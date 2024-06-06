Reading Through History: Remembering D-Day

In his exclusive B&N Reads essay on his latest novel, When the Sea Came Alive, author and historian Garrett M. Graff explains why he chose to write about D-Day: “The memories we have of D-Day now are, effectively, all the memories we will ever have, and my goal with this book was to tell the most complete, comprehensive, and inclusive story of D-Day, told only in the voices of the participants themselves.”

On this 80th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy and the devastating battle that changed the course of World War II, we’ve gathered a list of titles to recognize the incredible efforts by the troops, scientists and spies that led to this significant day.

Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day By Garrett M. Graff In Stock Online Hardcover $29.25 $32.50 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched and deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world. Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched and deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower By Michel Paradis In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Michael Paradis is a World War II history master, and here he takes on Dwight Eisenhower, the mind behind D-Day. Weaving together the big picture history of the war with the human evolution of Ike, The Light of Battle is a look into an American hero like never before, told with a narrative pace that will keep you hooked. Michael Paradis is a World War II history master, and here he takes on Dwight Eisenhower, the mind behind D-Day. Weaving together the big picture history of the war with the human evolution of Ike, The Light of Battle is a look into an American hero like never before, told with a narrative pace that will keep you hooked.