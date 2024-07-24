What to Read Next: Nature Writing Edition

Take a beat and think about your perfect outdoor reading spot. Is it on a sandy towel in front of crashing waves? Maybe you’re more of a “picnic blanket under tangled branches in the park” kind of reader. Whatever your fancy, taking a book outside is one of our favorite activities, especially when those books are ones that teach us all about the glory of the great outdoors. From bird watching to walking through forests to the wonderful world of fungi, these are a few of our favorite nature-writing reads.

Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life
By Ferris Jabr
If you've ever wondered how much people play a part in the world around us, this book is for you. Becoming Earth is a mesmerizing, thought-provoking account of our planet's history, our effect on its well-being, and where we go from here.

An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
By Ed Yong
Vibrant and poetic, compelling and gorgeously written, Ed Yong takes us on a journey through the wilds of our world. Read this and never be the same. (It's no wonder he won the Pulitzer Prize.)

A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail
By Bill Bryson
This is the story of one man's hilarious, thought-provoking, occasionally catastrophic, and always enlightening trip along the Appalachian Trail. Bill Bryson's droll humor and gifts of observation are unmatched, and here he is at the top of his game.

The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley

Amy Tan's stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It's Like to Be a Bird.