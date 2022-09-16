Cormac, Are You Okay?: Peruse the Dark and Heavy Fiction of Literary Icon, Cormac McCarthy

Cormac McCarthy is widely considered to be one of America’s greatest living authors since the publication of his first novel in 1965. The genres and settings of his books have ranged from Western to post-apocalyptic, with his newest novels reaching for new philosophical heights. All The Pretty Horses, the National Book Award winner from 1992, is the entry point for many of his readers with his best-selling book, the ’07 Pulitzer Prize winner The Road, bringing in new fans of his distinct style. You may be familiar with the incredibly popular film adaptations of many of his novels, including the Academy Award-winning No Country for Old Men. McCarthy’s upcoming releases this fall, The Passenger and Stella Maris, will be a destination purchase for those who love literary fiction, and those seeking gifts for them, this holiday season.

The Passenger Hardcover $22.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Passenger Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Hardcover $22.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The first part of the two-volume pairing of novels that deals with humanity, grief and consciousness. McCarthy’s first novel since The Road, this is the story of a salvage diver who is ensnared in a conspiracy outside of his control after investigating the wreck of a plane crash. The threads of his life are entwined with those of his sister’s — a brilliant mathematician diagnosed with schizophrenia. This book is an expansive, beautiful and haunting glimpse at life. The first part of the two-volume pairing of novels that deals with humanity, grief and consciousness. McCarthy’s first novel since The Road, this is the story of a salvage diver who is ensnared in a conspiracy outside of his control after investigating the wreck of a plane crash. The threads of his life are entwined with those of his sister’s — a brilliant mathematician diagnosed with schizophrenia. This book is an expansive, beautiful and haunting glimpse at life.

Stella Maris Hardcover $19.99 $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stella Maris Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 $26.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Stella Maris is a philosophical journey that further unravels the story of a young mathematician readers will have met in The Passenger. This novel, while still carrying McCarthy’s idiosyncratic style, delves into issues of physics, spirituality and the intricacies of the mind. This is one of McCarthy’s only novels to focus on a female protagonist. Stella Maris is a philosophical journey that further unravels the story of a young mathematician readers will have met in The Passenger. This novel, while still carrying McCarthy’s idiosyncratic style, delves into issues of physics, spirituality and the intricacies of the mind. This is one of McCarthy’s only novels to focus on a female protagonist.

The Orchard Keeper Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Orchard Keeper Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cormac McCarthy’s first novel, the story involves an isolated community in Tennessee during the period between the two World Wars. The story highlights three characters whose lives are connected in challenging ways. A young boy, a woodsman, and a bootlegger cross paths with reverberating consequences. There are lots of themes of William Faulkner in this early work, but it contains the clear root of the ideas that McCarthy would return to book after book. Cormac McCarthy’s first novel, the story involves an isolated community in Tennessee during the period between the two World Wars. The story highlights three characters whose lives are connected in challenging ways. A young boy, a woodsman, and a bootlegger cross paths with reverberating consequences. There are lots of themes of William Faulkner in this early work, but it contains the clear root of the ideas that McCarthy would return to book after book.

Outer Dark Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Outer Dark Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a controversial work that pushes boundaries to portray a story of morality and the consequences of immoral actions. A woman gives birth to her brother’s son, and the baby is taken and left in the woods by its father. For both adults, this sets off a series of events that bring misfortune to themselves and those around them. There’s a lot of dark stuff in this one, but allegorically this one has a lot to offer. This is a controversial work that pushes boundaries to portray a story of morality and the consequences of immoral actions. A woman gives birth to her brother’s son, and the baby is taken and left in the woods by its father. For both adults, this sets off a series of events that bring misfortune to themselves and those around them. There’s a lot of dark stuff in this one, but allegorically this one has a lot to offer.

Child of God Paperback $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Child of God Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This is a dark book as it’s the story of a violent serial killer who becomes increasingly more isolated as the novel progresses. This one takes on many difficult and haunting themes and subjects but maintains McCarthy’s signature style. This is a dark book as it’s the story of a violent serial killer who becomes increasingly more isolated as the novel progresses. This one takes on many difficult and haunting themes and subjects but maintains McCarthy’s signature style.

