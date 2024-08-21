B&N Reads, Most Anticipated, New Releases, paperbacks, We Recommend

New in Paperback September 2024

By Isabelle McConville / August 21, 2024 at 1:11 am

If you’re hunting for a book to bring along on your Labor Day activities, our list of new releases is just the place to look. With some of our favorite stories finally out in paperback — like The Bee Sting, Let Us Descend, and The Fraud, just to name a few — to paperback originals that’ll fit in your tote bags perfectly, September has it all.

Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $18.99

By Heather Fawcett

A neurodivergent heroine in a light academia romance — what’s not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out.

Graveyard Shift: A Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)

Paperback $16.99

By M. L. Rio

Sharp, gothic and gruesome, this graveyard has a secret to tell — and we can’t wait to uncover it.

The Bee Sting: A Novel

Paperback $20.00

By Paul Murray

Packed with secrets and lies and characters you’ll love (even a couple you’ll tell yourself you can’t possibly like, let alone love), this is a barn-burner of a story about money, power and family mythologies.

Sure, I'll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere

Paperback $18.99

By Maria Bamford

This hilarious memoir blends the honesty and compassion of a serious story about mental health with the author’s unique brand of absurd, laugh-out-loud humor.

Let Us Descend: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

By Jesmyn Ward

Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward is always brilliant. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, this is a story of survival, family and the search for home that is told in gorgeous, lyrical prose.

Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me

Paperback $21.99

By Bernie Taupin

This is an unprecedented look into the life and career of the man behind some of our favorite songs.

Where There Was Fire: A Novel

Paperback $17.99

By John Manuel Arias

A government cover-up, family secrets and the ghosts that haunt us — both figuratively and literally — pulse below the surface in this stunning debut novel, a finalist for the B&N Discover prize.

The Fraud: A Novel

Paperback $19.00

By Zadie Smith

In her first work of historical fiction, Smith takes on the divisive “Tichborne Trial” that took place in Victorian England — and just happens to feature Charles Dickens. A brilliant book about authenticity and belief.

Hampton Heights: One Harrowing Night in the Most Haunted Neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Paperback $16.99

By Dan Kois

Anyone who grew up in the 80s knew one thing to be certain: get home before dark. P.S., Paul Tremblay (Horror Movie) loves this one just as much as we do.

My Vampire Plus-One

Paperback $17.10 $19.00

By Jenna Levine

Sporting the classic combination of vampires and romcom, this is the perfect follow-up to Jenna Levine’s previous title, My Roomate Is a Vampire.

The Vaster Wilds: A Novel

Paperback $18.00

By Lauren Groff

Lauren Groff’s take on the classic survival story is a gorgeous sprint of a novel. This breathless story reveals the abject terror and absolute beauty of our natural world. Don’t be surprised if you lose yourself in the wild of the pages.

The Most Famous Girl in the World: A Novel

Paperback $16.99

By Iman Hariri-Kia

Celebrity worship and obsession drive this novel, perfect for readers of Sheena Patel’s I’m a Fan.

Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World (Women's Prize for Non-Fiction Winner)

Paperback $20.00

By Naomi Klein

In a bracing work of memoir, philosophy and social commentary, Naomi Klein, author of the seminal No Logo and The Shock Doctrine, mines the paradoxes of modern culture—a wild-west world of avatars, conspiracy theories and baffling alliances between opposing world views—to take measure of the carnival “mirror” threatening meaningful political discourse and democracy.

The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco: A Mystery

Paperback $18.00

By Michelle Chouinard

Murder runs in this family — albeit in different ways. The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco is a total winner, with the humor of Finlay Donovan is Killing It and the charm of Richard Osman.

Mother-Daughter Murder Night (Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick)

Paperback $18.99

By Nina Simon

Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone, you’ll love this murder mystery with a cozy core built around a dysfunctionally lovable family.

A Dark and Drowning Tide: A Novel

Paperback $18.99

By Allison Saft

The atmosphere and romance of our favorite classic fairytales in a brand-new gothic novel, perfect for fans of Ava Reid.

A Thread of Violence: A Story of Truth, Invention, and Murder

Paperback $18.00

By Mark O'Connell

Delve into the mind of a murderer in A Thread of Violence, a riveting account of an infamous socialite-turned-criminal in 1980s Dublin.

