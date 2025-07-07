Most Anticipated Fiction of 2025

One of the greatest pleasures about reading fiction is the ability to live in someone else’s shoes for a while. We can travel the world, live out epic journeys and experience out-of-this-world scenarios we might never get to otherwise. With new releases from authors like Dan Brown, Louise Penny, Joe Hill, Ana Huang and more, we can’t wait to experience all the upcoming books this year has to offer. This is our most anticipated fiction of 2025.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Patrick Ryan In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A multigenerational story of grief, trauma, marriage and desire, Buckeye is sweeping tale set in the heart of the Midwest. This is great for fans of Ann Patchett and Elizabeth Strout. A multigenerational story of grief, trauma, marriage and desire, Buckeye is sweeping tale set in the heart of the Midwest. This is great for fans of Ann Patchett and Elizabeth Strout.

Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel By R. F. Kuang In Stock Online Hardcover $31.50 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest, swirling fantasy with academia in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo. Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest, swirling fantasy with academia in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Vera, or Faith: A Novel Vera, or Faith: A Novel By Gary Shteyngart In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in a one sitting. This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in a one sitting.

Hardcover $29.00 You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel By Andrew Joseph White In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone. Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.

Hardcover $35.00 $40.00 Circle of Days Circle of Days By Ken Follett In Stock Online Hardcover $35.00 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author. Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel By Kiran Desai In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans. A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

Hardcover $38.00 King Sorrow: A Novel King Sorrow: A Novel By Joe Hill In Stock Online Hardcover $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy. Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy.

Paperback $17.00 $20.00 Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition) Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ali Hazelwood In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 $20.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested. Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 The Widow: A Novel The Widow: A Novel By John Grisham In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest. A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.

Hardcover $19.99 What Stalks the Deep What Stalks the Deep By T. Kingfisher In Stock Online Hardcover $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines. Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

Hardcover $22.80 $38.00 The Secret of Secrets The Secret of Secrets By Dan Brown In Stock Online Hardcover $22.80 $38.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment. This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Gone Before Goodbye Gone Before Goodbye By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben. Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.

Paperback $16.99 $19.99 The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ana Huang In Stock Online Paperback $16.99 $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch. Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 The Academy: A Novel The Academy: A Novel By Elin Hilderbrand , Shelby Cunningham In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society. The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society.

Hardcover $28.95 Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy By Brynne Weaver In Stock Online Hardcover $28.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story. A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

Hardcover $30.00 $33.00 Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition) By Callie Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $33.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of. After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of.

Hardcover $26.99 Wreck: A Novel Wreck: A Novel By Catherine Newman In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows. Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Alchemised Alchemised By SenLinYu In Stock Online Hardcover $32.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the paranormal romance Dramione fans have been waiting for. All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the paranormal romance Dramione fans have been waiting for.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 The View From Lake Como: A Novel The View From Lake Como: A Novel By Adriana Trigiani In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes. The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Stephanie Garber In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Brimming with magic, adventure — and secrets, get ready for a twisty page-turner. Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Brimming with magic, adventure — and secrets, get ready for a twisty page-turner.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 The Library at Hellebore The Library at Hellebore By Cassandra Khaw In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The author of Nothing But Blackened Teeth is back with a grim and gruesome tale at the heart of an elite academy where monsters become prey. The author of Nothing But Blackened Teeth is back with a grim and gruesome tale at the heart of an elite academy where monsters become prey.

Hardcover $29.95 Clown Town Clown Town By Mick Herron In Stock Online Hardcover $29.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time. Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.

Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Tailored Realities Tailored Realities By Brandon Sanderson In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The inimitable Brandon Sanderson pushes the limits of imagination and reality in Tailored Realities. Featuring fan-favorite worlds and brand-new ones, this is required reading for any sci-fi or fantasy fan. The inimitable Brandon Sanderson pushes the limits of imagination and reality in Tailored Realities. Featuring fan-favorite worlds and brand-new ones, this is required reading for any sci-fi or fantasy fan.

Hardcover $26.99 Hansel and Gretel Hansel and Gretel By Stephen King

Illustrator Maurice Sendak In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends. Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Mona Awad In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage. Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

Hardcover $27.99 The Intruder The Intruder By Freida McFadden In Stock Online Hardcover $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller. A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 We All Live Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) We All Live Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Jojo Moyes In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Jojo Moyes is back with her signature heart and charm to remind us that family and love come in all different forms — especially the messy kind. Jojo Moyes is back with her signature heart and charm to remind us that family and love come in all different forms — especially the messy kind.

Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Waiting for the Long Night Moon: Stories Waiting for the Long Night Moon: Stories By Amanda Peters In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $27.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our 2023 Discover Prize winner is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. From the past to the present featuring characters both young and old, Waiting for the Long Night Moon is a remarkable collection of love and grief, hope and trauma. Our 2023 Discover Prize winner is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. From the past to the present featuring characters both young and old, Waiting for the Long Night Moon is a remarkable collection of love and grief, hope and trauma.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Nemesis (Orphan X Series #10) Nemesis (Orphan X Series #10) By Gregg Hurwitz In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We guarantee you’ve never had a falling out like this one. With two best friends at odds and an impossible situation between them, Nemesis will have you reading from behind your fingers. We guarantee you’ve never had a falling out like this one. With two best friends at odds and an impossible situation between them, Nemesis will have you reading from behind your fingers.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Holly Brickley In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging. With sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging.

Hardcover $28.79 $31.99 The Dark Mirror: The instant SUNDAY TIMES bestselling fantasy The Dark Mirror: The instant SUNDAY TIMES bestselling fantasy By Samantha Shannon In Stock Online Hardcover $28.79 $31.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our heroine is back — with a nasty case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, The Dark Mirror is the next step in the dystopian thriller series that we can’t get enough of. Our heroine is back — with a nasty case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, The Dark Mirror is the next step in the dystopian thriller series that we can’t get enough of.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Next To Heaven: A Novel Next To Heaven: A Novel By James Frey In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Money can’t buy you happiness — but it can give you unrelenting power. Delve into the underbelly of the world’s elite in this dangerously dazzling tale from the author of A Million Little Pieces. Money can’t buy you happiness — but it can give you unrelenting power. Delve into the underbelly of the world’s elite in this dangerously dazzling tale from the author of A Million Little Pieces.

Hardcover $24.99 The River Has Roots The River Has Roots By Amal El-Mohtar In Stock Online Hardcover $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long lasting impact for fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black. From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long lasting impact for fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition) Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition) By L. R. Lam In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An action-packed romantasy through the eyes of a dragon? We’re in. With an ancient foe looming and the fate of a harmonious future hanging in the balance, these dragons must fight with everything they have — and keep their hearts intact in the process. An action-packed romantasy through the eyes of a dragon? We’re in. With an ancient foe looming and the fate of a harmonious future hanging in the balance, these dragons must fight with everything they have — and keep their hearts intact in the process.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel By Chris Bohjalian In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history, this is Chris Bohjalian is at his best. A sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history, this is Chris Bohjalian is at his best.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne By Ron Currie In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won’t soon forget — and one you’ll want to talk about with everyone you know. Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won’t soon forget — and one you’ll want to talk about with everyone you know.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Death of the Author (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel Death of the Author (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel By Nnedi Okorafor In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A book about a book from a one-of-a-kind author. An ingenious blend of sci-fi and literary, this is a novel about what it means to be a storyteller. Okorafor’s brand-new tale will delight fans of George R. R. Martin’s wide-ranging imagination and Ursula K. Le Guin’s sharp worldbuilding. A book about a book from a one-of-a-kind author. An ingenious blend of sci-fi and literary, this is a novel about what it means to be a storyteller. Okorafor’s brand-new tale will delight fans of George R. R. Martin’s wide-ranging imagination and Ursula K. Le Guin’s sharp worldbuilding.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition) Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Alex Aster In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fake-dating your enemy can’t be that hard — right? Discover the charms of city life and fall in love with Alex Aster’s brand-new sizzling summer romance. Fake-dating your enemy can’t be that hard — right? Discover the charms of city life and fall in love with Alex Aster’s brand-new sizzling summer romance.

Hardcover $28.00 Audition: A Novel Audition: A Novel By Katie Kitamura In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July. Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

Hardcover $30.99 $32.99 Firebird (Special Edition) Firebird (Special Edition) By Juliette Cross In Stock Online Hardcover $30.99 $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Double it after reading this one. A dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war, this searing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout. How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Double it after reading this one. A dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war, this searing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout.

Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition) Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emily Henry In Stock Online Hardcover $24.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know. An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 The Original Daughter (GMA Book Club Pick) The Original Daughter (GMA Book Club Pick) By Jemimah Wei In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The dawn of the internet, budding influencer culture and a remarkable story of complicated family ties makes this a standout for your book club. The dawn of the internet, budding influencer culture and a remarkable story of complicated family ties makes this a standout for your book club.

Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Odyssey: The Greek Myths Reimagined Odyssey: The Greek Myths Reimagined By Stephen Fry In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 $35.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With dazzling illustrations and a fresh perspective, this is a classic, centuries-old story like you’ve never read it before. With dazzling illustrations and a fresh perspective, this is a classic, centuries-old story like you’ve never read it before.

Hardcover $28.00 $31.00 Marble Hall Murders: A Novel Marble Hall Murders: A Novel By Anthony Horowitz In Stock Online Hardcover $28.00 $31.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Anthony Horowitz is back, and he’s brought along a few old friends. Three deaths, two detectives and one puzzling manuscript — this is a staggering mystery that we can’t wait to solve. Anthony Horowitz is back, and he’s brought along a few old friends. Three deaths, two detectives and one puzzling manuscript — this is a staggering mystery that we can’t wait to solve.

Hardcover $26.99 $28.99 Aftertaste: A Novel Aftertaste: A Novel By Daria Lavelle In Stock Online Hardcover $26.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Dark, decadent and delicious, Aftertaste is a haunting romance — in more ways than one. Dine in New York’s finest restaurants and savor the flavor of this big-hearted read. Dark, decadent and delicious, Aftertaste is a haunting romance — in more ways than one. Dine in New York’s finest restaurants and savor the flavor of this big-hearted read.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 The Doorman: A Novel The Doorman: A Novel By Chris Pavone In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Doorman explores humanity’s elite at their lowest under the careful watch of one man. Witty, sharp and twisty, this is perfect for fans of Only Murders in the Building. The Doorman explores humanity’s elite at their lowest under the careful watch of one man. Witty, sharp and twisty, this is perfect for fans of Only Murders in the Building.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 The First Gentleman: A Thriller The First Gentleman: A Thriller By James Patterson , Bill Clinton In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There’s a killer at large and all eyes are looking to the White House. With unrelenting tension, political intrigue and insight into the presidency you can only get from a former commander-in-chief, The First Gentleman is a thrilling, action-packed ride. There’s a killer at large and all eyes are looking to the White House. With unrelenting tension, political intrigue and insight into the presidency you can only get from a former commander-in-chief, The First Gentleman is a thrilling, action-packed ride.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Riley Sager In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end. All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.

Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil By V. E. Schwab In Stock Online Hardcover $20.99 $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t. Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Fox: A Novel Fox: A Novel By Joyce Carol Oates In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The acclaimed literary giant is back and better than ever. Disconcerting and dream-like, Fox is a hypnotic journey through the mind of a madman that you’ll want to share with everyone you know. The acclaimed literary giant is back and better than ever. Disconcerting and dream-like, Fox is a hypnotic journey through the mind of a madman that you’ll want to share with everyone you know.

Paperback $14.25 $19.00 Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition) Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Ashley Poston In Stock Online Paperback $14.25 $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business. Former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business.

Hardcover $29.00 The Queens of Crime: A Novel The Queens of Crime: A Novel By Marie Benedict In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Five of the cleverest women in all of London are faced with an impossible case — and they’re just the people to solve it. Sharp, witty and puzzling, this is a glittering locked-room mystery we can’t wait to solve. Five of the cleverest women in all of London are faced with an impossible case — and they’re just the people to solve it. Sharp, witty and puzzling, this is a glittering locked-room mystery we can’t wait to solve.

Hardcover $29.99 The Bones Beneath My Skin (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Bones Beneath My Skin (B&N Exclusive Edition) By TJ Klune In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Part sci-fi adventure, part coming-of-age, part found family story, The Bones Beneath My Skin is a heartfelt trip through the unknown with three unforgettable characters at its core. This is TJ Klune at his best. Part sci-fi adventure, part coming-of-age, part found family story, The Bones Beneath My Skin is a heartfelt trip through the unknown with three unforgettable characters at its core. This is TJ Klune at his best.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Water Moon: A Novel Water Moon: A Novel By Samantha Sotto Yambao In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream. Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.

Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Taylor Jenkins Reid In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best. Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best.

Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Presumed Guilty Presumed Guilty By Scott Turow In Stock Online Hardcover $21.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Scott Turow’s latest takes Rusty back into the courtroom with a case that’s too close for comfort. Tense and thrilling, Turow examines the idea of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ like only a former attorney can. Scott Turow’s latest takes Rusty back into the courtroom with a case that’s too close for comfort. Tense and thrilling, Turow examines the idea of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ like only a former attorney can.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Battle Mountain (B&N Exclusive Edition) Battle Mountain (B&N Exclusive Edition) By C. J. Box In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The 25th installment of C.J. Box’s bestselling series is gritty, tense and sharp as a falcon’s talons. A story of murder and vengeance, this is a cat-and-mouse chase across a deadly mountain range. The 25th installment of C.J. Box’s bestselling series is gritty, tense and sharp as a falcon’s talons. A story of murder and vengeance, this is a cat-and-mouse chase across a deadly mountain range.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 A Sea of Unspoken Things: A Novel A Sea of Unspoken Things: A Novel By Adrienne Young In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ever since James lost her twin brother in a freak accident, life hasn’t been the same. Both tragic and tender, this is a breathtaking journey of grief, love and history from the bestselling author of Fable. Ever since James lost her twin brother in a freak accident, life hasn’t been the same. Both tragic and tender, this is a breathtaking journey of grief, love and history from the bestselling author of Fable.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club) The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club) By Ocean Vuong In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this one by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery. There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this one by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery.

Hardcover $32.99 Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection) Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection) By Rebecca Yarros In Stock Online Hardcover $32.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back. The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back.

Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Broken Country (Reese's Book Club) Broken Country (Reese's Book Club) By Clare Leslie Hall In Stock Online Hardcover $25.99 $28.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief. A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief.

Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Never Flinch: A Novel Never Flinch: A Novel By Stephen King In Stock Online Hardcover $22.40 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The king of horror has returned — along with a few old friends. Holly Gibney is back to investigate a terrifying threat and serve as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back. Taut, immersive and chilling, this is one of King’s best. The king of horror has returned — along with a few old friends. Holly Gibney is back to investigate a terrifying threat and serve as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back. Taut, immersive and chilling, this is one of King’s best.

Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Emilia Hart In Stock Online Hardcover $26.00 $29.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams. Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams.

Hardcover $30.00 Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition) Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Grady Hendrix In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Has a book ever totally changed your life? A group of teens at a home for pregnant girls face adversity, shame and more until a book of witchcraft changes everything for them. Triumphant and terrifying, you won’t put this one down. Has a book ever totally changed your life? A group of teens at a home for pregnant girls face adversity, shame and more until a book of witchcraft changes everything for them. Triumphant and terrifying, you won’t put this one down.

Paperback $17.99 The Crash (B&N Exclusive Edition) The Crash (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Freida McFadden In Stock Online Paperback $17.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Everything (and everyone) isn’t what it seems in the latest mind-bending mystery from one of our favorite authors. Fast-paced, twisty and taut, The Crash will chill you to the bone. Everything (and everyone) isn’t what it seems in the latest mind-bending mystery from one of our favorite authors. Fast-paced, twisty and taut, The Crash will chill you to the bone.

Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie In Stock Online Hardcover $29.00 $32.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A beloved and critically-acclaimed author with an ever-growing social media following returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race. A beloved and critically-acclaimed author with an ever-growing social media following returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race.

Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition) Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Abby Jimenez In Stock Online Hardcover $25.00 $28.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. With thousands of miles and a sick cat between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke? With thousands of miles and a sick cat between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke?

Hardcover $29.99 The Buffalo Hunter Hunter The Buffalo Hunter Hunter By Stephen Graham Jones In Stock Online Hardcover $29.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival. The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.

Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition) Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Gregory Maguire In Stock Online Hardcover $27.00 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. We’ve seen the musical, watched the movie, and re-read the original novel dozens of times. Finally, this is the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Get to know the girl behind the witch in this dazzling coming-of-age tale. We’ve seen the musical, watched the movie, and re-read the original novel dozens of times. Finally, this is the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Get to know the girl behind the witch in this dazzling coming-of-age tale.