Most Anticipated Fiction of 2025

By Isabelle McConville / July 6, 2025 at 10:50 pm

One of the greatest pleasures about reading fiction is the ability to live in someone else’s shoes for a while. We can travel the world, live out epic journeys and experience out-of-this-world scenarios we might never get to otherwise. With new releases from authors like Dan Brown, Louise Penny, Joe Hill, Ana Huang and more, we can’t wait to experience all the upcoming books this year has to offer. This is our most anticipated fiction of 2025.

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Buckeye: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Patrick Ryan

A multigenerational story of grief, trauma, marriage and desire, Buckeye is sweeping tale set in the heart of the Midwest. This is great for fans of Ann Patchett and Elizabeth Strout.

Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel

Katabasis (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel

By R. F. Kuang

Acclaimed author R.F. Kuang journeys into the depths of the underworld in her latest, swirling fantasy with academia in this gripping tour de force. This is perfect for fans of Olivie Blake and Leigh Bardugo.

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

Vera, or Faith: A Novel

By Gary Shteyngart

This modern family is coming apart at the seams — and one child is at the center of it all. Funny, warm and big-hearted, you’ll want to read this in a one sitting.

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel

You Weren't Meant to Be Human: A Novel

By Andrew Joseph White

Pulling apart the gritty stings of fear faced by marginalized communities in the wake of an alien invasion, White’s adult debut is raw, horrifying and will rip you out of your comfort zone.

Circle of Days

Circle of Days

By Ken Follett

Inspired by one of humanity’s greatest conundrums, Circle of Days is a sweeping historical feat from a beloved author.

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel

The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny: A Novel

By Kiran Desai

A big-hearted tale from an award-winning author, The Loneliness of Sonia and Sunny follows the sweeping story of a novelist and a journalist grappling with love, home and culture. This is perfect for fans of Real Americans.

The Wayfinder: A Novel

The Wayfinder: A Novel

By Adam Johnson

The Pulitzer Prize-winning author of The Orphan Master’s Son returns with a gripping story of community and survival with a resilient young girl at its center.

King Sorrow: A Novel

King Sorrow: A Novel

By Joe Hill

Unearthing the depths of Hill’s imagination, this fantastical tale delivers with a villainous dragon steering the ship. It’s a satisfying horror — with a side of romance — that plays out the pitfalls of the human condition. Here’s your chance to snag a signed copy.

The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)

The Black Wolf (Chief Inspector Gamache Series #20)

By Louise Penny

Louise Penny fans, rejoice! The 20th installment in the award-winning series picks up right where we left off in The Grey Wolf. Sharp, sly and complex, this is one of Penny’s best.

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Mate (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ali Hazelwood

Star-crossed lovers are mated against their will: what could go wrong? Ali Hazelwood returns with another fiery, sharp-toothed paranormal romance where loyalties (and destiny) are tested.

The Widow: A Novel

The Widow: A Novel

By John Grisham

A small-town lawyer gets caught up in a race to catch a killer and reclaim his own innocence in John Grisham’s latest.

What Stalks the Deep

What Stalks the Deep

By T. Kingfisher

Gothic horror at its finest, this time Kingfisher invites us on a haunted rescue mission cloaked in the eerie decay of American coal mines.

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (Signed B&N Exclusive Edition)

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (Signed B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Mona Awad

Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

The Secret of Secrets

The Secret of Secrets

By Dan Brown

This highly anticipated twisty read takes Robert Langdon on a thrilling hunt to Prague, London and New York when his noetic scientist girlfriend suddenly disappears. Brimming with futuristic science, mystical lore and chilling discoveries, we cannot be more excited for this sixth installment.

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)

The Impossible Fortune (Thursday Murder Club Series #5)

By Richard Osman

Richard Osman is back with the fifth installment in his beloved series, and this mystery is more puzzling than ever. Grab your favorite sleuthing gear — there’s another case to solve. Get your hands on the signed or exclusive edition while they last.

Gone Before Goodbye

Gone Before Goodbye

By Harlan Coben , Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon steps onto new thrilling terrain in this highly-anticipated collab with — the master of plot twists — Harlan Coben.

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Defender (Deluxe Edition) (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ana Huang

Ana Huang takes us back on the playing field with a new star athlete and another brewing romance. Sports and love are back together again, and this one turns up the heat a notch.

