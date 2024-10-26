B&N Reads, Holiday Gift Guide, Holidays, New Releases, New Releases, paperbacks, We Recommend

New in Paperback November and December 2024

By Isabelle McConville / October 26, 2024 at 1:26 am

Our days are getting shorter with each passing week, which means hibernation season is fast approaching. What better way to hunker down for the cold than with a few fresh paperbacks? Along with long nights, heavy coats and crackling fireplaces, November and December bring back some of our favorite stories from last year and brand-new trade paper originals to keep us company this holiday season.

The Berry Pickers: A Novel (B&N Exclusive Edition)

By Amanda Peters

A profoundly moving novel told from the alternating point of view of two siblings, this is the story of a Mi’kmaq girl gone missing and the lasting effect it has on her family.

UFO: The Inside Story of the US Government's Search for Alien Life Here-and Out There

By Garrett M. Graff

Garrett M. Graff is a fresh voice in the narrative nonfiction space, always reliable for a new perspective into a beleaguered topic. Here, he puts UFOs and the government’s search for life under the microscope and creates a wholly unique dive into everything aliens.

Butter: A Novel of Food and Murder

By Asako Yuzuki
Translator Polly Barton

The ultimate cat-and-mouse thriller starring a serial killer chef and the hungry young journalist craving to learn her secrets. Set in Japan against a backdrop of culinary intrigue and obsession, Butter has already reached cult bestseller status across the globe.

Hello Beautiful (Oprah's Book Club): A Novel

By Ann Napolitano

Hello Beautiful is a compelling family story with echoes of Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women. A story about how love (as well as the lack thereof) shapes us, the Padavano family is one you won’t soon forget.

Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver

By Mary Oliver

Required reading from one of our most indelible voices in poetry. Mary Oliver writes of the importance of slowing down and taking in the beauty of every day through her reflections on the world around us.

Poor Deer: A Novel

By Claire Oshetsky

A game gone wrong, leaving one little girl dead and the other haunted by the namesake of the novel. This is a story about facing the truth that is at times devastating and at times hopeful, but at all times sharp and inventive.

The Art of Clear Thinking: A Stealth Fighter Pilot's Timeless Rules for Making Tough Decisions

By Hasard Lee

We are stoked for this guide to decision making from real-life Top Gun fighter pilot Hasard Lee. Someone who can think clearly while traveling twice the speed of sound can certainly help the rest of us learn how to make the right choices in much less fraught circumstances.

This Will Be Fun: A Novel

By E. B. Asher

The quest was won and the victors lived to tell the tale. What happens now? This Will Be Fun is a charming fantasy about friendship, redemption and what it really means to be a hero.

The Hunter: A Novel

By Tana French

Tana French returns to Ardnakelty, where family ties are tested as secrets and revenge creep through the small town. Is there gold in the mountains — or something more sinister?

Safecracker

By Jesse DeRoy

Can you crack the case? Dive into the criminal underbelly of Los Angeles through the eyes of a retired thief, an impossible case, and danger at every turn.

Double Barrel Bluff: A Novel

By Lou Berney

Acclaimed author Lou Berney returns — and brings a few fan-favorite characters out of retirement.

This Girl's a Killer: A Novel

By Emma C. Wells

We support women’s rights, and (when it comes to Cordelia Black) women’s wrongs.

Reel

By Kennedy Ryan

The author of Before I Let Go and Longshot is back with the story of an unknown actress thrust into the spotlight. With forbidden love and a peek into a Hollywood starlet’s dazzling life, you’ll want to share this romance with all your friends.

Under Loch and Key

By Lana Ferguson

Bestselling author of The Nanny sets her sights on Loch in this sizzling enemies-to-lovers romance. Travel to Scotland — and fall in love doing it.

All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Me

By Patrick Bringley

Explore the hallowed halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art like only a former security guard can. Paired with a touching personal story full of heart, humor and humanity, this is an examination of the world through timeless art.

