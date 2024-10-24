Poured Over: Sabaa Tahir on Heir

Sabaa Tahir’s Heir returns to the fractured and fraught world of her Ember in the Ashes series as 3 young people’s lives come together in surprising and heartbreaking ways. Tahir joins us to talk about revisiting familiar worlds and characters, dropping readers right in the action, writing complex heroes and villains and more with cohost Jenna Seery. We end this episode with TBR Top Off book recommendations from Marc and Donald.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Jenna Seery and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app

Featured Books (Episode):

Heir by Sabaa Tahir

An Ember in the Ashes by Sabaa Tahir

All My Rage by Sabaa Tahir

The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien

The Sword of Shannara by Terry Brooks

The God of Small Things by Arundhati Roy

The City in Glass by Nghi Vo

