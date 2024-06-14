Books With Vibes So Intense, They’ll Make You Say “Yes, Chef”
We’re just a few weeks out from season three of The Bear and with every new teaser trailer and promo that drops, we get more and more excited. If you’re like us, you’re itching for any content to get you ready for the kitchen stressors and shenanigans coming our way June 27th. Here’s a list of books with vibes so intense they’ll make you say “Yes, Chef” all day long — let it rip.
Hardcover
$25.19
$27.99
Piglet: A Novel
Piglet: A Novel
A 2024 B&N Discover pick that we can’t stop thinking about. A stellar combination of the immense stress and mouth-watering dishes from The Beef’s kitchen, Piglet tells the story of one woman unraveling days before her wedding and the lengths she goes to for fulfillment.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
All This Could Be Different: A Novel
All This Could Be Different: A Novel
Much like Carmy and Syd, Sneha struggles to find her way in the world as a twenty-something chasing her dreams through failure after failure in All This Could Be Different. Tender and taut, this is the story of an immigrant fighting for her place in society, work and love.
Hardcover
$26.10
$29.00
Colored Television: A Novel
Colored Television: A Novel
By Danzy Senna
Whether it’s food, literature or the visual arts, the characters in The Bear and Colored Television are artists chasing a dream. Colored Television follows Jane, a biracial novelist desperately clinging to a career in Hollywood, compromising her morals and integrity along the way.
Paperback $18.00
The Guest: A Novel
The Guest: A Novel
By Emma Cline
Paperback $18.00
Set on the wealthy sands of The Hamptons, a woman drifts and grifts her way through Long Island, doing whatever it takes to avoid the trail of destruction she leaves in her wake. Propulsive and addicting, this one will make you cringe — just like a car crash, you won’t be able to look away.
Paperback
$16.99
$19.00
Severance
Severance
By Ling Ma
Is there anything more intense than living through a zombie apocalypse? Not for Candace, a millennial stuck in the rut of 9-5 life, indifferent to the crumbling world around her. Unsettling and engrossing, you’ll white-knuckle this story and question your own daily routine.
Paperback $18.99
Queenie
Queenie
Paperback $18.99
With the brand-new TV adaptation debuting this year, Queenie is a classic coming-of-age story of a Jamaican British woman finding her footing in two cultures that don’t quite fit, while navigating heartbreak, workplace politics and getting back into the dating scene. With wry humor like that of The Bear, it’s impossible to forget Queenie’s unique voice.
Paperback
$15.99
$17.00
Body Grammar: A Novel
Body Grammar: A Novel
By Jules Ohman
A queer woman does her best to avoid the modeling agents and scouts that promise she could be the next one, until she has nothing else in life to turn to. Leaning into the existential dread Carmy grapples with throughout The Bear, Body Grammar is a stunning story of grief and self-worth.
Paperback
$15.99
$18.00
Writers & Lovers: A Novel
Writers & Lovers: A Novel
By Lily King
It’s safe to say there are fans of The Bear out there who appreciate its portrayal of the unrivaled chaos of working at a restaurant. Similarly, whether it’s bussing tables, washing dishes or taking orders, Lily King combines restaurant culture with an uninspired novelist’s floundering love life in Writers and Lovers.
Paperback $17.00
Berlin: A Novel
Berlin: A Novel
By Bea Setton
Paperback $17.00
Daphne moves from London to Berlin to escape life’s dramas and general malaise only to be met with a brand-new set of issues with a language barrier, excessive solitude and the dangers of being a woman all alone in a city she can’t make heads or tails of.
Paperback $17.99
Processed Cheese: A Novel
Processed Cheese: A Novel
Paperback $17.99
A lot like the miraculous conclusion to season one of The Bear, Processed Cheese tells the story of a man who suddenly comes into a large sum of money. After bringing it all straight home to his wife, the couple takes off on a whirlwind cash-funded romp through the riches they’ve always wanted while the rightful owner of the fortune will stop at nothing to get it back.
Sweetbitter
Sweetbitter
Set amongst the finest dining Manhattan has to offer (much like the ones Carmy studied in before coming back to The Beef), a young hostess learns the intricacies of food and love, heartbreak and self-actualization in this delectable novel.