The Academy: A Novel

The Academy: A Novel

By Elin Hilderbrand , Shelby Cunningham

The bestselling author of Swan Song and The Perfect Couple returns — this time, with her own daughter joining her at the helm. Prep by Curtis Sittenfeld meets Reputation by Sara Shepard in this engrossing story of high school and high society.

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

Tourist Season: The Seasons of Carnage Trilogy

By Brynne Weaver

A small-town serial killer romance meets amateur sleuthing in this darkly funny, heart-racing first installment that flips the script on a traditional love story.

Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition)

Brimstone (Deluxe Limited Edition)

By Callie Hart

After accidentally stumbling into the mythical land of Yvelia, Saeris is grappling with another impossible journey — she’s the new Queen of the Blood Court. Return to the irresistible realm of the fae complete with heart-pounding action, banter that’ll make you blush and characters we can’t get enough of.

The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology

The Irresistible Urge to Fall for Your Enemy: Book 1 of the Dearly Beloathed Duology

By Brigitte Knightley

She’s a healer and he’s an assassin — what more can we say? This high fantasy world is full of spine-tingling tension and rapturous romance. P.S. if you love Apprentice to the Villain, Gothikana or Long Live Evil, this is the start of your new favorite series.

Wreck: A Novel

Wreck: A Novel

By Catherine Newman

Peeling off the layers of family dynamics, Newman’s witty and moving story of love and loss casts a humorous light on life’s ups and downs and the acceptance that follows.

Alchemised

Alchemised

By SenLinYu

All hope seems lost for Helena, a prisoner of war grappling with a dreary world of death and dark magic — and an inexplicable case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, Alchemised is the paranormal romance Dramione fans have been waiting for.

The View From Lake Como: A Novel

The View From Lake Como: A Novel

By Adriana Trigiani

The author of The Good Left Undone is back with a transportive, jet-setting story following a woman’s journey to her ancestral land while grappling with family tensions and a broken heart. Funny, endearing and empathetic, The View From Lake Como is a gorgeous getaway for fans of Rebecca Serle and Jojo Moyes.

Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Alchemy of Secrets (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Stephanie Garber

Hollywood glitz and glam take on a murderous sheen in Stephanie Garber’s gripping adult debut. Brimming with magic, adventure — and secrets, get ready for a twisty page-turner.

The Library at Hellebore

The Library at Hellebore

By Cassandra Khaw

The author of Nothing But Blackened Teeth is back with a grim and gruesome tale at the heart of an elite academy where monsters become prey.

Clown Town

Clown Town

By Mick Herron

Herron’s relatable gang of misfit spies returns in a brand-new adventure. Quirky and suspenseful, this one will grip you from the start. Order the signed edition while there is still time.

Tailored Realities

Tailored Realities

By Brandon Sanderson

The inimitable Brandon Sanderson pushes the limits of imagination and reality in Tailored Realities. Featuring fan-favorite worlds and brand-new ones, this is required reading for any sci-fi or fantasy fan.

Hansel and Gretel

Hansel and Gretel

By Stephen King
Illustrator Maurice Sendak

Pairing the iconic art of Maurice Sendak and the whip-smart words of Stephen King sounds like a dream, and it is. This is a haunting and unforgettable rendition of a classic fairy tale, retold by literary legends.

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Always Remember: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, the Horse and the Storm (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Charlie Mackesy

Charlie Mackesy first stole our hearts with The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse — we were so smitten we honored it as our 2019 Book of the Year. Now he’s gifted the world a new story starring the beloved quartet, a life-affirming modern fable about the importance of friendship, love, vulnerability and perseverance.

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

We Love You, Bunny: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Mona Awad

Creepy, kooky and crackling with energy, We Love You, Bunny is the long-awaited return to the world of the sickeningly sweet (and maniacally maddening) clique — and this time, the Bunnies are taking center stage.

The Intruder

The Intruder

By Freida McFadden

A chilling presence appears in the night carrying a deadly secret. Known for suspenseful storytelling that keeps readers guessing, Freida McFadden does it again with this eerie wilderness thriller.

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays

The Land of Sweet Forever: Stories and Essays

By Harper Lee
Introduction Casey Cep

A brand-new collection of never-before-seen stories from an indelible voice in fiction. From the wilds of Alabama to the high-rises of New York City, this is Harper Lee like you’ve never seen her before. Exclusive edition available.

