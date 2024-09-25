New in Paperback October 2024

With leaves slowly (but surely!) starting to fall and storefronts donning pumpkin spice products aplenty, curling up with a book has never been more inviting. With a few of our favorite books from last year back in print and brand-new stories to dive into, we can’t wait to cozy up with these paperbacks in October.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. North Woods: A Novel North Woods: A Novel By Daniel Mason In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One home, four hundred years of history and an unforgettable story of family and fortune, love and loss. Perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Fraud by Zadie Smith. One home, four hundred years of history and an unforgettable story of family and fortune, love and loss. Perfect for fans of Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver and The Fraud by Zadie Smith.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Prophet Song (Booker Prize Winner) Prophet Song (Booker Prize Winner) By Paul Lynch In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One of the most chilling works of dystopian fiction to come out of the last decade. If you think 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale is harrowing, pick this one up. One of the most chilling works of dystopian fiction to come out of the last decade. If you think 1984 or The Handmaid’s Tale is harrowing, pick this one up.

Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Absolution: A Novel Absolution: A Novel By Alice McDermott In Stock Online Paperback $19.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Alice McDermott’s sublime novel cuts across decades and continents to tell an unforgettable story of a changing world. Alice McDermott’s sublime novel cuts across decades and continents to tell an unforgettable story of a changing world.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Starter Villain Starter Villain By John Scalzi In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire. A hiss-terical story about the (un)luckiest nepo-baby of all time, Starter Villain follows an everyman who inherits his uncle’s supervillain empire.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Time Keepers: A Novel The Time Keepers: A Novel By Alyson Richman In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A story of healing, hope and friendship — and the legacy of the Vietnam war. This is perfect for fans of The Women by Kristin Hannah. A story of healing, hope and friendship — and the legacy of the Vietnam war. This is perfect for fans of The Women by Kristin Hannah.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Antarctica Antarctica By Claire Keegan In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A prize-winning collection of surprising stories from an acclaimed Irish author, available in the United States for the first time. A prize-winning collection of surprising stories from an acclaimed Irish author, available in the United States for the first time.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. If I Stopped Haunting You If I Stopped Haunting You By Colby Wilkens In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced proximity trope) and a ghost story: We’re in love. Native author, Native characters, hot romance (with a forced proximity trope) and a ghost story: We’re in love.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Family Meal: A Novel Family Meal: A Novel By Bryan Washington In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Discover Pick Bryan Washington returns with a tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss. Discover Pick Bryan Washington returns with a tender story about food, family and finding a way back to friendship after loss.

Paperback $19.79 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Fury of the Gods The Fury of the Gods By John Gwynne In Stock Online Paperback $19.79 $21.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Game of Thrones meets Vikings, for fans of ancient magic, fierce warriors and bloody battles. Game of Thrones meets Vikings, for fans of ancient magic, fierce warriors and bloody battles.

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A Pirate's Life for Tea A Pirate's Life for Tea By Rebecca Thorne In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The heartwarming adventure that started in Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea continues in a charming sapphic tale of petulant pirates. The heartwarming adventure that started in Can’t Spell Treason Without Tea continues in a charming sapphic tale of petulant pirates.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Dead Take the A Train The Dead Take the A Train By Richard Kadrey , Cassandra Khaw In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. One misstep might just land you in the path of a demon in this gritty, gory and magical new take on New York City from a pair of fan-favorite writers. One misstep might just land you in the path of a demon in this gritty, gory and magical new take on New York City from a pair of fan-favorite writers.

Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Moscow X: A Novel Moscow X: A Novel By David McCloskey In Stock Online Paperback $18.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A thrilling new take on a classic conflict between the White House and the Kremlin from former CIA analyst David McCloskey. A thrilling new take on a classic conflict between the White House and the Kremlin from former CIA analyst David McCloskey.

Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. How to Help a Hungry Werewolf: A Novel How to Help a Hungry Werewolf: A Novel By Charlotte Stein In Stock Online Paperback $18.00 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. A witch and a werewolf reluctantly agree to help each other — only to find that resisting each other proves impossible… A witch and a werewolf reluctantly agree to help each other — only to find that resisting each other proves impossible…

Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. The Book of (More) Delights: Essays The Book of (More) Delights: Essays By Ross Gay In Stock Online Paperback $19.99 Please enable javascript to add items to the cart. Ross Gay’s second collection of essays reminds us to slow down and view the world with curiosity and an open heart. Ross Gay’s second collection of essays reminds us to slow down and view the world with curiosity and an open heart.