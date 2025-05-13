Poured Over: Ocean Vuong on The Emperor of Gladness
There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong. Poet, photographer and bestselling author, Vuong’s novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery. Ocean joins us to talk about autofiction, language, wonder, characterization and more with Miwa Messer.
This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.
New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.
Featured Books (Episode):
The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong
On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong
Suttree by Cormac McCarthy
Another Country by James Baldwin
The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger
The Adventures of Augie March by Saul Bellow
Ways of Seeing by John Berger
Featured Books (TBR Top Off):
The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong
Dayspring by Anthony Oliveira
My Name is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende