I’m Like a Velvet Hammer: A Guest Post by Matty Matheson

Although we’ve loved him on The Bear, we first met Matty Matheson in the kitchen. Revolutionize your dinner table with Matheson’s take on culinary classics. Read on for Matty’s exclusive essay on what a great cookbook means to him.

My first cookbook was the easiest to write; it was all about me, my life, my family. My second book, Home Style Cookery, is an ode to classic cookbooks – learning how to make the basics like breads, pickles, preserves. Ideas of cookbooks are rough sometimes. Titles of cookbooks turn into long sentences and phrases. I just don’t understand that stuff. In this book, there’s restraint; this is the real Matty cooking.

I’m like a velvet hammer. I’m heavy handed with flavours and seasonings. I want things to be the most. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches is very beautiful and special to me. My cookbooks are a crazy juxtaposition of who I am versus who I am on YouTube. I was sitting around ranting and raving about something, and I said, “Fine! I’ll just make a book about soups, salads, and sandwiches!” And I thought wait a minute, that’s a good idea. This book is the first book that is for my fans. Soups, Salads, Sandwiches is like a rolodex; a book you can open up every day and have something different when you’re eating at home or feeding your friends and family, your enemies, your lovers.

I’m not a sport cooking person at home. I’m the same as everyone; I don’t know what I want for dinner. When Trish and I are busy at home we make a tuna melt. Truthfully, at home 80% of the time I make the same salad, or when I make soup it’s always Italian wedding soup, or a chicken noodle, or red based seafood soup, or a cream based seafood soup, minestrone. Those are five soups I genuinely make all the time. But having a book that you can open up and be like “oh cool, I’ll make this meatloaf sandwich today or I can make this beautiful lupini salad with anchovies, roasted red peppers.” It’s nice to not have to think that much.

A good cookbook is ideas – it’s giving people hope and strength to make a meal on top of everything else they’re doing in their lives. This book didn’t make sense at the beginning, but when I said Soups, Salads, Sandwiches out loud it sounded good, simple. You don’t have to ask what it is, you know it.

“Matty Matheson: Soups, Salads, Sandwiches” Copyright © 2024 by Matty Matheson. Published in the United States by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of the Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House LLC, New York.