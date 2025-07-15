Poured Over: Honorée Fanonne Jeffers on Misbehaving at the Crossroads

Misbehaving at the Crossroads by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers is an indelible collection of essays on womanhood, home and history. Honorée joins us to talk about the blues, intersectionality, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, respectability politics, poetry and more with host Miwa Messer.

This episode of Poured Over was hosted by Miwa Messer and mixed by Harry Liang.

New episodes land Tuesdays and Thursdays (with occasional Saturdays) here and on your favorite podcast app.

Featured Books (Episode):

Misbehaving at the Crossroads by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

Recitatif by Toni Morrison

The Age of Phillis by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

The Collected Poems of Lucille Clifton edited by Michael S. Glaser and Kevin Young

Black Buffalo Woman by Kazim Ali