Christian Classics: 8 Titles for the Faith
Faith is a lifelong journey. There are many ways to deepen your faith and relationship with God. While the Bible itself is the source of God’s word for Christians, there are many wonderful books that can aid in this process. You can look to these books to learn more, to put faith into practice, to do life with others, and to understand the very nature of God. Here are 8 titles that provide knowledge, discernment, and the joy of Christ’s love through the written word:
Mere Christianity
By C. S. Lewis
A true classic of modern Christian literature. CS Lewis provides a straightforward and beautiful examination of the core beliefs of the Christian faith.
The 5 Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts
By Gary Chapman
We are called to love God and love others. This informative read provides the framework for loving others as they need to be loved.
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life
By Henry Cloud , John Townsend
Part of being in relationship with God includes being in relationship with others. This isn’t always easy. Dr. Henry Cloud teaches how to set limits while still being loving.
The Purpose Driven Life: What on Earth Am I Here For?
By Rick Warren
This is one of the bestselling books of all time for good reason. God has a purpose for your life! This book takes you on a spiritual journey to embrace that purpose through meditations as well as biblical readings.
Jesus Calling: Enjoying Peace in His Presence
By Sarah Young
A daily prayer and devotional practice is a great way to grow your faith. Jesus Calling provides reminders of Jesus’s love for you along with words of hope along with Biblical reflections for every day of the year!
The Case for Christ: A Journalist's Personal Investigation of the Evidence for Jesus
By Lee Strobel
Oftentimes, you can struggle with disbelief. Lee Strobel was an atheist who came to believe in Jesus and here he offers his own journey to faith. This book provides evidence for Christ and can bolster and grow your own convictions.
Redeeming Love
This is the lone fiction title on this list. Redeeming Love is a retelling of the Book of Hosea in the form of a historical romance. The love of God is never-ending and redemptive and you cannot outrun it!
Battlefield of the Mind: Winning the Battle in Your Mind
By Joyce Meyer
God wants the best for you. Joyce Meyer invites you to partner with God to find inner peace and know the power of God’s love.
