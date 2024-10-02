Rewrite Destiny: A Guest Post by Catherine Doyle

Fans of romantasy, look no further, this enemies-to-lovers story has all the magic and world-building you could ever wish for. Read on for an exclusive essay from author Catherine Doyle.

Dear Reader,

Welcome to the glittering city of Fantome, where the Cloaks and Daggers rule, and dark magic thrives.

This world of forbidden magic, rival guilds, and unlikely heroes was loosely inspired by Paris, a place that’s very dear to my heart. Fantome offers the same old-world charm, sense of history, and beautiful architecture, but at night, the city bares its teeth.

Long ago, Fantome thrummed with good magic. It was built and blessed by twelve powerful saints who shared their power for good, allowing the kingdom at large to thrive. But almost a thousand years on, everything has changed. The Age of Saints is over, and their magic is gone.

Now, the city of Fantome belongs to the Cloaks and the Daggers, rival guilds of thieves and assassins, who thrive in its dark underbelly, using Shade-magic, a scarce and deadly substance, to maintain their power…

Fantome is a city for dreamers and schemers, for runaways and rogues, and anyone brave – or foolish enough – to try to carve out their own destiny. If you want to survive in this city, you need to be fearless. Ruthless. Ready for anything.

Or anyone…

Eighteen-year-old Seraphine Marchant is a dreamer, trying to run from the price on her head.

We join Seraphine on the night of her mother’s murder out in the sprawling farmland beyond the city. Having run afoul of the Order of Daggers, Seraphine has no choice but to seek sanctuary with the Order of Cloaks, a place where she can gather her wits and plot her revenge against the Daggers who sent her life up in smoke.

Meanwhile, Ransom Hale is the dagger sent to kill her.

Heir to the Order of Daggers and the youngest assassin in its history, 19-year-old Ransom is a weapon honed in the dark heart of Fantome. He was taught not to feel, never to hesitate on the cusp of a kill. And he never has. Ransom is unstoppable. Unbeatable…

Until the night he comes face to face with Seraphine.

When Ransom and Seraphine meet at midnight in the city, something vital sparks between them. It’s deeper than fear, stronger than attraction, and more powerful than vengeance. It’s a kind of magic that hasn’t been seen in over a thousand years. A kind of magic that could end up changing the face of Fantome forever.

If only they would stop trying to kill each other long enough to figure it out…

The Dagger and the Flame is the romantasy I’ve been dreaming of writing for years. This magical, high-stakes story of enemies-to-lovers (or what about enemies-and-lovers?!), offers a rivalry as deadly as it comes, the ultimate game of Cat & Mouse, and asks the deadliest question of all: kiss or kill?

At its heart, it’s a tale of forbidden attraction and dangerous magic, of found family and the kind of extraordinary bravery – both in life and in love – that can rewrite destiny.

Happy reading!

Catherine Doyle