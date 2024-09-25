The Power of Narrative: A Guest Post by Logic

We knew he could write songs, but did you know Logic creates entire dystopian worlds, too? Ultra 85 is a vast, post-apocalyptic universe accompanied best with his album of the same name. Read on for Logic’s exclusive guest post on the inspiration for this book and when the creative process began.

Storytelling has always been at the core of who I am—whether through music, movies, or video games. I’ve been drawn to the power of narrative, the way stories transport us, provide an escape, and help us understand ourselves. That’s why I make music, and it’s why I wrote Ultra 85. This novel is the culmination of years of ideas and passion for storytelling beyond what I can express in a song or album.

Initially, Ultra 85 was just an idea for a final album, but it grew into something much bigger—a world. I’ve always envisioned it as a futuristic adventure, exploring deeper themes like identity, freedom, and personal growth. I first started working on the story during my Everybody tour in San Francisco, when I thought it would be a radio play. That’s when I got a real grip on the elements I wanted to include in the story. But it took ten years for those ideas to finally come together on paper.

At the heart of Ultra 85 are Thomas and Kai, the captains of the Aquarius III. They represent the struggles many of us face—fighting for freedom, self-expression, and the right to define who we are in a world that often tries to dictate our identity. These characters are fighting for much more than survival; they are battling for their place in a system that wants to suppress their individuality. It’s something I’ve often felt in my career and life. Writing this novel allowed me to explore these themes more deeply than I could in music.

But I didn’t do it alone. I’ve never surrounded myself with “yes” people. I believe in the power of collaboration. My publisher Yahdon, my managers Mike and Justin, my agent Sarah, and an incredible writer, Theo, were crucial to bringing this vision to life. Theo helped me see aspects of the story in new ways, shaping the sci-fi ecosystem and refining characters’ backstories. It was a deeply collaborative process that reflected my personal experiences, and much of the story is a reflection of my life. Paradise, the planet in Ultra 85 is a world I created because I didn’t feel accepted in this one.

There’s nothing like hearing the clacking of a keyboard late at night, building these worlds and characters. I’ve spent countless hours putting this story together, blending elements from my music and other forms of entertainment. I’m excited to see where it can go next.