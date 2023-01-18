Literature and Love: Our Favorite Literary Novels with Romance

Mohsin Hamid

In Stock Online

Paperback $14.99 $17.00

Please enable javascript to add items to the cart.

It’s hard to predict what books will endure, but this understated elemental novel, blending stark realism with a dash of magic has the feel of an instant classic. Hamid tells the story of Saeed and Nadia, a young couple who meet while living in a city on the brink of war. Nadia wears a full black robe, not because she’s religious — she isn’t — but because she wants to move independently through the unnamed Muslim city. As an unmarried woman, she has made the unorthodox decision to live on her own. Saeed is enchanted by her independence and individuality. As violence escalates around them, they fall deeply in love. They make a risky choice to leave the world they know when they hear about magical doors that will transport them to stable countries. As they step through the doors with their fellow international refugees, they hope that their love can survive.