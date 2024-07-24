What to Read Next: Nature Writing Edition
Take a beat and think about your perfect outdoor reading spot. Is it on a sandy towel in front of crashing waves? Maybe you’re more of a “picnic blanket under tangled branches in the park” kind of reader. Whatever your fancy, taking a book outside is one of our favorite activities, especially when those books are ones that teach us all about the glory of the great outdoors. From bird watching to walking through forests to the wonderful world of fungi, these are a few of our favorite nature-writing reads.
Hardcover $30.00
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life
Becoming Earth: How Our Planet Came to Life
By Ferris Jabr
In Stock Online
Hardcover $30.00
If you’ve ever wondered how much people play a part in the world around us, this book is for you. Becoming Earth is a mesmerizing, thought-provoking account of our planet’s history, our effect on its well-being, and where we go from here.
If you’ve ever wondered how much people play a part in the world around us, this book is for you. Becoming Earth is a mesmerizing, thought-provoking account of our planet’s history, our effect on its well-being, and where we go from here.
Paperback $20.00
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms around Us
By Ed Yong
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Vibrant and poetic, compelling and gorgeously written, Ed Yong takes us on a journey through the wilds of our world. Read this and never be the same. (It’s no wonder he won the Pulitzer Prize.)
Vibrant and poetic, compelling and gorgeously written, Ed Yong takes us on a journey through the wilds of our world. Read this and never be the same. (It’s no wonder he won the Pulitzer Prize.)
Paperback
$16.99
$19.00
A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail
A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail
By Bill Bryson
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.99
$19.00
This is the story of one man’s hilarious, thought-provoking, occasionally catastrophic, and always enlightening trip along the Appalachian Trail. Bill Bryson’s droll humor and gifts of observation are unmatched, and here he is at the top of his game.
This is the story of one man’s hilarious, thought-provoking, occasionally catastrophic, and always enlightening trip along the Appalachian Trail. Bill Bryson’s droll humor and gifts of observation are unmatched, and here he is at the top of his game.
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
The Backyard Bird Chronicles
By
Amy Tan
Foreword by David Allen Sibley
In Stock Online
Hardcover
$31.50
$35.00
Amy Tan’s stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like to Be a Bird.
Amy Tan’s stories of love and family have moved us for decades and now we get to experience birding through her eyes. The Backyard Bird Chronicles taps into the fascination with our avian friends and will delight readers of The Bird Way and What It’s Like to Be a Bird.
Paperback
$17.49
$20.00
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures
Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.49
$20.00
Mushrooms are so much more than a side dish on your dinner plate. Merlin Sheldrake’s Entangled Life introduces us to the wacky, wild and weird world living in our own backyards.
Mushrooms are so much more than a side dish on your dinner plate. Merlin Sheldrake’s Entangled Life introduces us to the wacky, wild and weird world living in our own backyards.
Paperback $19.95
The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape
The Language of Trees: A Rewilding of Literature and Landscape
By
Katie Holten
Introduction Ross Gay
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.95
When was the last time you went outside and marveled at the greenery around you? An ode to the beauty of our world, The Language of Trees gathers poets, musicians, philosophers and more to unearth this new language we all ought to know, one that changes the way we walk through the world.
When was the last time you went outside and marveled at the greenery around you? An ode to the beauty of our world, The Language of Trees gathers poets, musicians, philosophers and more to unearth this new language we all ought to know, one that changes the way we walk through the world.