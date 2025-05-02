The Best Audiobooks of May 2025

Finally moving on to better weather, and, of course, May flowers since the April showers are behind us, right? With longer days and warmer temps, why not get outside and listen to some audiobooks? They’re amiable companions during a walk or run, while doing errands, or while enjoying time on a park bench. No shortage of mysteries and thrillers this month to keep you guessing whodunnit, and prepare to laugh and cry with some memoirs and inspiring stories to get you through the next 31 days.

Fiction

The author of the Lincoln Lawyer series is back with an action-packed thriller following an exiled detective who stumbles across a case that could change everything. We were already excited about a new character in the Connelly universe, but when you add in award-winning narrator Will Damron to bring him to life. . .well, we knew we'd be listening to this in one sitting.

Tension, romance, and mystery boiled into a tumultuous read that sees one teenager up against a whirlwind of emotions and life changes. All she wanted to do was move forward, but is that even an option anymore? Sloan Harlow's debut (Everything We Never Said) was one of our previous Monthly Picks. If you loved it, chances are that you'll also love her latest (just like we did), since it's as dark and twisty as her first novel. We were also happy to see Ferdelle Capistrano & Steven Molony return on this duet narration.

The audio wizards at GraphicAudio have done it again. We had a hard time choosing one favorite from this fan-favorite publisher, so we chose two. Among our favorites this month are their adaptation of the first book in Ilona Andrews’s urban fantasy Hidden Legacy Series, making it perfect for longtime fans to revisit or for readers just discovering action-packed, steamy series. And the first part of the latest book in Rebecca Yarros’s Empyrean Series. Both include large casts of actors, music, and sound effects that make these audiobooks expertly come to life, as we’ve come to expect from this leading producer of fully immersive audiobook experiences.

Bestselling author Riley Sager perfectly sums up this latest from Freida McFadden: "A relentless mix of secrets, lies, and jaw-dropping shocks. The queen of twists has done it again!" And if that doesn't make you want to listen, what if we tell you that Will Damron is narrating, alongside celebrity narrator Christine Lakin?

Newbery Medal-winning authors (and real-life friends) Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft team up for this ridiculous and hilarious adventure featuring two creative fifth graders who will stop at nothing to one-up each other. This is one where we recommend pairing the audiobook with the hardcover so you can follow along and take in the fantastic artwork throughout. Sure, you could just read the book, but it's a real treat to hear the two popular authors narrate this one.

Nonfiction

If there’s one thing that May definitely brings (other than May flowers), it’s lots of laughs. With laugh-out-loud life stories, comedian Nate Bargatze shows he’s just as funny on the page (or in the recording booth, narrating) as he is on the stage. If you loved Tom Segura’s I’d Like to Play Alone, Please (which we did), you’ll love this too. Then Pulitzer Prize-winner Dave Barry tells his life story with all the humor you’d expect from a man who made a career out of making fun of pretty much everything. And for the history buffs, or anyone who enjoys a reminder that this world is a pretty wacky place, funnyman Ed Helms (who hosts the SNAFU podcast) brings you an absurdly entertaining look at history’s biggest blunders.

Whether this is your first time reading Joan Didion (welcome!) or your hundredth, this is an essential exploration of the human condition from an irreplaceable voice. Deeply personal yet objectively universal, it's as much a lens into Didion's life as it is an invitation to turn the scope inward on our own lives. An unexpected and unprecedented work from the incomparable author, this is read by acclaimed actress and author Julianne Moore.

Very early in this memoir, acclaimed actor Jeremy Renner makes it very clear that he did not want to write this book. And who could blame him? Who would want to revisit a near-fatal incident and the pain and difficult recovery that followed. This is exactly the type of book that is perfect as an audiobook because you truly get to hear this gripping story right from the source (it also includes excerpts from the 911 call on the day of the accident). Renner held our attention from the moment we hit play as he recounted every detail.

A man who spent nearly his entire professional life winning is here to tell you—and in his own voice—how to follow suit. Whether you're preparing for a job interview or planning for a debate, no one knows how to get the job done like Bill Belichick.

You become the best you can be by learning from others. That is how bowhunter and ultramarathoner Cameron Hanes approaches each day in his pursuit of greatness in this essential guide to finding success. In Endure, Hanes demonstrated how to push beyond your physical limits to improve yourself. In Undeniable, Hanes brings together outliers of today—men and women who are experts in their field—to share their unique and motivating perspectives on reaching the pinnacle of success and remaining there.