Suttree Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Suttree Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This semi-autobiographical novel breaks in form with many of McCarthy’s other novels and shows McCarthy’s adept use of humor. This is the story of Cornelius Suttree, a man who leaves behind his family and comfortable life to live outside of society in Knoxville, TN. Though not his normal style, it has the themes and motifs his readers will recognize. This semi-autobiographical novel breaks in form with many of McCarthy’s other novels and shows McCarthy’s adept use of humor. This is the story of Cornelius Suttree, a man who leaves behind his family and comfortable life to live outside of society in Knoxville, TN. Though not his normal style, it has the themes and motifs his readers will recognize.

Blood Meridian, or The Evening Redness in the West Paperback $14.54 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Blood Meridian, or The Evening Redness in the West Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $14.54 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Called one of the Great American Novels, Blood Meridian, or The Evening Redness in the West is loosely based on real events and people of the border area between Texas and Mexico. Extensively researched, McCarthy immersed himself in the culture and history of the Southwest to write a novel that was able to depict the violent times with a sprawling scope. Called one of the Great American Novels, Blood Meridian, or The Evening Redness in the West is loosely based on real events and people of the border area between Texas and Mexico. Extensively researched, McCarthy immersed himself in the culture and history of the Southwest to write a novel that was able to depict the violent times with a sprawling scope.

All the Pretty Horses (Border Trilogy #1) Paperback $15.44 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All the Pretty Horses (Border Trilogy #1) Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $15.44 $16.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The first book in McCarthy’s Border Trilogy and the winner of the National Book Award, this is the story of John Grady Cole, a young man who leaves behind his life on his family’s ranch in Texas to travel south to Mexico. On his journey, he meets a series of people that will shape his life. Cole encounters friends, rivals and even love, all told with the distinct grammatical style with minimal punctuation that McCarthy favors. The first book in McCarthy’s Border Trilogy and the winner of the National Book Award, this is the story of John Grady Cole, a young man who leaves behind his life on his family’s ranch in Texas to travel south to Mexico. On his journey, he meets a series of people that will shape his life. Cole encounters friends, rivals and even love, all told with the distinct grammatical style with minimal punctuation that McCarthy favors.

The Crossing (Border Trilogy #2) Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Crossing (Border Trilogy #2) Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $16.00 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The second book in the Border Trilogy, this novel is a coming-of-age story of a young cowboy, Billy Parham, living on the border of New Mexico and Mexico. A story of family and the rivalry between the bleak landscape and those attempting to inhabit it. Billy faces many trials and obstacles, all of which bring him from his teenage years toward manhood. The second book in the Border Trilogy, this novel is a coming-of-age story of a young cowboy, Billy Parham, living on the border of New Mexico and Mexico. A story of family and the rivalry between the bleak landscape and those attempting to inhabit it. Billy faces many trials and obstacles, all of which bring him from his teenage years toward manhood.

Cities of the Plain (Border Trilogy #3) Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Cities of the Plain (Border Trilogy #3) Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The third and final book in the Border Trilogy. Cities of the Plain reunites us with Jack Grady and Billy, the protagonists from the first two books, as they navigate the end of an era on the range. They find friendship, love and heartbreak in a land that is changing around them. The conclusion to this series encompasses the spirit of the American Southwest at the border of Mexico in a way that only McCarthy can. The third and final book in the Border Trilogy. Cities of the Plain reunites us with Jack Grady and Billy, the protagonists from the first two books, as they navigate the end of an era on the range. They find friendship, love and heartbreak in a land that is changing around them. The conclusion to this series encompasses the spirit of the American Southwest at the border of Mexico in a way that only McCarthy can.

No Country for Old Men Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. No Country for Old Men Cormac McCarthy In Stock Online Paperback $15.49 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. You may have seen the Academy Award-winning film, but we all know that reading the book is always better. The desolate and sprawling book matches the landscape in which it’s set — Texas, on the border. In the wake of a drug deal gone wrong, the lives of three men are tied together in a dangerous web. This book is violent and unrelenting, but readers will be drawn into the book’s web right along with the characters. You may have seen the Academy Award-winning film, but we all know that reading the book is always better. The desolate and sprawling book matches the landscape in which it’s set — Texas, on the border. In the wake of a drug deal gone wrong, the lives of three men are tied together in a dangerous web. This book is violent and unrelenting, but readers will be drawn into the book’s web right along with the characters.