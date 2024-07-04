Stranger Than Fiction: 8 Must-Read Microhistories

From wars to royals to major events in culture and humanity, catching up on history can be an intimidating feat. Fear not — microhistories are your best bet. Read up on these wonderful, wild and weird slices of our world, from the everlasting hunt for cryptids to tiny creatures that shape our ecosystems to the backstory of our very own backsides. Impress your friends and family with fun facts they’ll never see coming.

The Secret History of Bigfoot: Field Notes on a North American Monster By John O'Connor. A fascinating read about a familiar concept from a fresh angle, The Secret History of Bigfoot is a deep dive into American mythmaking. Told with sharp, engaging prose reminiscent of the best travel writing, it has multiple entry points, from the supernatural to the more traditional outdoors.

Butts: A Backstory By Heather Radke. Everyone has thought about a butt at one point or another. Whether it's your own or a crush's, maybe you're thinking it's too big, too small, or just right. Have you ever wondered why we have such a fascination? No need to plug your nose — this cheeky account of the backstory of our butts is a great time.

Wanderlust: A History of Walking By Rebecca Solnit. The world runs on walking — from dodging others to catch a train in the morning to becoming familiar with vacation destinations or just getting in a brisk exercise for the day, walking is a part of everyday life. The greatest empires, cultural and political movements began with a first step. Learn how you can change the world on your own two feet in Wanderlust.

I Contain Multitudes: The Microbes within Us and a Grander View of Life By Ed Yong. Isn't it a comfort to know inside each of us are millions of microbes and bacteria fighting for our bodies at every moment? Get up close and personal with our microscopic friends and learn how they shape us, the world, and everything in between.

Salt: A World History By Mark Kurlansky. From Cod to Paper and 1968, bestselling author Mark Kurlansky is always teaching us the best parts of history through a tight lens. Salt brings a household item (and one of our most precious resources) into the spotlight, from the very beginning of humanity as we know it.

At Home: A Short History of Private Life By Bill Bryson. How well do you know your own home? Acclaimed writer Bill Bryson (A Walk in the Woods) takes readers through every crevice and corner of his house, unearthing history through the typical items we all may all take for granted.

Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America By Leila Philip. For fans of the kind of natural history found in Hidden Life of Trees and Fuzz, Beaverland is a broad-sweeping narrative detailing the impact the beaver has had on the American landscape, from Native American tribes to the fur trade.