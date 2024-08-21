New in Paperback September 2024

If you’re hunting for a book to bring along on your Labor Day activities, our list of new releases is just the place to look. With some of our favorite stories finally out in paperback — like The Bee Sting, Let Us Descend, and The Fraud, just to name a few — to paperback originals that’ll fit in your tote bags perfectly, September has it all.

Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (B&N Exclusive Edition) By Heather Fawcett A neurodivergent heroine in a light academia romance — what's not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out.

The Bee Sting: A Novel By Paul Murray Packed with secrets and lies and characters you'll love (even a couple you'll tell yourself you can't possibly like, let alone love), this is a barn-burner of a story about money, power and family mythologies.

Let Us Descend: A Novel By Jesmyn Ward Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward is always brilliant. Inspired by Dante's Inferno, this is a story of survival, family and the search for home that is told in gorgeous, lyrical prose.

Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me By Bernie Taupin This is an unprecedented look into the life and career of the man behind some of our favorite songs.

Where There Was Fire: A Novel By John Manuel Arias A government cover-up, family secrets and the ghosts that haunt us — both figuratively and literally — pulse below the surface in this stunning debut novel, a finalist for the B&N Discover prize.

The Fraud: A Novel By Zadie Smith In her first work of historical fiction, Smith takes on the divisive "Tichborne Trial" that took place in Victorian England — and just happens to feature Charles Dickens. A brilliant book about authenticity and belief.

My Vampire Plus-One By Jenna Levine Sporting the classic combination of vampires and romcom, this is the perfect follow-up to Jenna Levine's previous title, My Roomate Is a Vampire.

The Vaster Wilds: A Novel By Lauren Groff Lauren Groff's take on the classic survival story is a gorgeous sprint of a novel. This breathless story reveals the abject terror and absolute beauty of our natural world. Don't be surprised if you lose yourself in the wild of the pages.

Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World (Women's Prize for Non-Fiction Winner) By Naomi Klein In a bracing work of memoir, philosophy and social commentary, Naomi Klein, author of the seminal No Logo and The Shock Doctrine, mines the paradoxes of modern culture—a wild-west world of avatars, conspiracy theories and baffling alliances between opposing world views—to take measure of the carnival "mirror" threatening meaningful political discourse and democracy.

The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco: A Mystery By Michelle Chouinard Murder runs in this family — albeit in different ways. The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco is a total winner, with the humor of Finlay Donovan is Killing It and the charm of Richard Osman.

Mother-Daughter Murder Night (Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick) By Nina Simon Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone, you'll love this murder mystery with a cozy core built around a dysfunctionally lovable family.