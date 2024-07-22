So, You Want to Read a Memoir?

Has anyone ever told you to try and take a walk in someone else’s shoes? We’re very pleased to tell you: now you can! Drop your roommate’s cruddy old sneakers and take a trip through a few of our favorite memoir recommendations. Memoirs provide us with the unique ability to see the world through someone else’s eyes for a while and live out lives we never could have imagined. They give us the ability to gain empathy and understanding for people unlike ourselves and can even teach us about historical events. Grow your understanding of the world around you and get even smarter through reading these incredible stories.

Classics

Paperback $15.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings By Maya Angelou

Foreword by Oprah Winfrey In Stock Online Paperback $15.49 $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Beautiful, brutal, and often banned – this modern classic gives an unflinching view of a childhood rooted in pain that flowers into a tale of redemption and hope. Beautiful, brutal, and often banned – this modern classic gives an unflinching view of a childhood rooted in pain that flowers into a tale of redemption and hope.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Liars' Club (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition) The Liars' Club (Penguin Classics Deluxe Edition) By Mary Karr

Foreword by Lena Dunham

Illustrator Brian Rea In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Bestselling, award-winning author Mary Karr’s remarkable memoir Liars’ Club chronicles her childhood in a small Texas town, giving the world an instant classic. Required reading for those of us who, no matter how old, constantly feel like we’re coming of age. Bestselling, award-winning author Mary Karr’s remarkable memoir Liars’ Club chronicles her childhood in a small Texas town, giving the world an instant classic. Required reading for those of us who, no matter how old, constantly feel like we’re coming of age.

Entertainment

Hardcover $21.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. I'm Glad My Mom Died I'm Glad My Mom Died By Jennette McCurdy In Stock Online Hardcover $21.99 $27.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Readers get the chance to learn how “the industry” really works, as Jennette describes what it’s like as a child star, further fueling the narrative around how victimizing Hollywood can be. Jennette is direct, honest and hilarious, and despite it all, delivers an inspiring story of resilience and recovery. Readers get the chance to learn how “the industry” really works, as Jennette describes what it’s like as a child star, further fueling the narrative around how victimizing Hollywood can be. Jennette is direct, honest and hilarious, and despite it all, delivers an inspiring story of resilience and recovery.

Paperback $13.99 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Crying in H Mart Crying in H Mart By Michelle Zauner In Stock Online Paperback $13.99 $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If you’re not familiar with the name Michelle Zauner, you may recognize her band, Japanese Breakfast. Zauner is a singer, songwriter and author, and this former B&N Monthly Pick title follows her rebellious youth while trying to reconcile her Asian heritage in a very white Eugene, Oregon If you’re not familiar with the name Michelle Zauner, you may recognize her band, Japanese Breakfast. Zauner is a singer, songwriter and author, and this former B&N Monthly Pick title follows her rebellious youth while trying to reconcile her Asian heritage in a very white Eugene, Oregon

Hardcover $23.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Greenlights Greenlights By Matthew McConaughey In Stock Online Hardcover $23.99 $30.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s first memoir is a lot like his filmography. The kind of book that teaches us about all of life’s intricacies; learn to seize the day and move through life with Matthew’s musings. Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey’s first memoir is a lot like his filmography. The kind of book that teaches us about all of life’s intricacies; learn to seize the day and move through life with Matthew’s musings.

Graphic Narratives

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic Fun Home: A Family Tragicomic By Alison Bechdel In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Heartbreaking and hopeful, funny and introspective, Alison Bechdel sees life through a unique lens. From the family funeral home business to big questions about life and love, Fun Home will leave you with a bittersweet ache in your heart. Heartbreaking and hopeful, funny and introspective, Alison Bechdel sees life through a unique lens. From the family funeral home business to big questions about life and love, Fun Home will leave you with a bittersweet ache in your heart.

Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. March: Book One March: Book One By John Lewis , Andrew Aydin

Illustrator Nate Powell In Stock Online Paperback $14.95 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a trilogy detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told. A stunning work of illustrated nonfiction, this is the first in a trilogy detailing the remarkable and inspiring life of John Lewis, a United States Congressman who was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement. This is a sweeping narrative, rippling with modern-day impact, and it is masterfully told.

Hardcover $36.00 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir Feeding Ghosts: A Graphic Memoir By Tessa Hulls In Stock Online Hardcover $36.00 $40.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The age of profound literary graphic narratives is upon us, and Tessa Hulls joins the ranks with Feeding Ghosts, a richly woven and visually stunning graphic memoir about three generations of Chinese women. Exploring themes of grief, trauma and familial love, this is a resounding success. The age of profound literary graphic narratives is upon us, and Tessa Hulls joins the ranks with Feeding Ghosts, a richly woven and visually stunning graphic memoir about three generations of Chinese women. Exploring themes of grief, trauma and familial love, this is a resounding success.

Contemporaries

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How to Say Babylon: A Memoir How to Say Babylon: A Memoir By Safiya Sinclair In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Fans of Educated by Tara Westover, we have your next favorite read. A poetic memoir from a writer you’ll be hearing more from, Safiya Sinclair writes about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her. Fans of Educated by Tara Westover, we have your next favorite read. A poetic memoir from a writer you’ll be hearing more from, Safiya Sinclair writes about growing up as a Rastafari woman in Jamaica and how words and writing empowered her.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. My Broken Language My Broken Language By Quiara Alegría Hudes In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Lush language and stunning storytelling, Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir is an ode to music, love, home, and family. These pages sing with Hudes’ adoration of her heritage and her journey to becoming an artist. Lush language and stunning storytelling, Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir is an ode to music, love, home, and family. These pages sing with Hudes’ adoration of her heritage and her journey to becoming an artist.

Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Year of Magical Thinking (National Book Award Winner) The Year of Magical Thinking (National Book Award Winner) By Joan Didion In Stock Online Paperback $17.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Who are we without the people we love most? Acclaimed writer Didion garnered a huge new audience with this grief memoir, written in the wake of the death of her husband and hospitalization of their daughter. Who are we without the people we love most? Acclaimed writer Didion garnered a huge new audience with this grief memoir, written in the wake of the death of her husband and hospitalization of their daughter.