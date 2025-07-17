Poured Over: Hala Alyan on I’ll Tell You When I’m Home

I’ll Tell You When I’m Home is a poignant exploration of place and identity by Hala Alyan, the author of Salt Houses. Hala joins us to talk about poetry, what it means to tell the truth, redaction, establishing trust with readers, loyalty, motherhood and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

I’ll Tell You When I’m Home by Hala Alyan

Salt Houses by Hala Alyan

Arsonist’s City by Hala Alyan

Good Girl by Aria Aber

The Ferguson Report by Nicole Sealey

A Little Daylight Left by Sarah Kay