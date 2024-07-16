Christian Classics: 8 Titles for the Faith

Faith is a lifelong journey. There are many ways to deepen your faith and relationship with God. While the Bible itself is the source of God’s word for Christians, there are many wonderful books that can aid in this process. You can look to these books to learn more, to put faith into practice, to do life with others, and to understand the very nature of God. Here are 8 titles that provide knowledge, discernment, and the joy of Christ’s love through the written word:

Mere Christianity By C. S. Lewis
A true classic of modern Christian literature. CS Lewis provides a straightforward and beautiful examination of the core beliefs of the Christian faith.

The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts By Gary Chapman
We are called to love God and love others. This informative read provides the framework for loving others as they need to be loved.

The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here For? By Rick Warren
This is one of the bestselling books of all time for good reason. God has a purpose for your life! This book takes you on a spiritual journey to embrace that purpose through meditations as well as biblical readings.

Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence By Sarah Young
A daily prayer and devotional practice is a great way to grow your faith. Jesus Calling provides reminders of Jesus's love for you along with words of hope along with Biblical reflections for every day of the year!

The Case for Christ: A Journalist's Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus By Lee Strobel
Oftentimes, you can struggle with disbelief. Lee Strobel was an atheist who came to believe in Jesus and here he offers his own journey to faith. This book provides evidence for Christ and can bolster and grow your own convictions.

Redeeming Love By Francine Rivers
This is the lone fiction title on this list. Redeeming Love is a retelling of the Book of Hosea in the form of a historical romance. The love of God is never-ending and redemptive and you cannot outrun it!