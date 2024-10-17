Best Young Reader Books of 2024
What makes a young reader book great? Action, humor and heart, for starters, and this line up has it all. From characters we’ll always love (Greg Heffley and Percy Jackson, we’ll read about you anytime, anywhere) to ones that feel like our new best friends, this year has been full of incredible stories. Here are the best young reader books of 2024.
Hot Mess (Diary of a Wimpy Kid #19)
By Jeff Kinney
No one wants to be caught in the middle of family feud of this size and magnitude, but that’s where Greg finds himself, because of course it is.
Wrath of the Triple Goddess (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Percy Jackson and the Olympians)
By Rick Riordan
Percy and the gang are tagged to babysit Hecate’s fur babies while they quiver in the shadow of college.
Big Jim Begins (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Dog Man Series #13)
By
Dav Pilkey
Illustrator Dav Pilkey
Take a walk into the past with Dog Man in book 13 of the globetrotting series, and learn what made Big Jim so Big and so Jim.
Unraveled (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Keeper of the Lost Cities Series #9.5)
Keefe in the spotlight! We’re back in the human world for an action-packed adventure starring Lord Hunkyhair himself. What will we discover about him? How will this affect his crush on Sophie? Time to find out.
Impossible Creatures (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Impossible Creatures brings all readers’ favorite mythical beasts into one deeply moving portal fantasy. It’s an unparalleled adventure through a magical realm where even a couple of kids can save the world and all those they hold dear.
Paperback $15.99
Warriors Graphic Novel: The Prophecies Begin #1
By
Erin Hunter
Illustrator Natalie Riess , Sara Goetter
Epic storytelling made Warriors a cult classic, and now a new generation of readers can fall into this universe in a brand-new way.
A Royal Conundrum (B&N Exclusive Edition) (The Misfits #1)
By
Lisa Yee
Illustrator Dan Santat
If you are one of the multitudes who has ever felt like an outsider, then let industry pros Lisa Yee and Dan Santat bring that experience to life. Turning the misfits into kid superheroes, this ragtag ensemble cast is impossible not to fall in love with. And it’s only the first in the series!
Hardcover $18.99
Out of My Dreams (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Adding to Sharon Draper’s inspiring series celebrating the differently-abled, Out of My Dreams sends Melody to London to make a difference she never knew she could.
The Swifts: A Gallery of Rogues (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By
Beth Lincoln
Illustrator Claire Powell
The cast of Swifts has grown, despite the growing list of dead bodies. And, more good news, all the fun wordplay is back, along with Shenanigan’s shenanigans.
The Hotel Balzaar
The Hotel Balzaar
By
Kate DiCamillo
Illustrator Júlia Sardà
Marta’s life at the Hotel Balzaar takes an unexpected turn with a mysterious guest telling a series of stories. But are they just tall tales, or something more?
Paperback $12.99
The New Girl: A Graphic Novel (The New Girl #1)
By
Cassandra Calin
Illustrator Cassandra Calin
Centering on the difficulties of change and its many heads, The New Girl is about one young girl and her family, trying to make it in America. Despite serious themes, this is nonetheless as fun as they come, carrying a great sense of humor throughout Lia’s search for herself.
Paperback $14.99
Waverider (Amulet Series #9)
By
Kazu Kibuishi
Illustrator Kazu Kibuishi
Amulet has finally reached its epic conclusion, here at the end of all things. Kazu Kibuishi captivated legions of readers with his thrilling middle grade graphic novel series, and now Emily faces her final battle.
Paperback $8.99
The Labyrinth of Lost and Found (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By Jordan Lees
One of the best parts of childhood is believing — with your whole heart — in the possibility of magic and the magic of possibility. This delightful story kicks off a new series that opens a whole new world for young readers.
Hardcover $19.99
When We Flew Away: A Novel of Anne Frank Before the Diary
What was Anne Frank’s life like before the Nazi invasion? Award-winning author Alice Hoffman reimagines the early years of an irrepressible figure in history through this poignant portrait.
Gamerville
Gamerville
By
Johnnie Christmas
Illustrator Johnnie Christmas
From the creator of Swim Team comes a touching and timely story of a boy tapped into the virtual world and the pros and cons of breaking free. This is a brilliant addition to the growing graphic novel brand of Johnnie Christmas.
The Bletchley Riddle
The Bletchley Riddle
By Ruta Sepetys , Steve Sheinkin
Taking young readers back to WWII, this is the story of two brilliant siblings making a big difference in a dangerous world.
The One and Only Family (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Young readers love watching Ivan grow and change, and the fourth installment of the Ivan and Friends series is a tender and engaging portrait of being part of something bigger than just yourself.
Skandar and the Skeleton Curse (B&N Exclusive Edition)
Skandar and friends return for another high-flying, action-packed quest at the Eyrie. With the Island itself at stake, can our heroes do what heroes do and save everything?
Paperback $12.99
The Squad: A Graphic Novel (The Tryout #2)
By
Christina Soontornvat
Illustrator Joanna Cacao
No matter our age, we’re all trying to find our squad. Join Christina during a week of cheerleading tryouts and face the most brutal beast of all: eighth grade.
The Last Dragon on Mars
The Last Dragon on Mars
Here be dragons, as they say, and by here, we mean in space. This high-octane blend of science fiction and fantasy is perfect for kids looking for a little Wings of Fire in their Star Wars.
