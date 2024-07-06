Explore the Deep: Shark Week for Kids

If your kid has been counting down the days to Discovery’s Shark Week extravaganza, you’ve come to the right place. Shark Week is a fin-tastic way for kids to learn all about their favorite underwater beasts and stow away only the coolest facts to use to impress their friends. Keep them exploring the deep with these jawsome reads even after the week is over.

Everything Awesome About Sharks and Other Underwater Creatures! By Mike Lowery

The author of the Mac B series and They Call Me No Sam! has reeled in a shark-tastic book about our sharp-toothed friends in the deep blue. From hilarious shark jokes to the wildest, most jaw-dropping facts, this is an essential book to have on hand this summer.

Wild Sharks! (Wild Kratts) By Martin Kratt , Chris Kratt

Wild Sharks! is a one-stop shop for our minnow readers. By employing key vocabulary with fun factoids about eight different kinds of sharks, this is a great way to teach little ones to read and introduce them to a wild, wacky underwater world.

I'm Getting a Shark! By Brady Smith

From the author-illustrator of Random Acts of Drawness, Brady Smith delights with his whimsical and educational picture book, I'm Getting a Shark! This is one of those books you'll want to keep coming back to and you'll impress yourself with how many fin-based facts you find.

Smart About Sharks By Owen Davey A gorgeously illustrated book that you'll love to see on your own shelf just as much as your kid's, Smart About Sharks is a fantastic resource for kids to learn about why sharks are such misunderstood creatures.