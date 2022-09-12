Bob Drury , Tom Clavin

In this action-packed and unforgettable book, readers will encounter the heroism of a single battalion in December of 1944 during World War II. Castle Hill, known as Hill 400, was the gateway into Nazi Germany, and both Nazis and the Allied forces were determined to take the hill and hold it. A battalion of the most elite and experienced rangers known as “Rudder’s Rangers” was given the command, and outnumbered but determined, 130 of them stormed, captured, and held the hill … but only 16 returned after the battle. This book is the detailed story of what the survivors remember about that long day, and it will linger in readers minds long after they finish.