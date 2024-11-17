My Family Is . . . Maybe Not So Bad! Audiobook Celebrity Memoirs to Make Holiday Gatherings Easier   

By Barbra Streisand

Got a long trip? Take this one with you. Yes, this is over 48 hours long, but the author/narrator is one of the most lauded entertainers in… ever?, and she has a lot of life to share. From the very first line (“An amiable anteater?”), her tone is conversational, funny, personable, opinionated, and even relatable. Maybe that’s because her motivation to finally put pen to paper was to “dispel the myths” she has spent a lifetime reading about herself. “I think I’m rather ordinary,” she states in the prologue, but every word after that contradicts that notion. (How many of us are EGOTs who also dated a prime minister and directed films?). We can’t think of a better way to enjoy Streisand’s genius, gumption, and gossip than to listen to her confide in us, but if you need more incentive, the audiobook also includes music excerpts and some extra anecdotes not found in any other format.