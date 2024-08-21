New in Paperback September 2024
If you’re hunting for a book to bring along on your Labor Day activities, our list of new releases is just the place to look. With some of our favorite stories finally out in paperback — like The Bee Sting, Let Us Descend, and The Fraud, just to name a few — to paperback originals that’ll fit in your tote bags perfectly, September has it all.
Paperback $18.99
Emily Wilde's Map of the Otherlands (B&N Exclusive Edition)
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
A neurodivergent heroine in a light academia romance — what’s not to like? Book two of the three-book series sees Emily facing new challenges both inward and out.
Paperback $16.99
Graveyard Shift: A Novella (B&N Exclusive Edition)
By M. L. Rio
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Sharp, gothic and gruesome, this graveyard has a secret to tell — and we can’t wait to uncover it.
Paperback $20.00
The Bee Sting: A Novel
By Paul Murray
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
Packed with secrets and lies and characters you’ll love (even a couple you’ll tell yourself you can’t possibly like, let alone love), this is a barn-burner of a story about money, power and family mythologies.
Paperback $18.99
Sure, I'll Join Your Cult: A Memoir of Mental Illness and the Quest to Belong Anywhere
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
This hilarious memoir blends the honesty and compassion of a serious story about mental health with the author’s unique brand of absurd, laugh-out-loud humor.
Paperback $17.99
Let Us Descend: A Novel
By Jesmyn Ward
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
Two-time National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward is always brilliant. Inspired by Dante’s Inferno, this is a story of survival, family and the search for home that is told in gorgeous, lyrical prose.
Paperback $21.99
Scattershot: Life, Music, Elton, and Me
In Stock Online
Paperback $21.99
This is an unprecedented look into the life and career of the man behind some of our favorite songs.
Paperback $17.99
Where There Was Fire: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $17.99
A government cover-up, family secrets and the ghosts that haunt us — both figuratively and literally — pulse below the surface in this stunning debut novel, a finalist for the B&N Discover prize.
Paperback $19.00
The Fraud: A Novel
By Zadie Smith
In Stock Online
Paperback $19.00
In her first work of historical fiction, Smith takes on the divisive “Tichborne Trial” that took place in Victorian England — and just happens to feature Charles Dickens. A brilliant book about authenticity and belief.
Paperback $16.99
Hampton Heights: One Harrowing Night in the Most Haunted Neighborhood in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
By Dan Kois
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Anyone who grew up in the 80s knew one thing to be certain: get home before dark. P.S., Paul Tremblay (Horror Movie) loves this one just as much as we do.
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
My Vampire Plus-One
By Jenna Levine
In Stock Online
Paperback
$17.10
$19.00
Sporting the classic combination of vampires and romcom, this is the perfect follow-up to Jenna Levine’s previous title, My Roomate Is a Vampire.
Paperback $18.00
The Vaster Wilds: A Novel
By Lauren Groff
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Lauren Groff’s take on the classic survival story is a gorgeous sprint of a novel. This breathless story reveals the abject terror and absolute beauty of our natural world. Don’t be surprised if you lose yourself in the wild of the pages.
Paperback $16.99
The Most Famous Girl in the World: A Novel
In Stock Online
Paperback $16.99
Celebrity worship and obsession drive this novel, perfect for readers of Sheena Patel’s I’m a Fan.
Paperback $20.00
Doppelganger: A Trip into the Mirror World (Women's Prize for Non-Fiction Winner)
By Naomi Klein
In Stock Online
Paperback $20.00
In a bracing work of memoir, philosophy and social commentary, Naomi Klein, author of the seminal No Logo and The Shock Doctrine, mines the paradoxes of modern culture—a wild-west world of avatars, conspiracy theories and baffling alliances between opposing world views—to take measure of the carnival “mirror” threatening meaningful political discourse and democracy.
Paperback $18.00
The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco: A Mystery
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Murder runs in this family — albeit in different ways. The Serial Killer Guide to San Francisco is a total winner, with the humor of Finlay Donovan is Killing It and the charm of Richard Osman.
Paperback $18.99
Mother-Daughter Murder Night (Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick)
By Nina Simon
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
Perfect for fans of The Thursday Murder Club and Everyone In My Family Has Killed Someone, you’ll love this murder mystery with a cozy core built around a dysfunctionally lovable family.
Paperback $18.99
A Dark and Drowning Tide: A Novel
By Allison Saft
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.99
The atmosphere and romance of our favorite classic fairytales in a brand-new gothic novel, perfect for fans of Ava Reid.
Paperback $18.00
A Thread of Violence: A Story of Truth, Invention, and Murder
In Stock Online
Paperback $18.00
Delve into the mind of a murderer in A Thread of Violence, a riveting account of an infamous socialite-turned-criminal in 1980s Dublin.
