Best YA Books of October 2024
After settling back into school and catching up on coursework, we know YA readers want to live out their academia dreams with brand-new books this October. In between planning Halloween parties and trips to pumpkin patches, stop by our stores, grab your autumnal drink of choice, and dive into our best YA books of the month.
Paperback $13.99
Curious Tides (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $13.99
Fans of Chloe Gong, Tracy Deonn and all things dark academia: we have your next read. Immerse yourself in a magical school where the bodies start piling up and each answer leads to bigger (and more dangerous) questions.
Hardcover
$18.99
$21.99
Heir (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Sabaa Tahir
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$18.99
$21.99
If you enjoyed the Ember in the Ashes series, then jump 20 years into the future and settle into Heir. The world is back to its fraught and fractured ways and it’s up to three young heroes to untangle their own lives in the heart of the Empire.
Hardcover
$29.99
$34.99
The Hunger Games: Illustrated Edition
By
Suzanne Collins
Illustrator Nico Delort
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$29.99
$34.99
Return to Panem and experience the thrills of the Hunger Games, this time with brilliant illustrations alongside.
Hardcover $21.99
The Dagger and the Flame (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
A dazzling enemies-to-lovers romantasy set on a kingdom’s crime-ridden streets. This is the perfect next step for fans of Six of Crows.
Hardcover $19.99
Twenty-Four Seconds from Now . . .: A LOVE Story
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Jason Reynolds (Long Way Down, Stamped) gives us a hilarious and honest portrayal of a teenage boy’s mind — before one of life’s biggest (and most nerve-wracking) firsts. Neon can play it cool, right…?
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
Nothing Like the Movies (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Lynn Painter
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$16.99
$19.99
First love can be tricky — especially when you’ve already broken up once. Root on Wes to win back the girl and set things right with a little help from the movies.
Paperback $14.00
Together We Burn
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.00
We followed Isabel Ibañez deep into the Nile, and now we’re following her into a world of dragons, dancing, romance and inheritance.
Hardcover $19.99
Legend of the White Snake
By Sher Lee
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A romantic retelling of a Chinese legend, Sher Lee (Fake Dates and Mooncakes) introduces us to two forbidden lovers in an impossible situation.
Hardcover $19.99
Don't Let the Forest In (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By CG Drews
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
With a lingering terror that will lurk well after you finish, this psychological horror is packed with monsters of fairy tale, folklore and so much more. Good luck not getting hooked (and haunted).
Hardcover $20.00
For She Is Wrath
By Emily Varga
In Stock Online
Hardcover $20.00
A fiery tale of revenge, romance, magic and sword-fighting starring a stellar heroine.
Hardcover $19.99
The Wild Huntress
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
One killer competition, two kingdoms, three determined contestants. Like Game of Thrones with a Hunger Games twist, the Hunt is an unforgiving — and life-changing — tournament.
Hardcover $18.99
Divine Mortals
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Mona is content to live as a magical matchmaker and nothing more — especially when she learns of her true fate. Fall in love with this charming opposites-attract romantasy and live to tell the tale.
Hardcover $19.99
Eleven Houses
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
A haunted island’s inhabitants brave a legendary storm in this supernatural mystery, perfect for fans of A Study in Drowning by Ava Reid.
Hardcover $19.99
The Brightness Between Us
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
An intergalactic romance, a quest to save humanity and a sweeping space odyssey all in one. This is a tender depiction of life and love in the farthest reaches of the galaxy.
Hardcover $18.99
The Fate of Magic
By Sara Raasch , Beth Revis
In Stock Online
Hardcover $18.99
Fritzi and Otto are back, and this time, the whole world is in danger. Can they face their pasts and save magic against all odds?
Hardcover $21.99
The Glass Girl
In Stock Online
Hardcover $21.99
A profound and hopeful story of struggle with mental health and addiction, Kathleen Glasgow (Girl in Pieces) writes a compassionate portrait of a teenage girl.
Hardcover $19.99
Red in Tooth and Claw
By Lish McBride
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
The Wild West, complete with gunslingers and an untamed frontier… then add werewolves. It’s dark, bloody and exhilarating.
Hardcover $19.99
Make My Wish Come True
By Rachael Lippincott , Alyson Derrick
In Stock Online
Hardcover $19.99
Two former best friends agree to fake-date through the holidays and part ways for good. If they fall in love in the process, snow be it.
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Sally's Lament: A Twisted Tale (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Mari Mancusi
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.09
$18.99
Halloween Town is home, but could Christmas Town be a better one? Sally is determined to find out — and she’ll find more than she bargained for in the process.
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
Spectacular (B&N Exclusive Edition): A Caraval Holiday Novella
By
Stephanie Garber
Illustrator Rosie Thorns
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$17.99
$20.99
Happy Holidays, from the fantastic world of Caraval, where magic and gift-giving go hand-in-hand.
Paperback $14.99
Covet (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Crave Series #3)
By Tracy Wolff
In Stock Online
Paperback $14.99
With her relationship in the dumps and war on the horizon, Grace is in for her most demanding year at Katmere Academy yet.
Paperback $11.99
Some Shall Break
By Ellie Marney
In Stock Online
Paperback $11.99
After surviving against all odds in None Shall Sleep, Emma and Simon reunite to solve an eerily familiar copycat killer case.
