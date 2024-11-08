My Love Affair With Dough: A Guest Post by Betül Tunç

If you’re wondering what dishes to make this holiday season, Betül Tunç has you covered. Social media star, baker and author Betül Tunç of Turkuaz Kitchen has written her first cookbook, including sweet and savory recipes to keep your guests impressed all year round. Discover how this book came to be and why Betül fell in love with baking, down below.

Dough has always held a special place in my heart. It is the foundation of so many beloved

recipes across cultures and it has certainly been the core of my culinary journey. My love affair with dough began long before I became a food content creator—it started in my childhood kitchen, where the scent of freshly baked bread always seemed to wrap itself around our home. I have countless warm memories of my mother and sisters working with dough, their hands skilled and familiar, transforming a simple mixture into something extraordinary. These early experiences planted the seeds of a lifelong passion.

My first encounter with baking was with dough, and fittingly, my very first viral video on

Instagram featured a bread recipe. When it came time to work on my cookbook, Turkuaz

Kitchen, I knew it had to be dedicated to dough. This book was my chance to dive deep into the magic that dough holds, to turn a childhood dream into reality and share that wonder with the world. Choosing the recipes for Turkuaz Kitchen was perhaps one of the hardest parts of the process. I wanted to do justice to the classics, the kinds of doughs that evoke a sense of tradition and warmth. But I also wanted to add some surprises, recipes that are a little different and reflect the unique journey my cooking has taken.

The process was as intense as it was joyful. My kitchen and home turned into a lively bakery and studio for nearly two years. There were mornings when I woke up to the smell of freshly rising dough, my countertops overflowing with flour and mixing bowls, and days when every corner was filled with props, half-finished drafts, and cooling pastries. It was chaotic, messy, and truly wonderful. Photographing every recipe myself meant I got to shape each shot exactly as I saw it in my mind. It was deeply personal, translating not only the flavors and textures of each recipe, but also the feelings they brought me.

Almost all the recipes were tested by an eclectic group of eager tasters: my wonderful

neighbors, my husband’s students, my assistant’s theater friends, and of course, my little son

and his friends. I loved seeing the joy on their faces as they waited patiently, sometimes even excitedly gathering in the backyard while I finished photographing the day’s creation. One of my favorite memories was with the Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwiches. I remember the excitement in the air as the kids gathered around, waiting for the photoshoot to wrap up so they could finally dive into those treats. Their laughter and delight reminded me why I love doing this.

Ultimately, this book is much more than a collection of recipes. It is a reflection of my journey, my love for baking, and the warmth that a home filled with freshly baked goods brings. I hope that this book will inspire others to experience that same warmth in their own kitchens, and that these recipes become a part of their cherished family traditions, just as they have been for mine.