection of life lessons includes a “Just Because” sticker.
Betty and the Mysterious Visitor
Anne Twist
Illustrator Emily Sutton
This picture book debut is an exciting and engaging storytime read that feels like an instant classic. Emily Sutton’s art paired with Anne Twist’s celebration of nature tells of a little girl determined to stop a creature from destroying her grandma’s garden.
Autumn Peltier, Water Warrior (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Carole Lindstrom
Illustrator Bridget George
From the bestselling author of award-winning We Are the Water Protectors comes Autumn Peltier, Water Warrior. A picture book biography about Autumn Peltier and Josephine Mandamin, this is a stunning story about the Indigenous women who have worked tirelessly to keep their water pure and clean for generations. Pick up our exclusive edition for a poster on the reverse of the dust jacket.
A Whale of a Time: Funny Poems for Each Day of the Year
Lou Peacock
Illustrator Matt Hunt
An illustrated anthology of funny poetry, A Whale of a Time is a vibrant collection of poems brought to life by Matt Hunt’s artwork. With 366 entries, it’s the perfect daily treat of spectacular poets ranging from Langston Hughes and Maya Angelou to Linda Sue Park and Jane Yolen.
Chinese Menu: The History, Myths, and Legends Behind Your Favorite Foods
By Grace Lin
Explore your favorite American Chinese foods by learning the myths and stories behind them with Chinese Menu. Separated into courses like a real menu, Grace Lin provides a feast for the eyes (and for the appetite) with this book about the resilience and triumph depicted through beloved dishes.
Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Sleigh! (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mo Willems
We told you not to let The Pigeon drive the bus, but now The Pigeon has some big holiday dreams of driving Santa’s sleigh. Get ready to laugh holiday-style with Mo Willem’s ninth Pigeon book and pick up our exclusive edition for a mini sleigh ornament to add to your holiday decorations.
How Does Santa Go Down the Chimney? (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Mac Barnett
Illustrator Jon Klassen
For anyone who has ever wondered how exactly Santa goes down the chimney, this new story combines Mac Barnett’s deadpan humor with Jon Klassen’s irresistible art to explore both absolutely ridiculous and entirely plausible answers to an age-old question. Pick up our exclusive edition for a press-out Santa standee and enjoy the Christmas magic created by this award-winning duo.
