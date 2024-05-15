New in Paperback June 2024
Our favorite part of kicking off summer is plopping down on a beach chair and devouring paperbacks by the water. If you’re like us, these new paperback releases are perfect for reading on the sand, poolside or road tripping. With stories ranging from the romantic to the historical, literary to magical, you’ll want to stock up on these paperbacks all month long.
Paperback $19.99
Good Night, Irene: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
A hit B&N Book Club pick now in paperback — based on a true story, this stunning historical epic highlights the untold stories of women’s bravery on the front lines of WWII.
Paperback $20.00
Fire Weather: On the Front Lines of a Burning World
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
City dweller, country dweller; climate change impacts us all, even if we’re not facing the kind of deadly forest fire that this critically acclaimed book details. We’re definitely smarter about our natural world after reading this book.
Paperback $18.00
A Fever in the Heartland: The Ku Klux Klan's Plot to Take Over America, and the Woman Who Stopped Them
By Timothy Egan
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
National Book Award winner Timothy Egan takes us back to Jazz Age America to deliver a true story of an American woman shutting down a con man’s plans. This is a smart, entertaining read for fans of David Grann and Erik Larson.
Paperback $19.00
Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
If you believe in a thing called love (in all of its forms), hop into this journey across time and distance (and pixels) and dig into the universal importance of friendship, human connection, and beyond.
Paperback $25.00
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story
Created by
Nikole Hannah-Jones
,
The New York Times Magazine
Editor Caitlin Roper , Ilena Silverman , Jake Silverstein
In Stock Online
Paperback $25.00
New in paperback, this bestselling, conversation-driving anthology features some of our top journalists, historians, poets, essayists, and photographers examining the lasting impacts of slavery in America.
Paperback $19.99
How to Make a Horror Movie and Survive: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Equal parts campy and creepy, this ode to slashers will have you pressing play on all your favorite old horror flicks.
Paperback $19.99
Daydream (Maple Hills Series #3)
By Hannah Grace
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
Hannah Grace stole our hearts with Icebreaker and Wildfire — and she’s back to do it all over again. Here is a brand new bookish romance to fall in love with.
Paperback $18.99
Banyan Moon (A Read with Jenna Pick)
By Thao Thai
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
This B&N Discover pick is now in paperback with a multigenerational story of mothers and daughters — and the complicated relationships that come with them.
Paperback $18.00
The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
This is the stranger-than-fiction true story of Stéphane Breitweiser’s infamous and incredible career as — you guessed it — one of the world’s most notorious art thieves.
Paperback $19.00
What an Owl Knows: The New Science of the World's Most Enigmatic Birds
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Fans of our monthly pick An Immense World by Ed Yong and Amy Tan’s The Backyard Bird Chronicles: prepare to obsess over this exploration of a mysterious and magnificent creature.
Paperback $19.00
Summer Romance
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Secret romance and mistaken identity are some of our favorite romance tropes, and they come to life in this perfect addition to any beach bag. (This sits nicely next to books from Carley Fortune and Elin Hilderbrand.)
Paperback $18.00
Kala: A Novel
By Colin Walsh
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
What if a Sally Rooney novel read like a thriller? Kala combines relatable characters with a propulsive mystery (on par with that of Tana French) in this electric novel about fleeting youth and the ties that bind.
Paperback $19.00
Wellness: A novel
By Nathan Hill
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
Nathan Hill (The Nix) knows how to open a novel — we promise you’ll be hooked from the first page — and keep his story moving as his characters learn that the grass isn’t always greener next door.
Paperback $16.99
Women: A Novella
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Messy, truthful and raw — Caldwell’s novella of Queer identity and painful love may be a quick read, but its impact is lasting.
Paperback $18.00
Loot: A novel
By Tania James
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Go from India to France to England in this rollicking (and very smart) tale about who gets to tell stories and make art.
Paperback $17.00
Open Throat: A Novel
By Henry Hoke
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.00
An absolute marvel of a book, Open Throat packs a serious punch in its 176 unforgettable pages. Both a literal and emotional journey told in the completely original voice of a mountain lion living beneath the Hollywood sign, this is unlike anything you’ve ever read.
Paperback $18.99
Hearts on Thin Ice: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Love is in the air — on and off the ice. If you’ve been obsessing over hockey romances here’s the next one to add to the top of your TBR.
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Dragonfall
By L. R. Lam
In Stock Online
Paperback
$16.20
$18.00
Packed with spice and secrets, shapeshifting dragons and non-stop action — you’ll be hooked.
Paperback $19.99
Wolfsong (Green Creek #1)
By TJ Klune
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.99
In the first in the Green Creek series, TJ Klune introduces you to a complex cast of characters that you’ll immediately fall in love with. With werewolves, a hunt and an endearingly tender narrative voice, this is a rewarding read that will ignite a fervor for the rest of the series.
Paperback $18.99
Ink Blood Sister Scribe (A Good Morning America Book Club Pick)
By Emma Törzs
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
We love books about books, and this one is extra special thanks to the complicated family relationships, extraordinary worldbuilding, and magical edge that has us spellbound.
