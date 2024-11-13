The Gifting Master’s Guide to D&D

The hottest book of the season came out today. There’s one copy left. There are two other readers within 30 feet of you and three ‘friends’ claiming you don’t need more books. Roll for initiative.

For five decades and five-ish editions, Dungeons & Dragons has been the conduit of imagination, laying the groundwork for thousands of storytellers to lead their friends on epic quests for fame and fortune. D&D has never been more popular than it is today, and with the holiday season fast approaching, Barnes & Noble is here to help you on the most harrowing quest of all: finding the perfect gift for every adventurer on your list.

Let your Holiday Shopping Journey begin…

Hardcover $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. D&D Dungeon Masters Guide 2024 D&D Dungeon Masters Guide 2024 By Wizards of the Coast In Stock Online Hardcover $49.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Looking for the latest ways to make your players cry lead your friends on a grand and glorious adventure? The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide (“DMG” to the veteran nerds) has all the resources you need to both craft the perfect campaign and adapt it on the fly when it inevitably goes off the rails. Whether your players are trying to sled down an avalanche on a boat or stop a magical train with an immovable rod*, the DMG will have you ready to roll with the punches and the dice. The 2024 Guide also brings the fan favorite Greyhawk campaign setting back to the table! For an increased chance of shenanigans, grab the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook 2024 and pre-order the D&D Monster Manual 2024. *Yes, both those incidents happened. No, I will not elaborate. Looking for the latest ways to make your players cry lead your friends on a grand and glorious adventure? The 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide (“DMG” to the veteran nerds) has all the resources you need to both craft the perfect campaign and adapt it on the fly when it inevitably goes off the rails. Whether your players are trying to sled down an avalanche on a boat or stop a magical train with an immovable rod*, the DMG will have you ready to roll with the punches and the dice. The 2024 Guide also brings the fan favorite Greyhawk campaign setting back to the table! For an increased chance of shenanigans, grab the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook 2024 and pre-order the D&D Monster Manual 2024. *Yes, both those incidents happened. No, I will not elaborate.

Paperback $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. So You Want To Be A Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems So You Want To Be A Game Master: Everything You Need to Start Your Tabletop Adventure for Dungeons and Dragons, Pathfinder, and Other Systems By Justin Alexander In Stock Online Paperback $24.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ok, so maybe the players have made you cry. But we have a book for that, too. Written by an award-winning game designer, So You Want To Be A Game Master delves deeper than the rules to give practical, hands-on advice for running tabletop adventures. Whichever game you’re playing, this book has all the strategies you need to craft epic tales of wonder without driving yourself bonkers (the players will do that for you). Remember, it’s not your fault the party didn’t check the room for traps. Ok, so maybe the players have made you cry. But we have a book for that, too. Written by an award-winning game designer, So You Want To Be A Game Master delves deeper than the rules to give practical, hands-on advice for running tabletop adventures. Whichever game you’re playing, this book has all the strategies you need to craft epic tales of wonder without driving yourself bonkers (the players will do that for you). Remember, it’s not your fault the party didn’t check the room for traps.

Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Critical Role: Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break Critical Role: Bells Hells–What Doesn't Break By Cassandra Khaw , Critical Role In Stock Online Hardcover $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Since its launch in 2015, Critical Role played… well… a critical role in bringing D&D the level of popularity it has today. If you’re all caught up on the digital campaigns (all 1400+ hours of them), pick up the latest Bells Hells prequel novel to find out what happened before the dice started rolling. Follow Laudna as she follows the call to adventure, ignoring the little voice in her mind warning her that when she reaches for her dreams, anything could reach back. Fear not, Vox Machina fans – we haven’t forgotten you. The Whitestone Chronicles Volume 1—Ripley, the graphic novel prequel to the TV series, is available for pre-order. Since its launch in 2015, Critical Role played… well… a critical role in bringing D&D the level of popularity it has today. If you’re all caught up on the digital campaigns (all 1400+ hours of them), pick up the latest Bells Hells prequel novel to find out what happened before the dice started rolling. Follow Laudna as she follows the call to adventure, ignoring the little voice in her mind warning her that when she reaches for her dreams, anything could reach back. Fear not, Vox Machina fans – we haven’t forgotten you. The Whitestone Chronicles Volume 1—Ripley, the graphic novel prequel to the TV series, is available for pre-order.

You must gather your gifts before venturing forth…

Browse our entire Dungeons & Dragons collection for more gift ideas, including the LEGO D&D minifigures and LEGO Ideas Dungeons & Dragons: Red Dragon’s Tale, which comes with a playable adventure! Be careful when opening presents, though — you never know which box might be a mimic.