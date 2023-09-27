Announcing the 2023 Barnes & Noble Discover Prize Finalists
What’s better than finding your next favorite author?
Sharing that writer’s work with other readers.
Last year, our Discover Prize went to Tess Gunty and her debut, The Rabbit Hutch (which also won the National Book Award for Fiction). We’re excited to announce our finalists for the 2023 Discover Prize: six stories of love and loss, adventure and hope, chosen by our booksellers
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
Chain Gang All Stars
Chain Gang All Stars
Hardcover
$24.30
$27.00
A searing and beautifully written debut from the author of the acclaimed story collection Friday Black, Chain-Gang All-Stars is an unforgettable novel about found family, mass incarceration, and systemic injustice. Nana Kwame Adjoin-Brenyah joins our Poured Over podcast to discuss creating characters through voice, the inspiration behind the story and more.
“Raw and visceral doesn’t even begin to cover it. This book whipped my heart around.” — Miwa M., Bookseller, Los Angeles, CA
Hardcover
$23.19
$28.99
Where There Was Fire
Where There Was Fire
Hardcover
$23.19
$28.99
Where There Was Fire is an atmospheric debut novel about family secrets and the ghosts that haunt us — both figuratively and literally. John Manuel Arias joins us on our Poured Over podcast to talk about his family’s connection to the novel, the effects of American Imperialism in Central America and more.
“Reading this book was such a pleasure. The poetic language builds a story full of beauty, pain, and unexpected humor.” — Craig B., Bookseller, New York, NY
Hardcover
$22.40
$28.00
The East Indian: A Novel
The East Indian: A Novel
Hardcover
$22.40
$28.00
The East Indian is a picaresque novel, with a roguish but lovable protagonist (inspired by the first Indian in Colonial America) whose coming-of-age story reminds us of Oliver Twist and David Copperfield. Learn more about her research process, the effects of colonialism in the story, Charry’s love of world literature and more on our Poured Over podcast.
“I loved this book — Charry confidently pulls you into her historical setting, and the finale was so satisfying.” — Josh S., Bookseller, St. Louis, MO
Hardcover
$21.99
$25.00
Open Throat
Open Throat
By Henry Hoke
Hardcover
$21.99
$25.00
An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 160 unforgettable pages. Both a literal and emotional journey told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign, this is unlike anything you’ve ever read. Listen to Henry Hoke and his editor Jackson Howard as they talk about Los Angeles, the crafting of this book and more on our Poured Over podcast.
“I read this in a single sitting. Seriously gripping, from the attention-grabbing opening line to the explosive final page.” — Jess L., Bookseller, Salem, NH
Hardcover $27.00
The Berry Pickers
The Berry Pickers
Hardcover $27.00
A profoundly moving novel told from the alternating point of view of two siblings, this is the story of a Mi’kmaq girl gone missing and the lasting effect on her family. Inspired by the author’s own family’s stories and written in exacting prose, this debut will linger long after you put it down. Make sure you don’t miss our Poured Over podcast episode with Amanda Peters airing October 31st.
“This begins as a tragic mystery and blossoms into a story of resilient hope. I couldn’t put it down.” — Carly R., Bookseller, Green Bay, WI
Hardcover
$23.24
$28.00
In Memoriam
In Memoriam
By Alice Winn
Hardcover
$23.24
$28.00
In Memoriam is a haunting novel of love and war. A gripping story of young men at home and on the frontline, Alice Winn’s debut is a great read for fans of A Little Life and Aleksandar Hemon’s The World and All That It Holds. Learn more about the extensive research that went into this book and more when you listen to Alice Winn on our Poured Over podcast.
“This is part love story, part epic war story, and the writing rips along and never slows down.” — Brenda A., Bookseller, Bentonville, AR
