New in Paperback October 2024

By Isabelle McConville / September 25, 2024 at 2:03 am

With leaves slowly (but surely!) starting to fall and storefronts donning pumpkin spice products aplenty, curling up with a book has never been more inviting. With a few of our favorite books from last year back in print and brand-new stories to dive into, we can’t wait to cozy up with these paperbacks in October.

North Woods: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Daniel Mason

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

One home, four hundred years of history and an unforgettable story of family and fortune, love and loss. Perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Fraud by Zadie Smith.

Murdle: The School of Mystery: 50 Seriously Sinister Logic Puzzles (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $18.00

By G. T. Karber

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Keep your wits about you and your pencils sharp — Murdle is back in a brand-new way.

Reasons Not to Worry: How to Be Stoic in Chaotic Times

Paperback $18.99

By Brigid Delaney

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Find comfort in chaos by leaning on the Stoics to solve life’s greatest mysteries.

Prophet Song (Booker Prize Winner)

Paperback $18.00

By Paul Lynch

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

One of the most chilling works of dystopian fiction to come out of the last decade. If you think 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale is harrowing, pick this one up.

The Rediscovery of America: Native Peoples and the Unmaking of U.S. History

Paperback $22.00

By Ned Blackhawk

In Stock Online

Paperback $22.00

A brilliant, accessible, and cohesive history of America centering native peoples and culture from an acclaimed Professor of History and American Studies at Yale University.

Absolution: A Novel

Paperback $19.00

By Alice McDermott

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.00

Alice McDermott’s sublime novel cuts across decades and continents to tell an unforgettable story of a changing world.

Being Henry: The Fonz . . . and Beyond

Paperback $18.99

By Henry Winkler

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

Henry Winkler has charmed audiences on screen for decades, and now he takes that charm (and wisdom) to the page.

Starter Villain

Paperback $18.99

By John Scalzi

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire.

The Ladies of Grace Adieu and Other Stories

Paperback $17.99

By Susanna Clarke

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

A wonderfully whimsical reading experience best enjoyed with your favorite cup of tea.

The Time Keepers: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Alyson Richman

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

A story of healing, hope and friendship — and the legacy of the Vietnam war. This is perfect for fans of The Women by Kristin Hannah.

Antarctica

Paperback $18.00

By Claire Keegan

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

A prize-winning collection of surprising stories from an acclaimed Irish author, available in the United States for the first time.

If I Stopped Haunting You

Paperback $18.00

By Colby Wilkens

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced proximity trope) and a ghost story: We’re in love.

Family Meal: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Bryan Washington

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

Discover Pick Bryan Washington returns with a tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss.

The Fury of the Gods

Paperback $19.79 $21.99

By John Gwynne

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.79 $21.99

Game of Thrones meets Vikings, for fans of ancient magic, fierce warriors and bloody battles.

A Pirate's Life for Tea

Paperback $19.99

By Rebecca Thorne

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

The heartwarming adventure that started in Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea continues in a charming sapphic tale of petulant pirates.

The Dead Take the A Train

Paperback $18.99

By Richard Kadrey , Cassandra Khaw

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

One misstep might just land you in the path of a demon in this gritty, gory and magical new take on New York City from a pair of fan-favorite writers.

Moscow X: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By David McCloskey

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.99

A thrilling new take on a classic conflict between the White House and the Kremlin from former CIA analyst David McCloskey.

How to Help a Hungry Werewolf: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Charlotte Stein

In Stock Online

Paperback $18.00

A witch and a werewolf reluctantly agree to help each other — only to find that resisting each other proves impossible…

To Rescue the Constitution: George Washington and the Fragile American Experiment

Paperback $17.99

By Bret Baier

In Stock Online

Paperback $17.99

This is a fresh look at the oft-written about George Washington, and it makes for an interesting read.

The Book of (More) Delights: Essays

Paperback $19.99

By Ross Gay

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

Ross Gay’s second collection of essays reminds us to slow down and view the world with curiosity and an open heart.

Inciting Joy: Essays

Paperback $19.99

By Ross Gay

In Stock Online

Paperback $19.99

A guide to living freely with a sense of wonder along with compassion for ourselves and others, written by an acclaimed poet and essayist.

