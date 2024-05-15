New in Paperback June 2024

Our favorite part of kicking off summer is plopping down on a beach chair and devouring paperbacks by the water. If you’re like us, these new paperback releases are perfect for reading on the sand, poolside or road tripping. With stories ranging from the romantic to the historical, literary to magical, you’ll want to stock up on these paperbacks all month long.

Good Night, Irene: A Novel by Luis Alberto Urrea — A hit B&N Book Club pick now in paperback — based on a true story, this stunning historical epic highlights the untold stories of women's bravery on the front lines of WWII.

Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World by John Vaillant — City dweller, country dweller; climate change impacts us all, even if we're not facing the kind of deadly forest fire that this critically acclaimed book details. We're definitely smarter about our natural world after reading this book.

Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow by Gabrielle Zevin — If you believe in a thing called love (in all of its forms), hop into this journey across time and distance (and pixels) and dig into the universal importance of friendship, human connection, and beyond.

Daydream (Maple Hills Series #3) by Hannah Grace — Hannah Grace stole our hearts with Icebreaker and Wildfire — and she's back to do it all over again. Here is a brand new bookish romance to fall in love with.

Banyan Moon (A Read with Jenna Pick) by Thao Thai — This B&N Discover pick is now in paperback with a multigenerational story of mothers and daughters — and the complicated relationships that come with them.

Summer Romance by Annabel Monaghan — Secret romance and mistaken identity are some of our favorite romance tropes, and they come to life in this perfect addition to any beach bag. (This sits nicely next to books from Carley Fortune and Elin Hilderbrand.)

Kala: A Novel by Colin Walsh — What if a Sally Rooney novel read like a thriller? Kala combines relatable characters with a propulsive mystery (on par with that of Tana French) in this electric novel about fleeting youth and the ties that bind.

Wellness: A novel by Nathan Hill — Nathan Hill (The Nix) knows how to open a novel — we promise you'll be hooked from the first page — and keep his story moving as his characters learn that the grass isn't always greener next door.

Women: A Novella by Chloe Caldwell — Messy, truthful and raw — Caldwell's novella of Queer identity and painful love may be a quick read, but its impact is lasting.

Loot: A novel by Tania James — Go from India to France to England in this rollicking (and very smart) tale about who gets to tell stories and make art.

Open Throat: A Novel by Henry Hoke — An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 176 unforgettable pages. Both a literal and emotional journey told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign, this is unlike anything you've ever read.

Hearts on Thin Ice: A Novel by Katie Kennedy — Love is in the air — on and off the ice. If you've been obsessing over hockey romances here's the next one to add to the top of your TBR.

Dragonfall by L. R. Lam — Packed with spice and secrets, shapeshifting dragons and non-stop action — you'll be hooked.