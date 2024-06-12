Dive Into a Good Book: Graphic Novels for Kids to Read This Summer
School’s out for the summer and while camps, road trips and beach vacations are imminent we know those kiddos need to get a jump on their reading. One of our favorite kinds of books to read are graphic novels — whether they’re action-packed fantasies or relatable stories about the hardships of middle school, these picks will ensure your kids won’t forget to pack their favorite books along for their summertime adventures.
Always Anthony (B&N Exclusive Edition)
An author they’ve likely read and loved before, Terri Libenson is back with a story that reminds us bullying doesn’t have to be a regular part of life. Told from multiple points-of-view, this graphic novel will help kids (and their grown-ups) navigate middle school.
The Last Comics on Earth: From the Creators of The Last Kids on Earth
Max Brallier
Joshua Pruett
Illustrator Jay Cooper , Douglas Holgate
Fans of The Last Kids on Earth series, unite! This brand new series from creator Max Brallier is a superhero spinoff that will welcome back old readers and bring in new fans to enjoy this unique, action-packed world.
Karen's Sleepover: A Graphic Novel (Baby-Sitters Little Sister #8)
Ann M. Martin
Illustrator Katy Farina
One of the best parts of the Baby-Sitters Little Sister series is you don’t have to read them all in order. Fresh off the printer in paperback, Karen’s Sleepover follows Karen’s very first sleepover, complete with cookies, movies and big questions of friendship you won’t want to miss.
The Dragonet Prophecy: Wings of Fire Graphic Novel #1
Tui T. Sutherland
Illustrator Mike Holmes
So many dragons! Fly into the fiery adventure alongside five dragons determined to be their best and not accept what the world hands them. When life gives them lemons, they make their own destiny.
Anzu and the Realm of Darkness
Mai K. Nguyen
Illustrator Mai K. Nguyen
Vibrant and action-packed, this coming-of-age story is an otherworldly quest for identity, rich with Japanese culture, storytelling surprises, and mythical creatures.
New Kid (Newbery Medal Winner)
Jerry Craft
Illustrator Jerry Craft
It’s not easy being the new kid, especially when you don’t look like everyone else. This instant classic is about existing in two worlds and not belonging in either. It’s the story of finding yourself so that others can find you too.
