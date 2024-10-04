An Interactive Experience: A Guest Post by Brandon Sanderson

Known for his epic fantasy adventures and intricate storytelling, readers might do a double-take when they catch the title of Brandon Sanderson’s first picture book, The Most Boring Book Ever. Discover the inspiration behind this unique book and Kazu Kibuishi’s stunning illustrations in Sanderson’s exclusive guest post, down below.

Hey! Brandon here. I’m excited to share a little about my new (and first) picture book, The Most Boring Book Ever.

Many of you know that my writing schedule makes me nocturnal, which means I’m on the night shift with my three kids while my wife handles the mornings. Like many parents, I’m always looking for new picture books to read with them before bed. I’m especially drawn to the ones that invite participation, where the reading becomes more of an experience.

One night, my son brought home The Book with No Pictures by B.J. Novak. Just like it sounds, there are no pictures, just pure, silly dialogue. As I read it aloud, my kids were laughing and anticipating my reactions. That’s when I started thinking: Could I write a children’s book with a twist like that? Something unexpected, something that played with the form in a unique way?

Then the idea hit me. What if I wrote a picture book where the words were intentionally plain and boring, but the illustrations told a totally different story? The contrast between the text and the imagery fascinated me, and that’s how The Most Boring Book Ever came to be. I loved the thought of kids catching on to the joke as they read, making it an interactive experience for both the kids and the adults reading with them.

For the illustrations, I had the privilege of working with the incredibly talented Kazu Kibuishi, the genius behind the Amulet series, which I’ve always admired. Kazu’s artwork has a fantastical quality that takes the book to a new level. His art turns what seems like a “boring” story into an exciting, ironic adventure, and I couldn’t be happier with the result. I hope you enjoy it!