Reading Through History: Remembering D-Day
In his exclusive B&N Reads essay on his latest novel, When the Sea Came Alive, author and historian Garrett M. Graff explains why he chose to write about D-Day: “The memories we have of D-Day now are, effectively, all the memories we will ever have, and my goal with this book was to tell the most complete, comprehensive, and inclusive story of D-Day, told only in the voices of the participants themselves.”
On this 80th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy and the devastating battle that changed the course of World War II, we’ve gathered a list of titles to recognize the incredible efforts by the troops, scientists and spies that led to this significant day.
Hardcover
$29.25
$32.50
When the Sea Came Alive: An Oral History of D-Day
Everything you could ever want to know about D-Day in one book. Superstar historian Garrett M. Graff delivers a meticulously researched and deeply human narrative about the military campaign that changed the course of the world.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Light of Battle: Eisenhower, D-Day, and the Birth of the American Superpower
Michael Paradis is a World War II history master, and here he takes on Dwight Eisenhower, the mind behind D-Day. Weaving together the big picture history of the war with the human evolution of Ike, The Light of Battle is a look into an American hero like never before, told with a narrative pace that will keep you hooked.
Hardcover $32.00
Chamber Divers: The Untold Story of the D-Day Scientists Who Changed Special Operations Forever
By Rachel Lance
D-Day never could have happened without these scientists; through daring — and fatal — experimentation with underwater warfare, allied troops were able to make the invasion at Normandy, changing history forever.
Paperback
$17.99
$20.00
D-Day Girls: The Spies Who Armed the Resistance, Sabotaged the Nazis, and Helped Win World War II
By Sarah Rose
Momentous days in history typically take months, even years of planning, and D-Day was no exception. Meet three of the remarkable women who made the day possible through their brilliant heroism, sacrifice and bravery.
Paperback $24.00
Normandy '44: D-Day and the Epic 77-Day Battle for France
Normandy '44: D-Day and the Epic 77-Day Battle for France
Historian James Holland delivers a carefully researched, detailed account of the 77 days of brutality on the sands of Normandy. From the beginnings of the invasion plans to their fateful victory, Normandy ’44 takes us through all of D-Day’s painstaking events.
