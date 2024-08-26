Book Club on the Beach: A Summer Reading Send-Off
With the last days of summer upon us and the weather slowly but surely getting cooler, you might be planning to cram in a few last-minute beach days before the towels and chairs get put up for the season. If you’re like us, beach days mean reading days, and we’ve got just the thing. Gather your friends and take a whirl through a few of our favorite B&N Book Club picks to enjoy seaside.
The God of the Woods (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
By Liz Moore
The woods can’t hide everything — the family dynamics of Succession meets the intrigue of Liane Moriarty in this story of money and land, legacy and inheritance.
The Wedding People (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
The author of the acclaimed Notes on Your Sudden Disappearance (one of our former Fiction Monthly Picks) cordially invites us to the Cornwell Inn. With a tender heart and a wry sense of humor, this is a thoughtful gem of a story.
You Are Here (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
While an unexpected ten-day hike might not sound like the start of a life-changing romance, you’ll be packing your bags as soon as you start reading You Are Here. P.S. Like all of you, we’re hooked on the Netflix series One Day, and we know what you’re thinking: keep the tissues close. But this is a laugh-out-loud charmer.
Good Material (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)
Witty, clever and biting, Good Material is an exploration of friendship, love and the many forms a relationship can take. Great for fans of Curtis Sittenfeld and Emily Henry.
Little Monsters
Complicated families are fun to read; this is a story of science and art, power and money, sibling love and rivalry.
Tom Lake
By Ann Patchett
Ann Patchett is back with a gorgeous novel about family, our pasts and how our lives are built on so many small choices. Weaving the past with the present, Patchett reminds readers that our parents had entire lives before us and are so much more than we can ever know. This is a rich tapestry of a novel made up of many beautiful story threads.
One Italian Summer: A Novel
After losing her mother just before traveling to the Amalfi coast, Katy resolves to go alone — only, is she really alone? Uplifting in the face of devastation and deceptively deep, One Italian Summer is a mother-daughter story that will resonate.
The Night Ship: A Novel
By Jess Kidd
An epic historical novel from Jess Kidd, who weaves an unputdownable tale of friendship and sacrifice, brutality and forgiveness. We’d recommended this read for fans of speculative fiction, fantasy or horror.