Roland Rogers Isn't Dead Yet: A Novel

By Samantha Allen

A paranormal love story between a memoirist and a closeted ghost. If you loved our former Monthly Pick The Dead Romantics, this is the next book for you.

The Mystery Guest: A Maid Novel

By Nita Prose

Welcome to the Regency Grand Hotel! Where mishap and shenanigans rule… and where the intrepid Molly Gray has little use for professional detectives. If you loved Nita Prose’s The Maid, book your stay in her new novel!

The Mantis: A Novel

By Kotaro Isaka
Translator Sam Malissa

This devoted father is set on quitting his life of crime — if only he can escape its ruthless clutches. This thriller will leave you breathless.

Harbor Lights

By James Lee Burke

James Lee Burke has penned plenty of dark and twisty mysteries, and now he’s back with a collection of short stories that serve as a sampling of his storytelling prowess, no less satisfying than his full-length novels.

The Beggar Student

By Osamu Dazai
Translator Sam Bett

If ‘meta’ was defined by one story, it’d be this book. Acclaimed author Osamu Dazai turns the pen on himself in this meditation of life and art.

She's Always Hungry: Stories

By Eliza Clark

Taut and surreal, Eliza Clark is back with eleven stories of womanhood, want and wonder.

The Unmaking of June Farrow: A Novel

By Adrienne Young

Romance, mystery, and magic: a trifecta of addictive storytelling and The Unmaking of June Farrow has it all. The second adult novel of a fixture on the YA scene, this is layered deep with secrets that will keep you hooked from the start.

The Frozen River (GMA Book Club Pick)

By Ariel Lawhon

A gorgeous historical fiction combining the investigative suspense of Louise Penny and the compelling historical backdrop of Outlander. This is the story of a woman ahead of her time and the impact she makes on a world that isn’t ready for her.

The Vulnerables: A Novel

By Sigrid Nunez

A pandemic has just stunned the world, and people are longing for connection more than ever. An ode to community and a study of isolation, this is an unforgettable story from Sigrid Nuñez.

The End of the World Is a Cul de Sac: Stories

By Louise Kennedy

Louise Kennedy gives a voice to Irish women living through life’s complications. Heartbreak and redemption, violence and perseverance — don’t be surprised if Kennedy’s characters walk right off the page.

Heartsong (B&N Exclusive Edition) (Green Creek #3)

By TJ Klune

TJ Klune’s star continues to rise and the Green Creek series is a big reason why. With Robbie Fontaine in the spotlight, family bonds are tested by betrayals, secrets and lies.

The Last Hour Between Worlds

By Melissa Caruso

An interdimensional fantasy and a whirlwind mystery. The Last Hour Between Worlds is a breathless adventure — and unlike anything you’ve ever read.

The Hurricane Wars: A Novel

By Thea Guanzon

A remarkable debut fantasy inspired by Southeast Asian mythology, The Hurricane Wars features an enemies-to-lovers romance, incredible world-building and a unique magic system. It’s everything you love about Romantasy in one delectable package.

Mother, Nature: A 5,000-Mile Journey to Discover if a Mother and Son Can Survive Their Differences

By Jedidiah Jenkins

The kind of emotional and physical journey that Cheryl Strayed made popular, Mother, Nature is deeply personal, profoundly moving, immensely intelligent and woven with inspiration for all.

Founding Partisans: Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, Adams and the Brawling Birth of American Politics

By H. W. Brands

If you think the modern political scene is uniquely vicious, then you’ll enjoy reading Founding Partisans and discovering that even when the nation was first founded, we had politicians screaming at each other. Written with captivating prose, this is a historical narrative that is comprehensive and exacting.

Longstreet: The Confederate General Who Defied the South

By Elizabeth Varon

A fascinating insight into a unique individual with reverberations into the modern day. This is a deftly written biography about the controversial Confederate General that is an absolute must for anyone interested in the Civil War.

