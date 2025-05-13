Poured Over: Ocean Vuong on The Emperor of Gladness

There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong. Poet, photographer and bestselling author, Vuong’s novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery. Ocean joins us to talk about autofiction, language, wonder, characterization and more with Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

The Emperor of Gladness by Ocean Vuong

Time is a Mother by Ocean Vuong

On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong

Suttree by Cormac McCarthy

Another Country by James Baldwin

The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoyevsky

The Catcher in the Rye by J.D. Salinger

The Adventures of Augie March by Saul Bellow

Ways of Seeing by John Berger

Featured Books (TBR Top Off):

Dayspring by Anthony Oliveira

My Name is Emilia del Valle by Isabel Allende