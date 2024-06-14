Books With Vibes So Intense, They’ll Make You Say “Yes, Chef”

We’re just a few weeks out from season three of The Bear and with every new teaser trailer and promo that drops, we get more and more excited. If you’re like us, you’re itching for any content to get you ready for the kitchen stressors and shenanigans coming our way June 27th. Here’s a list of books with vibes so intense they’ll make you say “Yes, Chef” all day long — let it rip.

Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Piglet: A Novel Piglet: A Novel By Lottie Hazell In Stock Online Hardcover $25.19 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A 2024 B&N Discover pick that we can’t stop thinking about. A stellar combination of the immense stress and mouth-watering dishes from The Beef’s kitchen, Piglet tells the story of one woman unraveling days before her wedding and the lengths she goes to for fulfillment. A 2024 B&N Discover pick that we can’t stop thinking about. A stellar combination of the immense stress and mouth-watering dishes from The Beef’s kitchen, Piglet tells the story of one woman unraveling days before her wedding and the lengths she goes to for fulfillment.

Paperback $16.20 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All This Could Be Different: A Novel All This Could Be Different: A Novel By Sarah Thankam Mathews In Stock Online Paperback $16.20 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Much like Carmy and Syd, Sneha struggles to find her way in the world as a twenty-something chasing her dreams through failure after failure in All This Could Be Different. Tender and taut, this is the story of an immigrant fighting for her place in society, work and love. Much like Carmy and Syd, Sneha struggles to find her way in the world as a twenty-something chasing her dreams through failure after failure in All This Could Be Different. Tender and taut, this is the story of an immigrant fighting for her place in society, work and love.

Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Colored Television: A Novel Colored Television: A Novel By Danzy Senna In Stock Online Hardcover $26.10 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Whether it’s food, literature or the visual arts, the characters in The Bear and Colored Television are artists chasing a dream. Colored Television follows Jane, a biracial novelist desperately clinging to a career in Hollywood, compromising her morals and integrity along the way. Whether it’s food, literature or the visual arts, the characters in The Bear and Colored Television are artists chasing a dream. Colored Television follows Jane, a biracial novelist desperately clinging to a career in Hollywood, compromising her morals and integrity along the way.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Guest: A Novel The Guest: A Novel By Emma Cline In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Set on the wealthy sands of The Hamptons, a woman drifts and grifts her way through Long Island, doing whatever it takes to avoid the trail of destruction she leaves in her wake. Propulsive and addicting, this one will make you cringe — just like a car crash, you won’t be able to look away. Set on the wealthy sands of The Hamptons, a woman drifts and grifts her way through Long Island, doing whatever it takes to avoid the trail of destruction she leaves in her wake. Propulsive and addicting, this one will make you cringe — just like a car crash, you won’t be able to look away.

Paperback $16.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Severance Severance By Ling Ma In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Is there anything more intense than living through a zombie apocalypse? Not for Candace, a millennial stuck in the rut of 9-5 life, indifferent to the crumbling world around her. Unsettling and engrossing, you’ll white-knuckle this story and question your own daily routine. Is there anything more intense than living through a zombie apocalypse? Not for Candace, a millennial stuck in the rut of 9-5 life, indifferent to the crumbling world around her. Unsettling and engrossing, you’ll white-knuckle this story and question your own daily routine.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Queenie Queenie By Candice Carty-Williams In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With the brand-new TV adaptation debuting this year, Queenie is a classic coming-of-age story of a Jamaican British woman finding her footing in two cultures that don’t quite fit, while navigating heartbreak, workplace politics and getting back into the dating scene. With wry humor like that of The Bear, it’s impossible to forget Queenie’s unique voice. With the brand-new TV adaptation debuting this year, Queenie is a classic coming-of-age story of a Jamaican British woman finding her footing in two cultures that don’t quite fit, while navigating heartbreak, workplace politics and getting back into the dating scene. With wry humor like that of The Bear, it’s impossible to forget Queenie’s unique voice.

Paperback $15.99 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Body Grammar: A Novel Body Grammar: A Novel By Jules Ohman In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A queer woman does her best to avoid the modeling agents and scouts that promise she could be the next one, until she has nothing else in life to turn to. Leaning into the existential dread Carmy grapples with throughout The Bear, Body Grammar is a stunning story of grief and self-worth. A queer woman does her best to avoid the modeling agents and scouts that promise she could be the next one, until she has nothing else in life to turn to. Leaning into the existential dread Carmy grapples with throughout The Bear, Body Grammar is a stunning story of grief and self-worth.

Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Writers & Lovers: A Novel Writers & Lovers: A Novel By Lily King In Stock Online Paperback $15.99 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. It’s safe to say there are fans of The Bear out there who appreciate its portrayal of the unrivaled chaos of working at a restaurant. Similarly, whether it’s bussing tables, washing dishes or taking orders, Lily King combines restaurant culture with an uninspired novelist’s floundering love life in Writers and Lovers. It’s safe to say there are fans of The Bear out there who appreciate its portrayal of the unrivaled chaos of working at a restaurant. Similarly, whether it’s bussing tables, washing dishes or taking orders, Lily King combines restaurant culture with an uninspired novelist’s floundering love life in Writers and Lovers.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Berlin: A Novel Berlin: A Novel By Bea Setton In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Daphne moves from London to Berlin to escape life’s dramas and general malaise only to be met with a brand-new set of issues with a language barrier, excessive solitude and the dangers of being a woman all alone in a city she can’t make heads or tails of. Daphne moves from London to Berlin to escape life’s dramas and general malaise only to be met with a brand-new set of issues with a language barrier, excessive solitude and the dangers of being a woman all alone in a city she can’t make heads or tails of.

Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Processed Cheese: A Novel Processed Cheese: A Novel By Stephen Wright In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A lot like the miraculous conclusion to season one of The Bear, Processed Cheese tells the story of a man who suddenly comes into a large sum of money. After bringing it all straight home to his wife, the couple takes off on a whirlwind cash-funded romp through the riches they’ve always wanted while the rightful owner of the fortune will stop at nothing to get it back. A lot like the miraculous conclusion to season one of The Bear, Processed Cheese tells the story of a man who suddenly comes into a large sum of money. After bringing it all straight home to his wife, the couple takes off on a whirlwind cash-funded romp through the riches they’ve always wanted while the rightful owner of the fortune will stop at nothing to get it back.