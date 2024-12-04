Women and Art: Fiction that Paints a Portrait  

By Miranda July

The unnamed artist at the center of this novel is at a crossroads — she’s meant to embark on a road trip across the country, but she pulls off the road and books a motel 30 minutes into the trip instead. What follows is an electric tale of passion, art, marriage and family. A fever dream of a coming-of-middle-age novel by the celebrated artist and author, Miranda July, this is a reminder of everything we love about her, starting with the questions she asks about how we live and what we value. This is a reawakening and an examination of domestic liberty that readers will fly through.