We All Live Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

We All Live Here: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Jojo Moyes

Jojo Moyes is back with her signature heart and charm to remind us that family and love come in all different forms — especially the messy kind.

Waiting for the Long Night Moon: Stories

Waiting for the Long Night Moon: Stories

By Amanda Peters

Our 2023 Discover Prize winner is back, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. From the past to the present featuring characters both young and old, Waiting for the Long Night Moon is a remarkable collection of love and grief, hope and trauma.

Nemesis (Orphan X Series #10)

Nemesis (Orphan X Series #10)

By Gregg Hurwitz

We guarantee you’ve never had a falling out like this one. With two best friends at odds and an impossible situation between them, Nemesis will have you reading from behind your fingers.

Emily Wilde's Compendium of Lost Tales (Emily Wilde Series #3)

Emily Wilde's Compendium of Lost Tales (Emily Wilde Series #3)

By Heather Fawcett

Whimsical and charming, dark and mysterious, Emily Wilde’s world of wonders is back. If you’re a fan of supernatural love stories and banter that’ll make you blush, this is the book for you.

Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Deep Cuts: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Holly Brickley

With sentences that’ll stick in your head like your favorite lyrics, Deep Cuts is a big-hearted story with an eclectic soundtrack. Spin your favorite record, pour a drink and fall into this story of love, coming-of-age, identity and belonging.

The Dark Mirror: The instant SUNDAY TIMES bestselling fantasy

The Dark Mirror: The instant SUNDAY TIMES bestselling fantasy

By Samantha Shannon

Our heroine is back — with a nasty case of amnesia. Epic and engrossing, The Dark Mirror is the next step in the dystopian thriller series that we can’t get enough of.

Next To Heaven: A Novel

Next To Heaven: A Novel

By James Frey

Money can’t buy you happiness — but it can give you unrelenting power. Delve into the underbelly of the world’s elite in this dangerously dazzling tale from the author of A Million Little Pieces.

The River Has Roots

The River Has Roots

By Amal El-Mohtar

From one of the bestselling authors of This is How You Lose the Time War comes an enchanting tale of sisterhood, language and folklore. At just under 150 pages, The River Has Roots is a short novel with a long lasting impact for fans of Susanna Clarke and Holly Black.

Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Emberclaw (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By L. R. Lam

An action-packed romantasy through the eyes of a dragon? We’re in. With an ancient foe looming and the fate of a harmonious future hanging in the balance, these dragons must fight with everything they have — and keep their hearts intact in the process.

The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel

The Jackal's Mistress: A Novel

By Chris Bohjalian

A sweeping tale of humanity and hope centered on two remarkable characters faced with a gruesome time in American history, this is Chris Bohjalian is at his best.

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne

The Savage, Noble Death of Babs Dionne

By Ron Currie

Pushcart Prize-winning author Ron Currie turns his pen to hard-boiled crime in this immersive story. A ruthless matriarch with a small town at her disposal, Babs Dionne is a character you won’t soon forget — and one you’ll want to talk about with everyone you know.

Death of the Author (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel

Death of the Author (Deluxe Limited Edition): A Novel

By Nnedi Okorafor

A book about a book from a one-of-a-kind author. An ingenious blend of sci-fi and literary, this is a novel about what it means to be a storyteller. Okorafor’s brand-new tale will delight fans of George R. R. Martin’s wide-ranging imagination and Ursula K. Le Guin’s sharp worldbuilding.

Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Summer in the City (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Alex Aster

Fake-dating your enemy can’t be that hard — right? Discover the charms of city life and fall in love with Alex Aster’s brand-new sizzling summer romance.

Audition: A Novel

Audition: A Novel

By Katie Kitamura

Daring and dazzling, Katie Kitamura’s latest follows one woman’s exploration of identity, life and love — with the bite of Colored Television by Danzy Senna and the intimacy of All Fours by Miranda July.

Firebird (Special Edition)

Firebird (Special Edition)

By Juliette Cross

How often do you think about the Roman Empire? Double it after reading this one. A dazzling love story set amidst a brutal war, this searing romantasy is perfect for fans of Rebecca Yarros and Jennifer L. Armentrout.

Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Great Big Beautiful Life (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Emily Henry

An elusive heiress, a love story and a mystery. Cathartic, romantic, tragic and charming, Emily Henry told her readers this book challenged her like no other. Grab an extra copy — you’ll want to share it with everyone you know.

