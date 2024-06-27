A Lifelong Fascination: A Guest Post by Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer is no stranger to the fantastic — his bestselling series, The Land of Stories, brought us on whirlwind adventures with our favorite storybook characters from fairies to dragons and beyond — and now we’re headed to space. Roswell Johnson Saves the World! is a warm welcome to a brand-new galaxy (and universe!) that we can’t wait to explore. Hear more from Chris in his exclusive guest post, below.

Hello Galactic Travelers!

I am beyond excited for my new book Roswell Johnson Saves the World!. Roswell’s adventure through the Milky Way is my twentieth publication and my first venture into the world of science fiction. It may seem like a bizarre pivot for someone who primarily writes about fairies and dragons, but the story was inspired by a lifelong fascination.

I’ve been gazing into the night sky with endless curiosity for as long as I can remember. Over the years I’ve asked a million questions about our planet and the stars surrounding it, but there was only one question I could never get a straight answer for: Are we alone in the universe? The mystery captivated my imagination, and I became obsessed with the idea of extraterrestrial life. I devoured everything I could get my hands on about alleged encounters, abductions, sightings, and the conspiracies covering them up. The idea of aliens usually scares people, but for me, the topic has always brought a unique boost of hope.

The amount of effort and resources it would take to develop technology capable of traveling across the galaxy at the speed of light would be extraordinary. A civilization would need a profound sense of unity and cooperation to accomplish such a feat. If extraterrestrials and UFOs are real, that means somewhere out there in the cosmos, a civilization managed to put their politics and their prejudices aside to complete an amazing goal. And if they could do it, then it’s possible for our planet to come together, too.

That sentiment is the soul inspiration behind Roswell Johnson Saves the World! In the beginning, Roswell is a very depressed young man who doesn’t believe our world is capable of unity or peace. However, after an epic trip through the galaxy, his alien friends help him realize humanity is capable of coming together, and our world is worth fighting for.

More than anything else, I hope this message resonates with you, the reader, and that you finish Roswell’s story more optimistic for the future than you were before. And if Roswell Johnson Saves the World! inspires just one person to gaze into the night sky with a fraction more curiosity, I will consider the book a success.

Thank you so much for going on this journey with me!

See you in the stars,

CHRIS COLFER