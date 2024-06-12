Dive Into a Good Book: Graphic Novels for Kids to Read This Summer

School’s out for the summer and while camps, road trips and beach vacations are imminent we know those kiddos need to get a jump on their reading. One of our favorite kinds of books to read are graphic novels — whether they’re action-packed fantasies or relatable stories about the hardships of middle school, these picks will ensure your kids won’t forget to pack their favorite books along for their summertime adventures.

Always Anthony (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Terri Libenson An author they've likely read and loved before, Terri Libenson is back with a story that reminds us bullying doesn't have to be a regular part of life. Told from multiple points-of-view, this graphic novel will help kids (and their grown-ups) navigate middle school.

Karen's Sleepover: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8) By Ann M. Martin

Illustrator Katy Farina One of the best parts of the Baby-Sitters Little Sister series is you don't have to read them all in order. Fresh off the printer in paperback, Karen's Sleepover follows Karen's very first sleepover, complete with cookies, movies and big questions of friendship you won't want to miss.

The Dragonet Prophecy: Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #1 By Tui T. Sutherland

Illustrator Mike Holmes So many dragons! Fly into the fiery adventure alongside five dragons determined to be their best and not accept what the world hands them. When life gives them lemons, they make their own destiny.