King of Envy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kings of Sin #5)

King of Envy (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Kings of Sin #5)

By Ana Huang

We’re on the fifth deadly sin out of seven — and this one is the steamiest of all. This burly billionaire can’t get no satisfaction (and neither can we).

My Name Is Emilia del Valle: A Novel

My Name Is Emilia del Valle: A Novel

By Isabel Allende
Translator Frances Riddle

A love story, a coming-of-age tale and a war novel wrapped in one, the incomparable Isabel Allende returns with a sweeping story that reintroduces us to the Del Valle family.

The Original Daughter (GMA Book Club Pick)

The Original Daughter (GMA Book Club Pick)

By Jemimah Wei

The dawn of the internet, budding influencer culture and a remarkable story of complicated family ties makes this a standout for your book club.

Odyssey: The Greek Myths Reimagined

Odyssey: The Greek Myths Reimagined

By Stephen Fry

With dazzling illustrations and a fresh perspective, this is a classic, centuries-old story like you’ve never read it before.

Marble Hall Murders: A Novel

Marble Hall Murders: A Novel

By Anthony Horowitz

Anthony Horowitz is back, and he’s brought along a few old friends. Three deaths, two detectives and one puzzling manuscript — this is a staggering mystery that we can’t wait to solve.

A Curse Carved in Bone: Book Two of the Saga of the Unfated

A Curse Carved in Bone: Book Two of the Saga of the Unfated

By Danielle L. Jensen

The Saga of the Unfated continues with another fiery, captivating romantasy where Freya fights for her kingdom — and her heart.

Aftertaste: A Novel

Aftertaste: A Novel

By Daria Lavelle

Dark, decadent and delicious, Aftertaste is a haunting romance — in more ways than one. Dine in New York’s finest restaurants and savor the flavor of this big-hearted read.

The Doorman: A Novel

The Doorman: A Novel

By Chris Pavone

The Doorman explores humanity’s elite at their lowest under the careful watch of one man. Witty, sharp and twisty, this is perfect for fans of Only Murders in the Building.

The First Gentleman: A Thriller

The First Gentleman: A Thriller

By James Patterson , Bill Clinton

There’s a killer at large and all eyes are looking to the White House. With unrelenting tension, political intrigue and insight into the presidency you can only get from a former commander-in-chief, The First Gentleman is a thrilling, action-packed ride.

With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

With a Vengeance: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Riley Sager

All aboard Riley Sager’s latest unrelenting thriller. A story about desperate retribution during one thirteen-hour train ride, this action-packed ticking-clock whodunit will keep you guessing until the very end.

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil

Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil

By V. E. Schwab

Set over 500 years, this tale of three sapphic vampires is a story about hunger, rage and the ways in which women are told to be satiated even when they aren’t.

Fox: A Novel

Fox: A Novel

By Joyce Carol Oates

The acclaimed literary giant is back and better than ever. Disconcerting and dream-like, Fox is a hypnotic journey through the mind of a madman that you’ll want to share with everyone you know.

Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Sounds Like Love (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Ashley Poston

Former B&N Monthly Pick author of The Dead Romantics returns with a heartwarming, ear-wormy tale. There’s nothing worse than falling for someone you loathe — especially in show business.

The Queens of Crime: A Novel

The Queens of Crime: A Novel

By Marie Benedict

Five of the cleverest women in all of London are faced with an impossible case — and they’re just the people to solve it. Sharp, witty and puzzling, this is a glittering locked-room mystery we can’t wait to solve.

The Bones Beneath My Skin (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Bones Beneath My Skin (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By TJ Klune

Part sci-fi adventure, part coming-of-age, part found family story, The Bones Beneath My Skin is a heartfelt trip through the unknown with three unforgettable characters at its core. This is TJ Klune at his best.

Last Twilight in Paris: A Novel (Signed B&N Exclusive Edition)

Last Twilight in Paris: A Novel (Signed B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Pam Jenoff

A twist of fate unlocks a woman’s journey of bravery, mystery and self-discovery in this incredible novel based on a true story.

Water Moon: A Novel

Water Moon: A Novel

By Samantha Sotto Yambao

Fans of Toshikazu Kawaguchi’s Before the Coffee Gets Cold series, this is the book for you! An unassuming Tokyo ramen shop contains a portal to another realm where customers can change their lives for the low price of one regret at a time. A breathtaking, magical story that feels like a dream.

Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Atmosphere: A Love Story (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Taylor Jenkins Reid

Taylor Jenkins Reid is back — and her new book is out of this world. One innovative space shuttle program, six astronauts and an endless universe makes this complex and compassionate story one of Reid’s best.

Presumed Guilty

Presumed Guilty

By Scott Turow

Scott Turow’s latest takes Rusty back into the courtroom with a case that’s too close for comfort. Tense and thrilling, Turow examines the idea of ‘innocent until proven guilty’ like only a former attorney can.

Battle Mountain (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Battle Mountain (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By C. J. Box

The 25th installment of C.J. Box’s bestselling series is gritty, tense and sharp as a falcon’s talons. A story of murder and vengeance, this is a cat-and-mouse chase across a deadly mountain range.

A Sea of Unspoken Things: A Novel

A Sea of Unspoken Things: A Novel

By Adrienne Young

Ever since James lost her twin brother in a freak accident, life hasn’t been the same. Both tragic and tender, this is a breathtaking journey of grief, love and history from the bestselling author of Fable.

The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

The Life Cycle of the Common Octopus (Barnes & Noble Book Club Edition)

By Emma Knight

A sharp coming-of-age journey set in a glamorous world of high academia, old money and one eccentric upper-class family. This heartfelt tale is sure to please fans of Sally Rooney and Emma Donoghue.

The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club)

The Emperor of Gladness (Oprah's Book Club)

By Ocean Vuong

There are the books you read and then there are the books you experience, like this one by poet, photographer and bestselling writer Ocean Vuong, whose novels are spun from gorgeous prose and vibrant, original imagery.

Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection)

Onyx Storm (Wing and Claw Collection)

By Rebecca Yarros

The shocking ending to Iron Flame left us with a dizzying need for the third installment of Yarros’ phenomenal series. With love gained and lost, battles waged and won — Onyx Storm is another razor-sharp ride on dragon back.

Broken Country (Reese's Book Club)

Broken Country (Reese's Book Club)

By Clare Leslie Hall

A marriage shrouded in secrets and a town pulsing with tension, this is a love story unlike any other. Both passionate and propulsive, Broken Country is a poignant tale of love, loss, guilt and grief.

Never Flinch: A Novel

Never Flinch: A Novel

By Stephen King

The king of horror has returned — along with a few old friends. Holly Gibney is back to investigate a terrifying threat and serve as a bodyguard to an activist with a target on her back. Taut, immersive and chilling, this is one of King’s best.

The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Sirens: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Emilia Hart

Our former Monthly Pick author is back with another genre-bending tale. Explore the magic and terrors of the deep in The Sirens, a story about sisterhood, resilience and the power of dreams.

We Do Not Part: A Novel

We Do Not Part: A Novel

By Han Kang
Translator e. yaewon , Paige Aniyah Morris

The latest from Nobel Prize-winning author Kang is a story of community and history, humanity and hope.

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Witchcraft for Wayward Girls (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Grady Hendrix

Has a book ever totally changed your life? A group of teens at a home for pregnant girls face adversity, shame and more until a book of witchcraft changes everything for them. Triumphant and terrifying, you won’t put this one down.

The Crash (B&N Exclusive Edition)

The Crash (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Freida McFadden

Everything (and everyone) isn’t what it seems in the latest mind-bending mystery from one of our favorite authors. Fast-paced, twisty and taut, The Crash will chill you to the bone.

Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Dream Count: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

A beloved and critically-acclaimed author with an ever-growing social media following returns with an unforgettable new story of love and friendship, identity and race.

Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Say You'll Remember Me (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Abby Jimenez

With thousands of miles and a sick cat between them, can this pair find love — or was it all a fluke?

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter

The Buffalo Hunter Hunter

By Stephen Graham Jones

The bestselling author of The Only Good Indians and I Was a Teenage Slasher returns with a chilling tale of blood, buffalo and revenge. Based on gruesome true events, Jones blends history and horror in a haunting story of vengeance and survival.

Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Elphie: A Wicked Childhood (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Gregory Maguire

We’ve seen the musical, watched the movie, and re-read the original novel dozens of times. Finally, this is the origin story we’ve all been waiting for. Get to know the girl behind the witch in this dazzling coming-of-age tale.

